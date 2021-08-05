Global Label-Free Detection Market to Reach US$1.7 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Label-Free Detection Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798965/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% over the period 2020-2027.Instruments, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.4% CAGR to reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Consumables segment is readjusted to a revised 8.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 30.9% share of the global Label-Free Detection market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Label-Free Detection market in the U.S. is estimated at US$319.1 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.54% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$305.6 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.5% and 5.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$305.6 Million by the year 2027.



Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured)



Agilent Technologies, Inc.

AMETEK, Inc.

Attana AB

Corning Inc.

Hitachi High-Technologies Corp.

Horiba Ltd.

Malvern Panalytical Ltd.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Molecular Devices, LLC

AB SCIEX

GE Healthcare Life Sciences

TA Instruments

Merck KGaA.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798965/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Growing Population, Rising Disease Burden, the Need for New

Generation Drugs & Rising Pharma R&D, the Cornerstone for

Growth in the Market

EXHIBIT 1: Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Amplifies the

Need for Advancing Healthcare Research: Global Cost of Chronic

Diseases (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 and 2030

EXHIBIT 2: Aging Population Burdens an Already Strained

Healthcare System: Global Population Statistics for the 65+

Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,

2025, 2035 and 2050

Robust Investments in Lifesciences Research to Develop

Effective, Safe & Affordable Drugs Spurs Growth in the

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Sectors

Better Insights Offered by Label-Free Detection into Drug

Binding Kinetics & Drug Residence Time Drives Demand for this

Technology in Drug Discovery: Global Pharma R&D Spending (In

US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 & 2024

Growing Interest in Genomics Research: A Major Win for the Market

EXHIBIT 3: A Strong Vision for the Future of Genomics Creates

Robust Demand for Improved Repertoire of Research Tools:

Global Market for Genomics (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2019, 2022, 2024 & 2026

A Review of Key Market Segments

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Production of Recombinant Therapeutic Proteins to Drive

Gains in the Market

EXHIBIT 4: The Need to Address Unmet Medical Needs Creates New

Opportunities in the Development of Therapeutic Proteins:

Global Recombinant Therapeutic Antibodies & Proteins Market

(In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024

Expanding Pharmaceutical Contract Research Outsourcing to Drive

Growth in Asia-Pacific

EXHIBIT 5: Rising Cost of Drug Safety Conformance Spurs

Interest in Outsourcing Pharmacovigilance to CROs: Global

Contract Research Organization Revenue (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023 by Geographic Region

Growing Market for Biosimilars Expands the Addressable Market

Opportunity for Label-Free Detection as an Analytical Tool to

Demonstrate Biosimilarity

EXHIBIT 6: With the Biosimilars Opportunity Ballooning to a

Tempting US$4.6 Billion, Growing Research in This Space

Entails Greater Use of Label-Free Techniques for Kinetic

Evaluation of Monoclonal Antibodies: Global Biosimilars

Market (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2020 and 2022

Rising Incidence of Food Allergy & the Ensuing Labeling

Compliance Drives Interest in Label-Free Detection of

Allergens in Food

EXHIBIT 7: Growing Opportunity in Food Safety Testing Against

the Backdrop of Rising Burden of Food Allergy: Global Food

Safety Testing Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017,

2019, 2022 and 2024

Strong Opportunity For Label Free Detection in Cancer Diagnosis &

Characterization

EXHIBIT 8: Growing Global Burden of Cancer Throws the Spotlight

on Unmet Therapy Needs: Global Cancer New Incidence & Number

of Deaths (In 0000s) by Type for the Year 2018

EXHIBIT 9: Supported by the Epidemic Spread of Cancer, the

Robustly Growing Cancer Diagnostics Market to Generate Revenue

Opportunities for Label-Free Detection: Global Cancer

Diagnostics Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019

& 2022

Innovations in Label-Free Detection, Crucial for Long-Term

Growth in the Market

Emerging New Applications for Label-Free Optical Biosensors

Amplifies Revenue Opportunities in the Market



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Label-Free

Detection by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Label-Free Detection by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Label-Free Detection by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Instruments by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Instruments by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Instruments by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Consumables by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Consumables by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Consumables by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Surface Plasmon

Resonance by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Surface Plasmon Resonance

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Surface Plasmon

Resonance by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Bio-layer

Interferometry by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Bio-layer Interferometry by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Bio-layer

Interferometry by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Isothermal

Titration Calorimetry by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Isothermal Titration

Calorimetry by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Isothermal Titration

Calorimetry by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Differential

Scanning Calorimetry by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Differential Scanning

