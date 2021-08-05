Global Label-Free Detection Market to Reach US$1.7 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Label-Free Detection Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798965/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% over the period 2020-2027.Instruments, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.4% CAGR to reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Consumables segment is readjusted to a revised 8.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 30.9% share of the global Label-Free Detection market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Label-Free Detection market in the U.S. is estimated at US$319.1 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.54% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$305.6 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.5% and 5.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$305.6 Million by the year 2027.
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- AMETEK, Inc.
- Attana AB
- Corning Inc.
- Hitachi High-Technologies Corp.
- Horiba Ltd.
- Malvern Panalytical Ltd.
- PerkinElmer, Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- Danaher Corporation
- Molecular Devices, LLC
- AB SCIEX
- GE Healthcare Life Sciences
- TA Instruments
- Merck KGaA.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Growing Population, Rising Disease Burden, the Need for New
Generation Drugs & Rising Pharma R&D, the Cornerstone for
Growth in the Market
EXHIBIT 1: Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Amplifies the
Need for Advancing Healthcare Research: Global Cost of Chronic
Diseases (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 and 2030
EXHIBIT 2: Aging Population Burdens an Already Strained
Healthcare System: Global Population Statistics for the 65+
Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,
2025, 2035 and 2050
Robust Investments in Lifesciences Research to Develop
Effective, Safe & Affordable Drugs Spurs Growth in the
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Sectors
Better Insights Offered by Label-Free Detection into Drug
Binding Kinetics & Drug Residence Time Drives Demand for this
Technology in Drug Discovery: Global Pharma R&D Spending (In
US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 & 2024
Growing Interest in Genomics Research: A Major Win for the Market
EXHIBIT 3: A Strong Vision for the Future of Genomics Creates
Robust Demand for Improved Repertoire of Research Tools:
Global Market for Genomics (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2019, 2022, 2024 & 2026
A Review of Key Market Segments
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Production of Recombinant Therapeutic Proteins to Drive
Gains in the Market
EXHIBIT 4: The Need to Address Unmet Medical Needs Creates New
Opportunities in the Development of Therapeutic Proteins:
Global Recombinant Therapeutic Antibodies & Proteins Market
(In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024
Expanding Pharmaceutical Contract Research Outsourcing to Drive
Growth in Asia-Pacific
EXHIBIT 5: Rising Cost of Drug Safety Conformance Spurs
Interest in Outsourcing Pharmacovigilance to CROs: Global
Contract Research Organization Revenue (In US$ Billion) for
the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023 by Geographic Region
Growing Market for Biosimilars Expands the Addressable Market
Opportunity for Label-Free Detection as an Analytical Tool to
Demonstrate Biosimilarity
EXHIBIT 6: With the Biosimilars Opportunity Ballooning to a
Tempting US$4.6 Billion, Growing Research in This Space
Entails Greater Use of Label-Free Techniques for Kinetic
Evaluation of Monoclonal Antibodies: Global Biosimilars
Market (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2020 and 2022
Rising Incidence of Food Allergy & the Ensuing Labeling
Compliance Drives Interest in Label-Free Detection of
Allergens in Food
EXHIBIT 7: Growing Opportunity in Food Safety Testing Against
the Backdrop of Rising Burden of Food Allergy: Global Food
Safety Testing Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017,
2019, 2022 and 2024
Strong Opportunity For Label Free Detection in Cancer Diagnosis &
Characterization
EXHIBIT 8: Growing Global Burden of Cancer Throws the Spotlight
on Unmet Therapy Needs: Global Cancer New Incidence & Number
of Deaths (In 0000s) by Type for the Year 2018
EXHIBIT 9: Supported by the Epidemic Spread of Cancer, the
Robustly Growing Cancer Diagnostics Market to Generate Revenue
Opportunities for Label-Free Detection: Global Cancer
Diagnostics Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019
& 2022
Innovations in Label-Free Detection, Crucial for Long-Term
Growth in the Market
Emerging New Applications for Label-Free Optical Biosensors
Amplifies Revenue Opportunities in the Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Label-Free
Detection by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Label-Free Detection by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Label-Free Detection by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Instruments by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Instruments by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Instruments by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Consumables by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Consumables by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Consumables by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Surface Plasmon
Resonance by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Surface Plasmon Resonance
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Surface Plasmon
Resonance by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Bio-layer
Interferometry by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Bio-layer Interferometry by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Bio-layer
Interferometry by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Isothermal
Titration Calorimetry by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Isothermal Titration
Calorimetry by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Isothermal Titration
Calorimetry by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Differential
Scanning Calorimetry by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Differential Scanning
Calorimetry by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Differential Scanning
Calorimetry by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Technologies by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Binding Kinetics
