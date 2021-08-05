Global Loyalty Management Market to Reach US$13 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Loyalty Management Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799029/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Customer Loyalty, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8.5% CAGR to reach US$8.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Employee Retention segment is readjusted to a revised 9.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.1% share of the global Loyalty Management market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Loyalty Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.61% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.3 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.1% and 7.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.3 Billion by the year 2027.



Channel Loyalty Segment Corners a 10.4% Share in 2020



In the global Channel Loyalty segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$606 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027.



Select Competitors (Total 92 Featured)



Aimia Inc.

Antavo

Blue Ocean Contact Centers, Inc.

Bond Brand Loyalty Inc.

Capillary Technologies.

Comarch SA.

Epsilon Data Management, LLC.

Fidelity Information Services Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

ICF International Inc.

Kobie Marketing

Maritz Motivation Inc.

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

TIBCO Software Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799029/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Customer Relationship Management: An Introduction

Loyalty Management Programs: An Important Tool for Effective CRM

Outlook

Global Loyalty Management Market Set for a Steady Long Term Growth

Standalone Programs: The Most Widely Used Loyalty Management

Programs

Cloud, Customer Analytics and B2C Solution Segments to Lead

Global Market

US and Europe Dominate the Global Loyalty Management Market

Asia-Pacific to Witness Gains

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE AND RECENT MARKET ACTIVITY

Recent Market Activity

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Transition from Product- to Customer-Centric Strategy Takes

Centerstage

Adoption of Mobile Applications Spurs Market Growth

Smartphone Users as % of Global Population for the Period 2018-

2022

Increasing Adoption of Omnichannel and Multichannel Programs

Emergence of Advanced Technologies to Foster Market Expansion

Increased investments in Loyalty System Technology

Growing Need for Competitive Differentiation Drives

Organization to Adopt Loyalty Management

Growing Role of Big Data and Analytics in Loyalty Management

AI, Blockchain, and IoT: Emerging Technologies with Tremendous

Potential for Loyalty Management Market

Rising Sophistication of Online Reward Management Solution

Rising Prominence of Loyalty Management for E-Commerce Businesses

Global E-Commerce Market as a % of Retail Sales for the Period

2017-2023

Banking & Financial Services Enterprises Prioritize Loyalty

Management Adoption

Insurance Agencies Seek CRM Capability for Effective Collaboration

Select Recent Launches in the Loyalty Management Space

Salesforce: One of the Best CRM Platforms with Several Loyalty

Management Solutions



