Bank Norwegian ASA: Statement from the Board of Directors of Bank Norwegian ASA in connection with the voluntary offer from Nordax Bank AB (publ)

Reference is made to the announcement of today regarding the voluntary offer by Nordax Bank AB (publ) ("Nordax") for all of the shares in Bank Norwegian ASA (the "Company"), and the commencement of the acceptance period of such offer. In accordance with Section 6-16 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act, the Board of Directors of the Company has issued the attached statement in respect of the offer.





Contact information:

Klaus-Anders Nysteen, Chairman of the Board of Directors, phone: +47 99 26 56 91; e-mail: IR@banknorwegian.no





This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment