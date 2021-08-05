Global Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Market to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2026

New York, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799085/?utm_source=GNW

Radiation that is emanated during fluoroscopic procedures is the reason behind the highest radiation dose that medical staff is exposed to. But radiation from nuclear imaging, mammography, and computed tomography does not contribute much to the overall exposure of healthcare professionals. But any exposure to radiation poses risk to healthcare employees as well as patients. Radiation protection focuses on lowering any unneeded radiation exposure, with an aim to reduce the hazardous impacts of ionizing radiation. In the medical arena, ionizing radiation has emerged to be a widely employed tool for the diagnosis and treatment of a range of medical conditions. With its application increasing, the cumulative doses of radiation which medical personnel and patients receive have also grown. Majority of radiation exposure in the medical field is on account of fluoroscopic imaging, which leverages x-rays to achieve cinematic and dynamic functional imaging. Fluoroscopy finds applications in several specialties such as gastroenterology, vascular surgery, interventional cardiology, interventional radiology, urology, and orthopaedics.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety estimated at US$884.4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period. Personal Dosimeters, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.2% CAGR and reach US$313.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Environment Radiation Monitors segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $306 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $103 Million by 2026



The Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety market in the U.S. is estimated at US$306 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$103 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.



The market is witnessing rapid growth due to the rise in the prevalence and incidence of cancer; growing use of nuclear medicine and radiation therapy for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer; the widespread usage of radioactive isotopes, the feed material for nuclear medicine; increasing awareness regarding the adverse effects of radioactive materials used in radiation therapy, are driving the demand for medical radiation detection, monitoring & safety market. Patients undergoing nuclear medicine procedures are also at risk of exposure to radioactive materials, requiring the healthcare professionals to follow due procedures in dosimetry for optimal dosages. Medical radiation detection, monitoring & safety devices provide the required safeguards for healthcare professionals as well as patients against exposure to radiation, thus enabling a safe environment or treatment with minimal risks. The market is also driven by rise in the number of diagnostic imaging centres and increasing insurance coverage provided for cancer patients.



Surface Contamination Monitors Segment to Reach $163.6 Million by 2026



In the global Surface Contamination Monitors segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$98 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$131 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$18.6 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6.1% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured)



Alpha Spectra Inc

AmRay Group

Arrow Tech Inc

Atomtex Spe

Bar-Ray Products

Bertin Technologies SAS

Biodex Medical Systems, Inc

Centronic ltd

Fluke Biomedical

Landauer

IBA Worldwide

Infab corporation

Lnd, Inc

Ludlum measurements, Inc

Micron Semiconductor Ltd

Mirion technologies, Inc

Nucleonix Systems Pvt Ltd

Polimaster Inc

PTW-Freiburg Gmbh

RadComm Systems

Radiation Detection Company Inc

SCIONIX Holland B.V

S E International Inc

Sun Nuclear Corporation

Thermo fisher scientific, Inc

Trivitron Healthcare Private Limited







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Radiation Exposure and Protection

X-Ray Radiation and Radiation Doses

Effects of Radiation

Solutions to Lower Radiation Exposure

Cardiac Cath Labs Pose High Risk

Measuring and Monitoring Radiation Dose

Dose Limits

Global Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Market

Set for a Steady Growth Post COVID-19

The US Dominates, Developing Regions to Register Faster Growth

Personal Dosimeters - The Key Product Used, Safety Product to

Register Fastest Growth

Hospitals Hold the Major Share by End-use



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Recent Market Activity

Innovations



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Cancer Incidence Fosters Market Growth

EXHIBIT 1: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases

in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

EXHIBIT 2: Global Number of New Cancer Cases and Cancer-related

Deaths by Cancer Site for 2018

EXHIBIT 3: Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million)

by Region for 2018

Increasing Number of Nuclear Medicine Drives Market Growth

Distinct from General Radiology

Nuclear Medicine Scans

Radioisotopes: Essential for Nuclear Medicine Procedure

Clinical Applications of Select Isotopes

Ageing Demographics to Drive Market Demand

EXHIBIT 12: Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown

of Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic

Region for the Years 2019 and 2030

Personal Dosimeters - The Largest Type of Dosimeters

Types of Personal Dosimeters

Electronic Personal Dosimeters

DMC 3000 Electronic Personal Dosimeter

Solid State Semiconductor Detectors to Power Advancements in

Nuclear Medicine

Solid State Technologies Foray into High Resolution Medical

Detectors

Flexible Direct X-Ray Detectors - Organic Growth Ahead in

Personal Dosimetry

Uranium Adds Sparkle to the Scintillators

A Terahertz Ray of Hope for Cancer Therapy

Changes to IEC Standards Governing Dosimeters

Increasing use of Photonic Devices for Medical Radiation Dosimetry

Film Badge Dosimeters Offer Increased Reliability

Lead aprons offer little protection during X-rays. Why do so

many clinicians keep using them?

Technological Advancements

Argonne National Laboratories and Los Alamos Develop

Perovskite-based X-ray Detector

Gallium Oxide-based Radiation Detectors Offer Promising Results

Use of Halide Lead Perovskites to Ionize Radiation Detection

Gains Popularity

New Real-Time Sub-Terahertz Security Body Scanner

Self-Reading Dosimeters



