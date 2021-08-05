Global Massive MIMO Market to Reach $22 Billion by 2027

New York, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Massive MIMO Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799059/?utm_source=GNW
6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 44.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. LTE Advanced, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 37.5% CAGR and reach US$9.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the LTE Advanced Pro segment is readjusted to a revised 47.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $482.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 54.8% CAGR
The Massive MIMO market in the U.S. is estimated at US$482.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 54.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 31.2% and 38.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 36.9% CAGR.
5G Segment to Record 82.9% CAGR
In the global 5G segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 82.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$35 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.9 Billion by the year 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured)
- China United Network Communications Group Co., Ltd.
- Ericsson
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- Nokia Corporation
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Xilinx, Inc.
- ZTE Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Telecommunications Industry Faces Pressure Amidst the COVID-19
Outbreak
Telecom Sector: A Critical Support System for COVID-19 Crisis
Management
COVID-19 Crisis Adversely Impacts Evolution of 5G
Demand for 5G Smartphones Likely to be Muted in 2020
Growing Focus on Connectivity Spells Bright Long-term Future
for the Telecom Sector
Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering
Negative Tide in GDP
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
An Introduction to Massive MIMO
Pros and Cons of Massive MIMO
Massive Increase in Data Consumption Propels Global Massive
MIMO Market
Massive MIMO to Make Considerable Gains in 5G Era
Competition
EXHIBIT 2: Number of Massive MIMO Products offered by Major
Vendors
A Glance at Select Innovations
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Attributes such as High Signal to Noise Ratio and Link
Reliability Make Massive MIMO a Preferred Technology
Surge in Need for High Speed Internet and Growth in Data
Volumes on Portable Devices Favor Massive MIMO Market Growth
EXHIBIT 3: Global Internet Usage: Number of Internet Users
(in Billion) and Internet Penetration Rate (in %) for the Years
2015 through 2019
EXHIBIT 4: Number of Internet Users (in Million) and Internet
Penetration Rate (in %) by Region for the Year 2019
EXHIBIT 5: Breakdown of Internet Users (in %) by Region: Q1 2020
EXHIBIT 6: Internet Penetration Rate (%) in Select Countries:
April 2020
EXHIBIT 7: Global Mobile Data Traffic in EB/Month for the Year
2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
EXHIBIT 8: Breakdown of Network Latency (in Milliseconds) by
Network Type
Rise in Proliferation of Smartphones and Surging Demand for
High-Speed Data Communications Present Growth Potential
EXHIBIT 9: Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total
Population: 2016-2020
EXHIBIT 10: Global Mobile Data Traffic Per Smartphone (in GB
per Month) by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025
Base Station Antennas Play Vital Role for Mobile
Telecommunication Companies
Massive MIMO Finds Immense Use in Mobile Communications Market
for Software Implementation: A Growth Indicator
EXHIBIT 11: Global Wireless Data Communication Market: Revenues
in US$ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Disruptive Popularity of 802.11ac Wave 2 Turbocharges Growth in
Massive MIMO Market
Massive MIMO: Boon for Next-Generation Mobile Networks
Advancements in 4G LTE & 4.5G Data Models Drives Rapid Demand
for Massive MIMO
EXHIBIT 12: Global 4G LTE Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the
Years 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2024
EXHIBIT 13: Global Number of Mobile 4G LTE Subscriptions
(in Million) for 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
Transition towards High Speed 5G Networks to Spur Massive MIMO
Implementations
EXHIBIT 14: Global Smartphone Subscription Breakdown by
Technology: 2019 and 2025
EXHIBIT 15: 5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2019-2022
mmWave Band for 5G Network
Use of 5G Chipsets for mmWave
All-Programmable RFSoCs to Deal with System Complexity
Key Deployment Challenges for Massive MIMO in 5G Networks
Usage of Massive MIMO in High Throughput and Long Range
Applications Continues to Increase
Beamforming and Massive MIMO: The Foundation of Signal
Processing in 5G Networks
Combined Capabilities of mmWave Bands and Massive MIMO Offer
Significant Potential for Next Gen Wireless Communication
Systems
Growing Pressure on Wireless Networks Enhances Importance of
Advanced Base Station Antennas
FDD Solutions Vital for Enabling Massive MIMO
Key Research Areas in Massive MIMO Technology Space
Major Challenges Confronting Massive MIMO Market
Massive MIMO Brings More Complexity
Need for Accurate Channel Modeling to Understand Complexity
Need for New Modeling Techniques
Operators Eye Hybrid Approach to Overcome Concerns Typical to
Massive MIMO
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Massive MIMO by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for LTE Advanced by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for LTE Advanced by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for LTE Advanced Pro
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for LTE Advanced Pro by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for 5G by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for 5G by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 &
2027
Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for TDD by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for TDD by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 &
2027
Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for FDD by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for FDD by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 &
2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Spectrums
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Spectrums by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for 8T8R by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for 8T8R by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for 16T16R & 32T32R
