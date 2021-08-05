GD Entertainment & Technology (GDET) Deploys Multi-Faceted Marketing Campaign for Crypto-Fiat Innovation Dreamcard

Fort Lee, New Jersey, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GD Entertainment and Technology (OTC Pink: GDET) (“GDET” or the “Company”) ( https://gdetco.com ), a Company focused on high growth industries related to the Crypto Space, is pleased to announce that it has officially launched its Dreamcard , the world’s first Crypto/Fiat Dual Debit/Credit Card, containing a dual-chip and issued as a notably sleek polished metal card, and it traditional single debit/fiat/reloadable model.

The Company has targeted four key strategies:

Celebrities/ Influencers

Membership Groups

Charities

Retail single users

Celebrity/Influencer based marketing will focus on leveraging significant fan/follower base in an impactful manner in a model that involves a revenue share as fans/followers purchase the Dreamcard with the Image of their choice.

Our team has identified a charitable marketing strategy which works seamlessly with individuals who give to Charities, and the Charitable Organizations with large mailing lists to direct market to donors, an offer for a specially designed Dreamcard with the Image imprinted onto the Card, to donate passively every time the card is used.

Membership Enterprises, like Casinos, Country Clubs, Affinity groups, etc. can issue the Dreamcard to extend a higher Quality Card to Its elite VIP members which represent the look of the Group and add value along with greater exposure to the Institution involved, of course our “Dual Fiat/Crypto” is being marketed directly into Groups that accept both forms of payments, which is a product no other offers.

Lastly, the Retail Market will attract a customer base that desires to make a statement with their card on a more personal level. Perhaps it’s a picture of a loved one, a logo, a fashion statement, or just about any photographic representation they desire. The Company is launching a sleek, personalized alternative to the everyday plain looking visa/mastercard. The Company is launching a direct social media, targeted direct marketing into this segment for maximum results.

Lawrence Adams, Company CEO stated,” It's amazing how creative the public at large is when you offer a platform for them. We just want to have a vibrant market that allows just that, while monetizing the Dreamcard for our shareholders”.

About GDET:

GD Entertainment & Technology, also known as GDET, focuses on high growth industries to fulfill a diverse selection of premium products worldwide. The company currently has one operating subsidiary, DreamCard, a high-end metal card that personalizes debit and credit cards for a fee, allows users to create a customizable debit or credit card using its state-of the-art online platform, and also customizes Specialty Cards for the Customer Loyalty and Affinity Networks. Dreamcard simply takes an existing debit or credit card and transfer its data and EMV chip into a new metal, 24karat or Stainless-Steel card of the cardholders design and ships it to the holder. DreamCard in a secure seamless transaction. The Company redesigned and relaunched the website in July 2020, www.Dreamcard.cc with a completely improved back-end business portal which makes the User experience much friendlier and more streamlined. The Company markets to the business enterprises that promote commerce to members with a VIP card to accent the importance of member. Casinos and Affinity Networks are our largest consumers.

Safe Harbor Provision Cautionary statement for purposes of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers and partners. Please also review GD Entertainment and Technology annual and quarterly financials for a more complete discussion of risk factors. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise. This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification of these securities under the laws of any such state.

Contact:

347.837.0626

Preya@gdet.co

https://gdetco.com