Calorimetry by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Differential Scanning

Calorimetry by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Technologies by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Binding Kinetics

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Binding Kinetics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Binding Kinetics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Thermodynamics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Thermodynamics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Thermodynamics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Lead Generation

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Lead Generation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Lead Generation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Label-Free

Detection by Product - Instruments and Consumables -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Label-Free Detection by

Product - Instruments and Consumables Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Label-Free Detection by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Instruments

and Consumables for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Label-Free

Detection by Technology - Surface Plasmon Resonance, Bio-layer

Interferometry, Isothermal Titration Calorimetry, Differential

Scanning Calorimetry and Other Technologies - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Label-Free Detection by

Technology - Surface Plasmon Resonance, Bio-layer

Interferometry, Isothermal Titration Calorimetry, Differential

Scanning Calorimetry and Other Technologies Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Label-Free Detection by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surface

Plasmon Resonance, Bio-layer Interferometry, Isothermal

Titration Calorimetry, Differential Scanning Calorimetry and

Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Label-Free

Detection by Application - Binding Kinetics, Thermodynamics,

Lead Generation and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 44: USA Historic Review for Label-Free Detection by

Application - Binding Kinetics, Thermodynamics, Lead Generation

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Label-Free Detection by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Binding

Kinetics, Thermodynamics, Lead Generation and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Label-Free

Detection by Product - Instruments and Consumables -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Label-Free Detection by

Product - Instruments and Consumables Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Label-Free Detection

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Instruments and Consumables for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Label-Free

Detection by Technology - Surface Plasmon Resonance, Bio-layer

Interferometry, Isothermal Titration Calorimetry, Differential

Scanning Calorimetry and Other Technologies - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Label-Free Detection by

Technology - Surface Plasmon Resonance, Bio-layer

Interferometry, Isothermal Titration Calorimetry, Differential

Scanning Calorimetry and Other Technologies Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Label-Free Detection

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surface

Plasmon Resonance, Bio-layer Interferometry, Isothermal

Titration Calorimetry, Differential Scanning Calorimetry and

Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Label-Free

Detection by Application - Binding Kinetics, Thermodynamics,

Lead Generation and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Label-Free Detection by

Application - Binding Kinetics, Thermodynamics, Lead Generation

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Label-Free Detection

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Binding Kinetics, Thermodynamics, Lead Generation and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Label-Free

Detection by Product - Instruments and Consumables -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Label-Free Detection by

Product - Instruments and Consumables Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Label-Free Detection by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Instruments

and Consumables for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Label-Free

Detection by Technology - Surface Plasmon Resonance, Bio-layer

Interferometry, Isothermal Titration Calorimetry, Differential

Scanning Calorimetry and Other Technologies - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Label-Free Detection by

Technology - Surface Plasmon Resonance, Bio-layer

Interferometry, Isothermal Titration Calorimetry, Differential

Scanning Calorimetry and Other Technologies Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Label-Free Detection by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surface

Plasmon Resonance, Bio-layer Interferometry, Isothermal

Titration Calorimetry, Differential Scanning Calorimetry and

Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Label-Free

Detection by Application - Binding Kinetics, Thermodynamics,

Lead Generation and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Label-Free Detection by

Application - Binding Kinetics, Thermodynamics, Lead Generation

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Label-Free Detection by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Binding

Kinetics, Thermodynamics, Lead Generation and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Label-Free

Detection by Product - Instruments and Consumables -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: China Historic Review for Label-Free Detection by

Product - Instruments and Consumables Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Label-Free Detection by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Instruments

and Consumables for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Label-Free

Detection by Technology - Surface Plasmon Resonance, Bio-layer

Interferometry, Isothermal Titration Calorimetry, Differential

Scanning Calorimetry and Other Technologies - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: China Historic Review for Label-Free Detection by

Technology - Surface Plasmon Resonance, Bio-layer

Interferometry, Isothermal Titration Calorimetry, Differential

Scanning Calorimetry and Other Technologies Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Label-Free Detection by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surface

Plasmon Resonance, Bio-layer Interferometry, Isothermal

Titration Calorimetry, Differential Scanning Calorimetry and

Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for Label-Free

Detection by Application - Binding Kinetics, Thermodynamics,

Lead Generation and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 71: China Historic Review for Label-Free Detection by

Application - Binding Kinetics, Thermodynamics, Lead Generation

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Label-Free Detection by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Binding

Kinetics, Thermodynamics, Lead Generation and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Label-Free

Detection by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Label-Free Detection by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Label-Free Detection