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for 16T16R & 32T32R by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for 64T64R by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for 64T64R by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 21: World Current & Future Analysis for 128T128R & Above
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for 128T128R & Above by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Overview
Table 23: USA Current & Future Analysis for Massive MIMO by
Technology - LTE Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro and 5G -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA 7-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by Technology -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LTE Advanced, LTE
Advanced Pro and 5G for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Massive MIMO by
Spectrum - TDD, FDD and Other Spectrums - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 26: USA 7-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by Spectrum -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for TDD, FDD and Other
Spectrums for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 27: USA Current & Future Analysis for Massive MIMO by
Antenna Type - 8T8R, 16T16R & 32T32R, 64T64R and 128T128R &
Above - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 28: USA 7-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by Antenna
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 8T8R, 16T16R &
32T32R, 64T64R and 128T128R & Above for the Years 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 29: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Massive MIMO by
Technology - LTE Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro and 5G -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LTE
Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro and 5G for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Massive MIMO by
Spectrum - TDD, FDD and Other Spectrums - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 32: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by
Spectrum - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for TDD, FDD and
Other Spectrums for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 33: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Massive MIMO by
Antenna Type - 8T8R, 16T16R & 32T32R, 64T64R and 128T128R &
Above - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 34: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by Antenna
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 8T8R, 16T16R &
32T32R, 64T64R and 128T128R & Above for the Years 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 35: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Massive MIMO by
Technology - LTE Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro and 5G -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LTE
Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro and 5G for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Massive MIMO by
Spectrum - TDD, FDD and Other Spectrums - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 38: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by Spectrum -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for TDD, FDD and Other
Spectrums for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 39: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Massive MIMO by
Antenna Type - 8T8R, 16T16R & 32T32R, 64T64R and 128T128R &
Above - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 40: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by Antenna
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 8T8R, 16T16R &
32T32R, 64T64R and 128T128R & Above for the Years 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Market Overview
Table 41: China Current & Future Analysis for Massive MIMO by
Technology - LTE Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro and 5G -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: China 7-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LTE
Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro and 5G for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Massive MIMO by
Spectrum - TDD, FDD and Other Spectrums - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 44: China 7-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by Spectrum -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for TDD, FDD and Other
Spectrums for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 45: China Current & Future Analysis for Massive MIMO by
Antenna Type - 8T8R, 16T16R & 32T32R, 64T64R and 128T128R &
Above - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 46: China 7-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by Antenna
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 8T8R, 16T16R &
32T32R, 64T64R and 128T128R & Above for the Years 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 47: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Massive MIMO by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Massive MIMO by
Technology - LTE Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro and 5G -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LTE
Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro and 5G for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 51: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Massive MIMO by
Spectrum - TDD, FDD and Other Spectrums - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 52: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by
Spectrum - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for TDD, FDD and
Other Spectrums for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 53: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Massive MIMO by
Antenna Type - 8T8R, 16T16R & 32T32R, 64T64R and 128T128R &
Above - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by Antenna
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 8T8R, 16T16R &
32T32R, 64T64R and 128T128R & Above for the Years 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Massive MIMO by
Technology - LTE Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro and 5G -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: France 7-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LTE
Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro and 5G for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 57: France Current & Future Analysis for Massive MIMO by
Spectrum - TDD, FDD and Other Spectrums - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 58: France 7-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by
Spectrum - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for TDD, FDD and
Other Spectrums for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 59: France Current & Future Analysis for Massive MIMO by
