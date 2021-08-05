KCI Chairman of the Board Terry Neimeyer Announces Retirement

Sparks, Maryland, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KCI Technologies Inc.’s Chairman of the Board, Terry F. Neimeyer, PE, F.ASCE, F.ACEC, ENV SP, BCEE, has announced his retirement and will step down from his position on December 14, 2021. KCI’s Board of Directors will select its next chairman at their December 2021 meeting.

“It has been an honor to lead this organization over the last few decades. I am proud of our employee owners, the work we have completed, and the impact that our projects have made for our clients and communities. I know this transition will be seamless thanks to the KCI Board of Directors and the current leadership we have in place.” – Terry Neimeyer, Chairman of the Board

Neimeyer joined KCI in 1977 and quickly assumed leadership roles of increasing responsibility before being named president and chief operating officer of the firm in 1995. Soon after, he became chief executive officer, a position he held for nearly two decades. Neimeyer has served as chairman of the board since 2001, and under his leadership, KCI has expanded to a nationwide geographical footprint and has continuously climbed positions on the Engineering News-Record’s list of Top 500 Design Firms, most recently landing at 48 on the annual rankings. He also led KCI’s certification to an ISO 9001 quality standard, moved the firm’s headquarters into a 120,000 square-foot, LEED Gold-certified sustainable building, and launched internal programs aimed at training the next generation of leaders for the company. During his leadership years, KCI’s stock value increased by 17,424%.

“Terry has played an instrumental role in guiding the success of KCI. He is a remarkable leader, mentor and businessperson who has earned the utmost respect of those he has worked with and for. I feel privileged to have worked with and learned from him for so many years and am confident that his contributions and leadership will have a lasting impact on our firm.” – Nathan Beil, Chief Executive Officer

Recently, Neimeyer was recognized by both the Maryland Society of Professional Engineers (MDSPE) and the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) for his lifelong contributions to the industry. MDSPE named him an Icon of the Industry, an award that honors an individual who has made a significant impact on their community and the engineering profession, and in the fall, ASCE will award him with the Outstanding Projects and Leaders (OPAL) award, recognizing his lifetime accomplishments in management for exceptional management skills in his professional career.

His dedication to the industry is evident through his ongoing support for educational institutions and professional organizations. He served on advisory boards for the Johns Hopkins Whiting School of Engineering and the University of Delaware College of Engineering, has an annual student scholarship offered in his name at both institutions, and was selected as the Civil Engineering Alumnus of the Year in 2000 and the Alumni Wall of Fame in 2004 at the latter. He has served as chairman of the Baltimore County and Maryland Chambers of Commerce, chairman of the American Council of Engineering Companies, president of XL Insurance Design Professional Risk Control Group, and sat on the board of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Maryland Transportation Builders and Materials Association. Neimeyer is a fellow of both the American Society of Civil Engineers and the American Council of Engineering Companies and a graduate of Leadership Maryland.

Outside of the industry, Neimeyer is a visible leader whose philanthropic spirit has aided his local community. As past-president of the Maryland Chapter of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, his fundraising efforts have contributed toward finding a cure for a disease that affects the lives of more than 16 million Americans. He recently sat on the United Way of Central Maryland’s (UWCM) board of directors and co-chaired their 2017 annual corporate campaign, helping raise nearly $23 million. In 2011, he received the UWCM’s Community Ambassador Award and in 2013, he chaired the organization’s Tocqueville Society. Neimeyer has served on two legislative appointed panels in Maryland, the first a funding panel for the Shock Trauma system in the state and the second a retirement security commission on the readiness of Marylanders for retirement.

Neimeyer earned his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Delaware, his master’s degree in environmental engineering from Johns Hopkins University, and his Master of Business Administration from Wilmington University. He is a registered professional engineer in six states and a Board Certified Environmental Engineer from the American Academy of Environmental Engineers and Scientists. He earned his Envision Sustainability Professional Credential from the Institute for Sustainable Infrastructure (ISI), an organization in which he served on the founding board and as chairman and guided the ISI’s first group of certified professionals.

In his retirement, Neimeyer will maintain an office as an independent contractor at the firm’s Sparks, Maryland, headquarters where he will continue to advise the KCI Board of Directors as Chairman Emeritus and plans to serve as a part-time advisor to the AEC industry.