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Label-Free

Detection by Product - Instruments and Consumables -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Label-Free Detection by

Product - Instruments and Consumables Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Label-Free Detection

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Instruments and Consumables for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Label-Free

Detection by Technology - Surface Plasmon Resonance, Bio-layer

Interferometry, Isothermal Titration Calorimetry, Differential

Scanning Calorimetry and Other Technologies - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Label-Free Detection by

Technology - Surface Plasmon Resonance, Bio-layer

Interferometry, Isothermal Titration Calorimetry, Differential

Scanning Calorimetry and Other Technologies Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Label-Free Detection

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surface

Plasmon Resonance, Bio-layer Interferometry, Isothermal

Titration Calorimetry, Differential Scanning Calorimetry and

Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Label-Free

Detection by Application - Binding Kinetics, Thermodynamics,

Lead Generation and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Label-Free Detection by

Application - Binding Kinetics, Thermodynamics, Lead Generation

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Label-Free Detection

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Binding Kinetics, Thermodynamics, Lead Generation and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Label-Free

Detection by Product - Instruments and Consumables -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: France Historic Review for Label-Free Detection by

Product - Instruments and Consumables Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Label-Free Detection

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Instruments and Consumables for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: France Current & Future Analysis for Label-Free

Detection by Technology - Surface Plasmon Resonance, Bio-layer

Interferometry, Isothermal Titration Calorimetry, Differential

Scanning Calorimetry and Other Technologies - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: France Historic Review for Label-Free Detection by

Technology - Surface Plasmon Resonance, Bio-layer

Interferometry, Isothermal Titration Calorimetry, Differential

Scanning Calorimetry and Other Technologies Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Label-Free Detection

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surface

Plasmon Resonance, Bio-layer Interferometry, Isothermal

Titration Calorimetry, Differential Scanning Calorimetry and

Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: France Current & Future Analysis for Label-Free

Detection by Application - Binding Kinetics, Thermodynamics,

Lead Generation and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 92: France Historic Review for Label-Free Detection by

Application - Binding Kinetics, Thermodynamics, Lead Generation

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Label-Free Detection

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Binding Kinetics, Thermodynamics, Lead Generation and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Label-Free

Detection by Product - Instruments and Consumables -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Label-Free Detection by

Product - Instruments and Consumables Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Label-Free Detection

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Instruments and Consumables for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Label-Free

Detection by Technology - Surface Plasmon Resonance, Bio-layer

Interferometry, Isothermal Titration Calorimetry, Differential

Scanning Calorimetry and Other Technologies - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Label-Free Detection by

Technology - Surface Plasmon Resonance, Bio-layer

Interferometry, Isothermal Titration Calorimetry, Differential

Scanning Calorimetry and Other Technologies Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Label-Free Detection

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surface

Plasmon Resonance, Bio-layer Interferometry, Isothermal

Titration Calorimetry, Differential Scanning Calorimetry and

Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Label-Free

Detection by Application - Binding Kinetics, Thermodynamics,

Lead Generation and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 101: Germany Historic Review for Label-Free Detection by

Application - Binding Kinetics, Thermodynamics, Lead Generation

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Label-Free Detection

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Binding Kinetics, Thermodynamics, Lead Generation and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 103: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Label-Free

Detection by Product - Instruments and Consumables -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Label-Free Detection by

Product - Instruments and Consumables Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Label-Free Detection

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Instruments and Consumables for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Label-Free

Detection by Technology - Surface Plasmon Resonance, Bio-layer

Interferometry, Isothermal Titration Calorimetry, Differential

Scanning Calorimetry and Other Technologies - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Italy Historic Review for Label-Free Detection by

Technology - Surface Plasmon Resonance, Bio-layer

Interferometry, Isothermal Titration Calorimetry, Differential

Scanning Calorimetry and Other Technologies Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Label-Free Detection

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surface

Plasmon Resonance, Bio-layer Interferometry, Isothermal

Titration Calorimetry, Differential Scanning Calorimetry and

Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 109: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Label-Free

Detection by Application - Binding Kinetics, Thermodynamics,

Lead Generation and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 110: Italy Historic Review for Label-Free Detection by

Application - Binding Kinetics, Thermodynamics, Lead Generation

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Label-Free Detection

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Binding Kinetics, Thermodynamics, Lead Generation and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 112: UK Current & Future Analysis for Label-Free

Detection by Product - Instruments and Consumables -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: UK Historic Review for Label-Free Detection by

Product - Instruments and Consumables Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: UK 15-Year Perspective for Label-Free Detection by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Instruments



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798965/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________