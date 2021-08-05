Global Laser Processing Market to Reach US$11.5 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Laser Processing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798980/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Solid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.5% CAGR to reach US$7.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Liquid segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 20.1% share of the global Laser Processing market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.4% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Laser Processing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.45% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 3.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2 Billion by the year 2027.



Gas Segment Corners a 14.3% Share in 2020



In the global Gas segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$961.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027.



Select Competitors (Total 96 Featured)



Amada Co, Ltd.

Coherent, Inc.

Epilog Laser

Han’s Laser Technology Industry Group Co., Ltd.

IPG Photonics Corporation

Jenoptik AG

LaserStar Technologies Corporation

Lumentum Operations LLC

Spectra Physics, Inc.

Trumpf Group

Wuhan HGLaser Engineering Co., Ltd.

Wuhan Raycus Fiber Laser Technologies Co., Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798980/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Laser Processing Systems: An Introduction

Laser Systems in Material Processing: Key Application Markets

Laser Processing: Market Prospects and Outlook

Solid Lasers Dominate the Market

Machine Tools Holds the Largest Application Share

Asia-Pacific to Report Fastest Growth

China: Major Market for Laser Processing

Changing Manufacturing Industry Trends Influence Dynamics of

Laser Processing Market

EXHIBIT 1: Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index:

(PMI) for the Years 2015 through 2019



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Amada Co, Ltd. (Japan)

Coherent, Inc. (USA)

Epilog Laser (USA)

Han?s Laser Technology Industry Group Co., Ltd. (China)

IPG Photonics Corporation (USA)

Jenoptik AG (Germany)

LaserStar Technologies Corporation (USA)

Lumentum Operations LLC (USA)

Spectra Physics, Inc. (USA)

Trumpf Group (Germany)

Wuhan HGLaser Engineering Co., Ltd. (China)

Wuhan Raycus Fiber Laser Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Importance of Precision Manufacturing & Engineering,

the Foundation for the Growth of Laser Processing Technologies

EXHIBIT 2: Global Precision Parts Market in US$ Billion for the

Years 2017, 2019, 2022 & 2024

Technology Innovations to Expand Application Possibilities

Medical Sector Offers Strong Growth Opportunities Driven by

Surging Demand for Miniaturization

Photovoltaic Modules Opens New Opportunities

EXHIBIT 3: Top 10 Countries Worldwide by Cumulative PV

Installed Capacity in GW: 2018

EXHIBIT 4: Global Installed PV Capacity (in MW): 2009-2018

Additive Manufacturing Growth Spurs Growth Opportunities for

Laser Processing Market

Rising Adoption of Laser-Based Manufacturing in Auto Industry:

An Opportunity for Laser Processing Market

EXHIBIT 5: Global Passenger Cars Production (In Million Units)

by Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022

The Trend towards Electromobility Amplifies Demand for Laser

processing

EXHIBIT 6: Global EV Sales (In Million Units) by Region for the

Years 2019, 2025 & 2030

Demand in Automotive Sector Led by Advancements in Fiber Laser

Product Traceability Drives Demand for Laser Marking in

Automobile Industry

Laser Processing Gains Traction in Electronics and MEMS Devices

Manufacturing

EXHIBIT 7: World Consumer Electronics Value Distribution (in %)

By Segment: 2019

EXHIBIT 8: World MEMS Market Revenues in US$ Billion for Years

2015, 2017, 2019, and 2021

EXHIBIT 9: Breakdown of World MEMS Market Revenues (in %) by

Segment: 2019

Healthy Trajectory in Smartphones & Tablet PC Markets Drives

Demand for Lasers in Microprocessing Applications

EXHIBIT 10: World Market for Smartphones (2016, 2018 & 2022):

Breakdown of Sales in Million Units by Geographic Region/

Country

EXHIBIT 11: Worldwide Shipments of Tablet PCs (in Million

Units) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Wearables: The New Growth Area for Laser Processing in MEMS

