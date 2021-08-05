Global Massive MIMO Market to Reach $22 Billion by 2027

New York, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Massive MIMO Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799059/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 44.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. LTE Advanced, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 37.5% CAGR and reach US$9.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the LTE Advanced Pro segment is readjusted to a revised 47.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $482.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 54.8% CAGR



The Massive MIMO market in the U.S. is estimated at US$482.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 54.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 31.2% and 38.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 36.9% CAGR.



5G Segment to Record 82.9% CAGR



In the global 5G segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 82.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$35 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.9 Billion by the year 2027.



Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured)



China United Network Communications Group Co., Ltd.

Ericsson

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Nokia Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Xilinx, Inc.

ZTE Corporation







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Telecommunications Industry Faces Pressure Amidst the COVID-19

Outbreak

Telecom Sector: A Critical Support System for COVID-19 Crisis

Management

COVID-19 Crisis Adversely Impacts Evolution of 5G

Demand for 5G Smartphones Likely to be Muted in 2020

Growing Focus on Connectivity Spells Bright Long-term Future

for the Telecom Sector

Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering

Negative Tide in GDP

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

An Introduction to Massive MIMO

Pros and Cons of Massive MIMO

Massive Increase in Data Consumption Propels Global Massive

MIMO Market

Massive MIMO to Make Considerable Gains in 5G Era

Competition

EXHIBIT 2: Number of Massive MIMO Products offered by Major

Vendors

A Glance at Select Innovations

World Brands

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Attributes such as High Signal to Noise Ratio and Link

Reliability Make Massive MIMO a Preferred Technology

Surge in Need for High Speed Internet and Growth in Data

Volumes on Portable Devices Favor Massive MIMO Market Growth

EXHIBIT 3: Global Internet Usage: Number of Internet Users

(in Billion) and Internet Penetration Rate (in %) for the Years

2015 through 2019

EXHIBIT 4: Number of Internet Users (in Million) and Internet

Penetration Rate (in %) by Region for the Year 2019

EXHIBIT 5: Breakdown of Internet Users (in %) by Region: Q1 2020

EXHIBIT 6: Internet Penetration Rate (%) in Select Countries:

April 2020

EXHIBIT 7: Global Mobile Data Traffic in EB/Month for the Year

2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

EXHIBIT 8: Breakdown of Network Latency (in Milliseconds) by

Network Type

Rise in Proliferation of Smartphones and Surging Demand for

High-Speed Data Communications Present Growth Potential

EXHIBIT 9: Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total

Population: 2016-2020

EXHIBIT 10: Global Mobile Data Traffic Per Smartphone (in GB

per Month) by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025

Base Station Antennas Play Vital Role for Mobile

Telecommunication Companies

Massive MIMO Finds Immense Use in Mobile Communications Market

for Software Implementation: A Growth Indicator

EXHIBIT 11: Global Wireless Data Communication Market: Revenues

in US$ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Disruptive Popularity of 802.11ac Wave 2 Turbocharges Growth in

Massive MIMO Market

Massive MIMO: Boon for Next-Generation Mobile Networks

Advancements in 4G LTE & 4.5G Data Models Drives Rapid Demand

for Massive MIMO

EXHIBIT 12: Global 4G LTE Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the

Years 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2024

EXHIBIT 13: Global Number of Mobile 4G LTE Subscriptions

(in Million) for 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Transition towards High Speed 5G Networks to Spur Massive MIMO

Implementations

EXHIBIT 14: Global Smartphone Subscription Breakdown by

Technology: 2019 and 2025

EXHIBIT 15: 5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2019-2022

mmWave Band for 5G Network

Use of 5G Chipsets for mmWave

All-Programmable RFSoCs to Deal with System Complexity

Key Deployment Challenges for Massive MIMO in 5G Networks

Usage of Massive MIMO in High Throughput and Long Range

Applications Continues to Increase

Beamforming and Massive MIMO: The Foundation of Signal

Processing in 5G Networks

Combined Capabilities of mmWave Bands and Massive MIMO Offer

Significant Potential for Next Gen Wireless Communication

Systems

Growing Pressure on Wireless Networks Enhances Importance of

Advanced Base Station Antennas

FDD Solutions Vital for Enabling Massive MIMO

Key Research Areas in Massive MIMO Technology Space

Major Challenges Confronting Massive MIMO Market

Massive MIMO Brings More Complexity

Need for Accurate Channel Modeling to Understand Complexity

Need for New Modeling Techniques

Operators Eye Hybrid Approach to Overcome Concerns Typical to

Massive MIMO