Antenna Type - 8T8R, 16T16R & 32T32R, 64T64R and 128T128R &
Above - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: France 7-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by Antenna
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 8T8R, 16T16R &
32T32R, 64T64R and 128T128R & Above for the Years 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Massive MIMO by
Technology - LTE Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro and 5G -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LTE
Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro and 5G for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 63: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Massive MIMO by
Spectrum - TDD, FDD and Other Spectrums - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 64: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by
Spectrum - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for TDD, FDD and
Other Spectrums for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 65: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Massive MIMO by
Antenna Type - 8T8R, 16T16R & 32T32R, 64T64R and 128T128R &
Above - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by
Antenna Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 8T8R,
16T16R & 32T32R, 64T64R and 128T128R & Above for the Years 2020 &
2027
ITALY
Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Massive MIMO by
Technology - LTE Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro and 5G -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LTE
Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro and 5G for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 69: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Massive MIMO by
Spectrum - TDD, FDD and Other Spectrums - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 70: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by Spectrum -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for TDD, FDD and Other
Spectrums for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 71: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Massive MIMO by
Antenna Type - 8T8R, 16T16R & 32T32R, 64T64R and 128T128R &
Above - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by Antenna
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 8T8R, 16T16R &
32T32R, 64T64R and 128T128R & Above for the Years 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Massive MIMO by
Technology - LTE Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro and 5G -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: UK 7-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by Technology -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LTE Advanced, LTE
Advanced Pro and 5G for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 75: UK Current & Future Analysis for Massive MIMO by
Spectrum - TDD, FDD and Other Spectrums - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 76: UK 7-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by Spectrum -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for TDD, FDD and Other
Spectrums for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 77: UK Current & Future Analysis for Massive MIMO by
Antenna Type - 8T8R, 16T16R & 32T32R, 64T64R and 128T128R &
Above - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK 7-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by Antenna
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 8T8R, 16T16R &
32T32R, 64T64R and 128T128R & Above for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 79: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Massive
MIMO by Technology - LTE Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro and 5G -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LTE
Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro and 5G for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 81: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Massive
MIMO by Spectrum - TDD, FDD and Other Spectrums - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 82: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by
Spectrum - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for TDD, FDD and
Other Spectrums for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 83: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Massive
MIMO by Antenna Type - 8T8R, 16T16R & 32T32R, 64T64R and
128T128R & Above - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by
Antenna Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 8T8R,
16T16R & 32T32R, 64T64R and 128T128R & Above for the Years 2020 &
2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 85: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Massive
MIMO by Technology - LTE Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro and 5G -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LTE
Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro and 5G for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 87: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Massive
MIMO by Spectrum - TDD, FDD and Other Spectrums - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 88: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by
Spectrum - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for TDD, FDD and
Other Spectrums for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Massive
MIMO by Antenna Type - 8T8R, 16T16R & 32T32R, 64T64R and
128T128R & Above - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by
Antenna Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 8T8R,
16T16R & 32T32R, 64T64R and 128T128R & Above for the Years 2020 &
2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 91: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Massive
MIMO by Technology - LTE Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro and 5G -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LTE
Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro and 5G for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 93: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Massive
MIMO by Spectrum - TDD, FDD and Other Spectrums - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 94: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by
Spectrum - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for TDD, FDD and
Other Spectrums for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 95: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Massive
MIMO by Antenna Type - 8T8R, 16T16R & 32T32R, 64T64R and
128T128R & Above - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by
Antenna Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 8T8R,
16T16R & 32T32R, 64T64R and 128T128R & Above for the Years 2020 &
2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 35