Applications

EXHIBIT 12: Global Wearable Device Shipments in Million Units

for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2021

Laser Integration in Traditional Machine Tools Increase Tool

Versatility

Semiconductors Industry Emerges as a Major End-Use Market for

Laser Processing

EXHIBIT 13: Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment

Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023

and 2025

UV Lasers Enable Superior Printed Circuit Board Processing

Textile Industry Provides Lucrative Opportunities for Laser

Systems

Government Regulations for Labelling of Consumer Goods to Drive

Adoption

Green Laser Devices: An Emerging Growth Market

Fiber Lasers: One of the Most Disruptive Laser Technologies

Laser Cutting Market: Poised for Growth

Ultrashort Pulse Lasers Poised for High Adoption in Material

Processing Applications

Laser Beam Shaping: Essential for Microdrilling using

Ultrashort Pulse Lasers

Ultrafast Laser Micromachining: A Vital Tool in Modern

Microfabrication

Technological Advancements in Laser Processing to Boost Growth

Hybrid Technology: A Major Advancement



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Laser Processing

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Laser Processing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Laser Processing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Solid by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Solid by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Solid by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Liquid by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Liquid by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Liquid by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Gas by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Gas by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Gas by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Machine Tools by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Machine Tools by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Machine Tools by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Medical & Life

Sciences by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Medical & Life Sciences by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Medical & Life Sciences

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace &

Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Aerospace & Defense by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace & Defense by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Architecture by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Architecture by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Architecture by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Verticals

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Other Verticals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Laser Processing by

Type - Solid, Liquid, Gas and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Laser Processing by Type -

Solid, Liquid, Gas and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Laser Processing by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solid, Liquid, Gas

and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Laser Processing by

Vertical - Machine Tools, Medical & Life Sciences, Automotive,

Aerospace & Defense, Architecture and Other Verticals -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Laser Processing by Vertical -

Machine Tools, Medical & Life Sciences, Automotive, Aerospace &

Defense, Architecture and Other Verticals Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Laser Processing by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Machine

Tools, Medical & Life Sciences, Automotive, Aerospace &

Defense, Architecture and Other Verticals for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Laser Processing

by Type - Solid, Liquid, Gas and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Laser Processing by Type -

Solid, Liquid, Gas and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Laser Processing by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solid, Liquid,

Gas and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Laser Processing

by Vertical - Machine Tools, Medical & Life Sciences,

Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Architecture and Other

Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Laser Processing by

Vertical - Machine Tools, Medical & Life Sciences, Automotive,

Aerospace & Defense, Architecture and Other Verticals Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Laser Processing by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Machine

Tools, Medical & Life Sciences, Automotive, Aerospace &

Defense, Architecture and Other Verticals for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Laser Processing

by Type - Solid, Liquid, Gas and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Laser Processing by Type -

Solid, Liquid, Gas and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Laser Processing by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solid, Liquid,

Gas and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Laser Processing

by Vertical - Machine Tools, Medical & Life Sciences,

Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Architecture and Other

Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Laser Processing by

Vertical - Machine Tools, Medical & Life Sciences, Automotive,

Aerospace & Defense, Architecture and Other Verticals Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Laser Processing by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Machine

Tools, Medical & Life Sciences, Automotive, Aerospace &

Defense, Architecture and Other Verticals for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for Laser Processing

by Type - Solid, Liquid, Gas and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: China Historic Review for Laser Processing by Type -

Solid, Liquid, Gas and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Laser Processing by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solid, Liquid,

Gas and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Laser Processing

by Vertical - Machine Tools, Medical & Life Sciences,

Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Architecture and Other

Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: China Historic Review for Laser Processing by

Vertical - Machine Tools, Medical & Life Sciences, Automotive,

Aerospace & Defense, Architecture and Other Verticals Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Laser Processing by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Machine

Tools, Medical & Life Sciences, Automotive, Aerospace &

Defense, Architecture and Other Verticals for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Laser Processing

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Laser Processing by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Laser Processing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Laser Processing

by Type - Solid, Liquid, Gas and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Laser Processing by Type -

Solid, Liquid, Gas and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Laser Processing by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solid, Liquid,

Gas and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Laser Processing

by Vertical - Machine Tools, Medical & Life Sciences,

Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Architecture and Other

Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Laser Processing by

Vertical - Machine Tools, Medical & Life Sciences, Automotive,

Aerospace & Defense, Architecture and Other Verticals Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Laser Processing by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Machine

Tools, Medical & Life Sciences, Automotive, Aerospace &

Defense, Architecture and Other Verticals for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 67: France Current & Future Analysis for Laser Processing

by Type - Solid, Liquid, Gas and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: France Historic Review for Laser Processing by Type -

Solid, Liquid, Gas and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: France 15-Year Perspective for Laser Processing by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solid, Liquid,

Gas and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: France Current & Future Analysis for Laser Processing

by Vertical - Machine Tools, Medical & Life Sciences,

Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Architecture and Other

Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: France Historic Review for Laser Processing by

Vertical - Machine Tools, Medical & Life Sciences, Automotive,

Aerospace & Defense, Architecture and Other Verticals Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: France 15-Year Perspective for Laser Processing by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Machine

Tools, Medical & Life Sciences, Automotive, Aerospace &

Defense, Architecture and Other Verticals for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 73: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Laser

Processing by Type - Solid, Liquid, Gas and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Germany Historic Review for Laser Processing by Type -

Solid, Liquid, Gas and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Laser Processing by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solid, Liquid,

Gas and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Laser

Processing by Vertical - Machine Tools, Medical & Life

Sciences, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Architecture and

Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Germany Historic Review for Laser Processing by

Vertical - Machine Tools, Medical & Life Sciences, Automotive,

Aerospace & Defense, Architecture and Other Verticals Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Laser Processing by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Machine

Tools, Medical & Life Sciences, Automotive, Aerospace &

Defense, Architecture and Other Verticals for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 79: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Laser Processing

by Type - Solid, Liquid, Gas and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Italy Historic Review for Laser Processing by Type -

Solid, Liquid, Gas and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Laser Processing by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solid, Liquid,

Gas and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Laser Processing

by Vertical - Machine Tools, Medical & Life Sciences,

Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Architecture and Other

Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Italy Historic Review for Laser Processing by

Vertical - Machine Tools, Medical & Life Sciences, Automotive,

Aerospace & Defense, Architecture and Other Verticals Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Laser Processing by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Machine

Tools, Medical & Life Sciences, Automotive, Aerospace &

Defense, Architecture and Other Verticals for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 85: UK Current & Future Analysis for Laser Processing by

Type - Solid, Liquid, Gas and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: UK Historic Review for Laser Processing by Type -

Solid, Liquid, Gas and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: UK 15-Year Perspective for Laser Processing by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solid, Liquid, Gas and

Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: UK Current & Future Analysis for Laser Processing by

Vertical - Machine Tools, Medical & Life Sciences, Automotive,

Aerospace & Defense, Architecture and Other Verticals -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: UK Historic Review for Laser Processing by Vertical -

Machine Tools, Medical & Life Sciences, Automotive, Aerospace &

Defense, Architecture and Other Verticals Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: UK 15-Year Perspective for Laser Processing by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Machine

Tools, Medical & Life Sciences, Automotive, Aerospace &

Defense, Architecture and Other Verticals for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Laser

Processing by Type - Solid, Liquid, Gas and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Laser Processing

by Type - Solid, Liquid, Gas and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Laser

Processing by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Solid, Liquid, Gas and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 94: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Laser

Processing by Vertical - Machine Tools, Medical & Life

Sciences, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Architecture and

Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Laser Processing

by Vertical - Machine Tools, Medical & Life Sciences,

Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Architecture and Other

Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Laser

Processing by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Machine Tools, Medical & Life Sciences, Automotive,

Aerospace & Defense, Architecture and Other Verticals for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Laser

Processing by Type - Solid, Liquid, Gas and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Laser Processing by

Type - Solid, Liquid, Gas and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Laser Processing

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solid,

Liquid, Gas and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Laser

Processing by Vertical - Machine Tools, Medical & Life

Sciences, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Architecture and

Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Laser Processing by

Vertical - Machine Tools, Medical & Life Sciences, Automotive,

Aerospace & Defense, Architecture and Other Verticals Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Laser

Processing by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Machine Tools, Medical & Life Sciences, Automotive,

Aerospace & Defense, Architecture and Other Verticals for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 103: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Laser

Processing by Type - Solid, Liquid, Gas and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Rest of World Historic Review for Laser Processing

by Type - Solid, Liquid, Gas and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Laser

Processing by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Solid, Liquid, Gas and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 106: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Laser

Processing by Vertical - Machine Tools, Medical & Life

Sciences, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Architecture and

Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Rest of World Historic Review for Laser Processing

by Vertical - Machine Tools, Medical & Life Sciences,

Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Architecture and Other

Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Laser

Processing by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Machine Tools, Medical & Life Sciences, Automotive,

Aerospace & Defense, Architecture and Other Verticals for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 96

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798980/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________