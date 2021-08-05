Global Li-ion Battery Market to Reach US$127.8 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Li-ion Battery Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799006/?utm_source=GNW
6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$127.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 17.1% CAGR to reach US$52 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) segment is readjusted to a revised 14% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 26.5% share of the global Li-ion Battery market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 26.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 20% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Li-ion Battery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.6 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.92% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$29.8 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 20.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.1% and 13.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$29.8 Billion by the year 2027.
Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO) Segment Corners a 16.8% Share in 2020
In the global Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 13.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$14.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$19.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 16.1% CAGR through the analysis period.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Lithium-ion Battery: An Introduction
Construction and Package Types of Li-ion Battery
Advantages and Disadvantages of Li-ion Batteries
Applications of Li-Ion Batteries
Li-ion Battery: Battery Technology with Expanding Applications
in Consumer Electronics, Electric Vehicles and Energy Storage
Sectors
NMC: The Largest Segment by Chemistry Type
Asian Countries Spearhead Growth in the Li-ion Battery Market
China Dominates Li-ion Battery Production
EXHIBIT 1: Global Li-ion Battery Manufacturing Capacity
(in GWh) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025
EXHIBIT 2: Global Li-ion Battery Market: Production Capacity
Share Breakdown by Country for 2019
EXHIBIT 3: Global Li-ion Battery Market: Projected Production
Capacity Share Breakdown by Country for 2023
EXHIBIT 4: Global Li-ion Battery Production Capacity Pipeline
in GWh for 2019, 2023 and 2028
EXHIBIT 5: Leading Li-ion Battery Mega Factories Worldwide:
Ranked by Storage Capacity in GWh Per Annum
EXHIBIT 6: Top 10 Lithium-ion Battery Plant Projects
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
BYD Company Ltd. (China)
CALB USA, Inc. (USA)
Clarios, Inc. (USA)
Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (China)
GS Yuasa Corporation (Japan)
Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. (Japan)
LG Chem Ltd. (South Korea)
Lithium Werks BV (The Netherlands)
Panasonic Corporation (Japan)
Saft Groupe SA (France)
Samsung SDI Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
Shenzhen BAK Battery Co., Ltd. (China)
Toshiba Corporation (Japan)
Tesla, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Sales of Electric Vehicles: A Significant Opportunity
for Li-ion Batteries Market
EXHIBIT 7: Global EV Sales (In Million Units) by Region for the
Years 2019, 2025 & 2030
EXHIBIT 8: Light Vehicles Market in North America - Breakdown
of Sales in Thousands by Power Type for the Years 2019 and
2025
Falling Battery Costs to Drive Down Cost of EVs
Global Automakers Focus on Securing Raw Materials for EVs
EXHIBIT 9: Projected Demand for Metals and Minerals from Li-ion
Battery Packs Used in Passenger EVs by Type for the Years 2025
and 2030 (In Thousand Metric Tons)
Rising Interest in Lithium for Use in EV Li-ion Batteries
While China Focuses on Building Future Batteries, Tesla Remains
the Only US Company in Race
LiFePO4 Battery Gaining Prominence in Automotive Applications
Manufacture of Lithium-Ion Batteries for EVs: Challenges
Continue to Persist
Li-ion Battery Recycling Market: Rising Environmental Concerns
and Strict Government Policies Foster Growth
EXHIBIT 10: Global Li-ion Battery Recycling Market: Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country for 2019
Rising Sales of Electric Buses Bolsters Demand for Li-ion
Batteries
EXHIBIT 11: Global Li-ion Batteries Market for Electric Buses:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales Volume by Li-ion Variant for
2019 and 2025
Li-ion Batteries: The Preferred Rechargeable Battery Chemistry
for Consumer Electronics Devices
Widespread Use of Li-ion Batteries in Smartphones
EXHIBIT 12: Global Smartphone Shipments in Million Units for
