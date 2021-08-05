Global Laser Processing Market to Reach US$11.5 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Laser Processing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798980/?utm_source=GNW
4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Solid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.5% CAGR to reach US$7.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Liquid segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 20.1% share of the global Laser Processing market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.4% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Laser Processing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.45% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 3.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2 Billion by the year 2027.
Gas Segment Corners a 14.3% Share in 2020
In the global Gas segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$961.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027.
- Amada Co, Ltd.
- Coherent, Inc.
- Epilog Laser
- Han’s Laser Technology Industry Group Co., Ltd.
- IPG Photonics Corporation
- Jenoptik AG
- LaserStar Technologies Corporation
- Lumentum Operations LLC
- Spectra Physics, Inc.
- Trumpf Group
- Wuhan HGLaser Engineering Co., Ltd.
- Wuhan Raycus Fiber Laser Technologies Co., Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Laser Processing Systems: An Introduction
Laser Systems in Material Processing: Key Application Markets
Laser Processing: Market Prospects and Outlook
Solid Lasers Dominate the Market
Machine Tools Holds the Largest Application Share
Asia-Pacific to Report Fastest Growth
China: Major Market for Laser Processing
Changing Manufacturing Industry Trends Influence Dynamics of
Laser Processing Market
EXHIBIT 1: Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index:
(PMI) for the Years 2015 through 2019
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Importance of Precision Manufacturing & Engineering,
the Foundation for the Growth of Laser Processing Technologies
EXHIBIT 2: Global Precision Parts Market in US$ Billion for the
Years 2017, 2019, 2022 & 2024
Technology Innovations to Expand Application Possibilities
Medical Sector Offers Strong Growth Opportunities Driven by
Surging Demand for Miniaturization
Photovoltaic Modules Opens New Opportunities
EXHIBIT 3: Top 10 Countries Worldwide by Cumulative PV
Installed Capacity in GW: 2018
EXHIBIT 4: Global Installed PV Capacity (in MW): 2009-2018
Additive Manufacturing Growth Spurs Growth Opportunities for
Laser Processing Market
Rising Adoption of Laser-Based Manufacturing in Auto Industry:
An Opportunity for Laser Processing Market
EXHIBIT 5: Global Passenger Cars Production (In Million Units)
by Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022
The Trend towards Electromobility Amplifies Demand for Laser
processing
EXHIBIT 6: Global EV Sales (In Million Units) by Region for the
Years 2019, 2025 & 2030
Demand in Automotive Sector Led by Advancements in Fiber Laser
Product Traceability Drives Demand for Laser Marking in
Automobile Industry
Laser Processing Gains Traction in Electronics and MEMS Devices
Manufacturing
EXHIBIT 7: World Consumer Electronics Value Distribution (in %)
By Segment: 2019
EXHIBIT 8: World MEMS Market Revenues in US$ Billion for Years
2015, 2017, 2019, and 2021
EXHIBIT 9: Breakdown of World MEMS Market Revenues (in %) by
Segment: 2019
Healthy Trajectory in Smartphones & Tablet PC Markets Drives
Demand for Lasers in Microprocessing Applications
EXHIBIT 10: World Market for Smartphones (2016, 2018 & 2022):
Breakdown of Sales in Million Units by Geographic Region/
Country
EXHIBIT 11: Worldwide Shipments of Tablet PCs (in Million
Units) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
Wearables: The New Growth Area for Laser Processing in MEMS
Applications
EXHIBIT 12: Global Wearable Device Shipments in Million Units
for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2021
Laser Integration in Traditional Machine Tools Increase Tool
Versatility
Semiconductors Industry Emerges as a Major End-Use Market for
Laser Processing
EXHIBIT 13: Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment
Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023
and 2025
UV Lasers Enable Superior Printed Circuit Board Processing
Textile Industry Provides Lucrative Opportunities for Laser
Systems
Government Regulations for Labelling of Consumer Goods to Drive
Adoption
Green Laser Devices: An Emerging Growth Market
Fiber Lasers: One of the Most Disruptive Laser Technologies
Laser Cutting Market: Poised for Growth
Ultrashort Pulse Lasers Poised for High Adoption in Material
Processing Applications
Laser Beam Shaping: Essential for Microdrilling using
Ultrashort Pulse Lasers
Ultrafast Laser Micromachining: A Vital Tool in Modern
Microfabrication
Technological Advancements in Laser Processing to Boost Growth
Hybrid Technology: A Major Advancement
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 96
