The American College of Financial Services Hosts the 15th Annual Conference of African American Financial Professionals (CAAFP)

King of Prussia, PA, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2021 marks the 15th annual Conference of African American Financial Professionals (CAAFP), hosted by The American College of Financial Services, the largest gathering of its kind within financial services. The mission of CAAFP is to advance and foster professional relationships and development among African Americans working in the industry.

#CAAFP2021 will be held virtually on August 10-11, and this year focuses on Four Steps Forward, a bold plan from The College’s Center for Economic Empowerment and Equality to foster upward mobility and wealth building in Black America. Racial injustice and inequality have continued for decades, but everyone is saying that this time feels different. The financial services industry has the opportunity – and the obligation – to make sure it really is different by coming together to create sustainable, generational change in Black communities across America.

The two-day event features inspiring and thought-provoking keynote addresses led by change agents from a variety of backgrounds and industry experts delivering timely and engaging breakout sessions, including:

Master of Ceremonies – Mike James, Head of Individual Solutions and President, NFP Life Solutions

– Mike James, Head of Individual Solutions and President, NFP Life Solutions Keynote Speakers: Tiffany Aliche, Author and Founder of “The Budgetnista” Maggie Anderson, JD, MBA, Author, CEO and Founder of The Empowerment Experiment Chris Gardner, Author, Entrepreneur, award-winning Film Producer, Philanthropist, and CEO of HappYness Pamela Jolly, EdD, Author, CEO, and Founder of Torch Enterprises Wes Moore, Author, Combat Veteran, and former CEO of Robin Hood Ramesh Srinivasan, Author and Professor at UCLA

Entertainment: Spoken Word: Ras Asan, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of BREAUX Capital Musical Entertainment: Rob Base, Recording Artist Inspirational Message: Caroline Clarke, Author Comedy Break: Dwayne Perkins, Comedian, Podcaster, and Actor



“The CAAFP celebrates the history and accomplishments of African Americans in the financial services profession, empowers professional development, and facilitates learning to help professionals on their journey to success,” says George Nichols III, President and CEO of The American College of Financial Services. “Society’s commitment to fostering change can sometimes be fleeting, but we have a responsibility to make sure we don’t miss this opportunity to build solutions that live past the moment. Join us for this landmark event as we take Four Steps Forward to promote upward mobility and wealth-building in Black America and be part of a network of your fellow financial services professionals dedicated to creating lasting change.”

Financial professionals are entrusted with the public’s financial well-being and play a significant role in helping individuals and families achieve long-term financial security. The CAAFP was designed to help advance participants’ careers and deepen their expertise to better serve their clients of all backgrounds in need of guidance and financial security.

To learn more about CAAFP, please visit: TheAmericanCollege.edu/CAAFP2021.