the Years 2011 through 2018
EXHIBIT 13: Smartphone Adoption Worldwide by Region (in %):
2018 & 2025
With Smartphones Evolving Rapidly, Li-ion Batteries Struggle to
Address the Demanding Needs of Devices
EXHIBIT 14: Average Battery Life of Select Latest Smartphone
Models
Lithium-Ion Batteries with Graphene: A Substitute to
Conventional Li-ion Batteries Used in Mobile Phones
Sustained Use of Li-ion Batteries in Laptops and Notebooks
EXHIBIT 15: Worldwide Shipments of Laptops and Tablet PCs
(in Million Units) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
Li-ion Batteries Gain Momentum in Wearable Devices
EXHIBIT 16: Global Wearable Device Shipments in Million Units
for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2021
Rechargeable Li-ion Batteries Find Application in Smart Homes
Li-ion Batteries Emerge as the Dominant Technology for Grid-
Scale Energy Storage
Rapid Growth of Renewable Energy Market: Opportunity for Li-ion
Batteries
EXHIBIT 17: Global Solar Power Market: Solar PV Capacity
(in GW) and PV Generation (in TWh) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021
and 2023
EXHIBIT 18: Global Wind Power Market: Cumulated Installed
Capacity (in GW) for the Years 2012 through 2018
Falling Cost of Clean Energy and Li-ion Batteries Favors
Adoption in Renewable Energy Systems
EXHIBIT 19: Levelized Cost of Electricity (LCOE) of Battery
Storage, Offshore Wind, Onshore Wind and Offshore in $/MWh for
the Years 2013, 2015 and 2019
Peak Shifting Application Promises High Demand Scenario for
Li-ion Batteries
Lithium-ion Solar Batteries Hold an Edge over Lead Acid
Batteries for Residential Solar Customers
High Cost and Limited Battery Life Impede Adoption of Li-ion
Batteries in Renewable Systems
Increasing Penetration of Li-ion Battery in Data Centers Augurs
Well for the Market Growth
EXHIBIT 20: Increasing Adoption of Li-ion Batteries in Data
Centers: Battery-based Backup (in GWh) for Li-ion Batteries in
North American and European Data Centers for the Years 2019,
2021, 2023 and 2025
Li-ion Batteries Offer Support for Industrial Applications
Use of Li-ion Batteries Gaining Momentum in Material Handling
Industry
As the Wonder Material, Graphene Holds the Potential to Enhance
Attributes of Li-ion Batteries
Li-ion Battery Pricing Trends: Significant Impact on Adoption
in Automotive Industry
EXHIBIT 21: Li-ion Battery Pack Price in $/kWh for the Years
2010 through 2018
EXHIBIT 22: Lithium-ion Battery Prices: Breakdown of Price in
$/kWh for Pack and Cell for the Years 2014 through 2018
EXHIBIT 23: Li-ion Battery Price Outlook: Prices in $/kWh for
the Years 2020, 2025, and 2030
Battery Startups Invest in Next Generation Li-ion Batteries
Raw Material Availability and Pricing: Factors with Significant
Implications for Li-ion Batteries Market
Raw Material Cost: The Largest Proportion of Overall Cost of
Li-ion Battery
EXHIBIT 24: Cost Structure of Consumer-Grade Li-ion Battery
(in $/kWh) by Cost Component
Lithium Reserves and Production: Vital for Li-ion Battery Market
EXHIBIT 25: Global Lithium Reserves in Thousand Metric Tons by
Select Countries
EXHIBIT 26: Global Lithium Mine Production in Metric Tons by
Country for 2017 and 2018
High Cobalt Prices: Reason for Slower Decline in Production
Cost of Li-ion Battery
Major Players with Growing Clout in LIB Raw Materials Marketplace
Innovations in Material Science and Capacity Critical to
Creating the Next-Gen Li-ion Battery
Safety Concerns and Other Disadvantages of Li-ion Batteries:
A Review
Competing Disruptive Battery Technologies: A Major Challenge
for Li-ion Battery Market
Despite Emergence of Alternatives, Li-ion Remains the Most
Promising Battery Tech for Various Applications
Changes in Li-ion Battery Composition and Component Use
Innovations, Advancements & Research Studies
Solid State Lithium-ion Battery: Faster Charging and Longer
Lasting Option
Innolith Develops Non-Flammable Lithium-Ion Battery
Researchers Advance Technology to Enable Production of Non-
Flammable Li-ion Batteries
German Researchers Find Singlet Oxygen as the Factor Causing
Breakdown of Li-ion Battery
Nano One Wins Chinese Patent for Li-ion Battery Applications
Size-Tunable Natural Mineral-Molybdenite Increase Storage
Capacity and Accelerate Ions Transfer in Li-ion Batteries
Developments Underway to Mass Produce CSIR Lab’s Indigenous
Lithium Ion Battery Technology
US Department of Energy Initiates Research to Develop Next-Gen
Li-ion Batteries
24M Developing Simple Li-ion Batteries Capable of Reducing EVs
Costs
University of Alberta Chemists Developing Silicon-Based LIBs
with 10 Fold Increase in Charge Capacity
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