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Binding Kinetics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Binding Kinetics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Thermodynamics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Thermodynamics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Thermodynamics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Lead Generation
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Lead Generation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Lead Generation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Label-Free
Detection by Product - Instruments and Consumables -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: USA Historic Review for Label-Free Detection by
Product - Instruments and Consumables Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Label-Free Detection by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Instruments
and Consumables for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Label-Free
Detection by Technology - Surface Plasmon Resonance, Bio-layer
Interferometry, Isothermal Titration Calorimetry, Differential
Scanning Calorimetry and Other Technologies - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: USA Historic Review for Label-Free Detection by
Technology - Surface Plasmon Resonance, Bio-layer
Interferometry, Isothermal Titration Calorimetry, Differential
Scanning Calorimetry and Other Technologies Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Label-Free Detection by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surface
Plasmon Resonance, Bio-layer Interferometry, Isothermal
Titration Calorimetry, Differential Scanning Calorimetry and
Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Label-Free
Detection by Application - Binding Kinetics, Thermodynamics,
Lead Generation and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 44: USA Historic Review for Label-Free Detection by
Application - Binding Kinetics, Thermodynamics, Lead Generation
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Label-Free Detection by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Binding
Kinetics, Thermodynamics, Lead Generation and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Label-Free
Detection by Product - Instruments and Consumables -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Label-Free Detection by
Product - Instruments and Consumables Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Label-Free Detection
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Instruments and Consumables for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Label-Free
Detection by Technology - Surface Plasmon Resonance, Bio-layer
Interferometry, Isothermal Titration Calorimetry, Differential
Scanning Calorimetry and Other Technologies - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Label-Free Detection by
Technology - Surface Plasmon Resonance, Bio-layer
Interferometry, Isothermal Titration Calorimetry, Differential
Scanning Calorimetry and Other Technologies Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Label-Free Detection
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surface
Plasmon Resonance, Bio-layer Interferometry, Isothermal
Titration Calorimetry, Differential Scanning Calorimetry and
Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Label-Free
Detection by Application - Binding Kinetics, Thermodynamics,
Lead Generation and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Label-Free Detection by
Application - Binding Kinetics, Thermodynamics, Lead Generation
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Label-Free Detection
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Binding Kinetics, Thermodynamics, Lead Generation and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Label-Free
Detection by Product - Instruments and Consumables -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Label-Free Detection by
Product - Instruments and Consumables Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Label-Free Detection by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Instruments
and Consumables for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Label-Free
Detection by Technology - Surface Plasmon Resonance, Bio-layer
Interferometry, Isothermal Titration Calorimetry, Differential
Scanning Calorimetry and Other Technologies - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Label-Free Detection by
Technology - Surface Plasmon Resonance, Bio-layer
Interferometry, Isothermal Titration Calorimetry, Differential
Scanning Calorimetry and Other Technologies Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Label-Free Detection by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surface
Plasmon Resonance, Bio-layer Interferometry, Isothermal
Titration Calorimetry, Differential Scanning Calorimetry and
Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Label-Free
Detection by Application - Binding Kinetics, Thermodynamics,
Lead Generation and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Label-Free Detection by
Application - Binding Kinetics, Thermodynamics, Lead Generation
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Label-Free Detection by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Binding
Kinetics, Thermodynamics, Lead Generation and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Label-Free
Detection by Product - Instruments and Consumables -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: China Historic Review for Label-Free Detection by
Product - Instruments and Consumables Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Label-Free Detection by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Instruments
and Consumables for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Label-Free
Detection by Technology - Surface Plasmon Resonance, Bio-layer
Interferometry, Isothermal Titration Calorimetry, Differential
Scanning Calorimetry and Other Technologies - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: China Historic Review for Label-Free Detection by
Technology - Surface Plasmon Resonance, Bio-layer
Interferometry, Isothermal Titration Calorimetry, Differential
Scanning Calorimetry and Other Technologies Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Label-Free Detection by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surface
Plasmon Resonance, Bio-layer Interferometry, Isothermal
Titration Calorimetry, Differential Scanning Calorimetry and
Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for Label-Free
Detection by Application - Binding Kinetics, Thermodynamics,
Lead Generation and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 71: China Historic Review for Label-Free Detection by
Application - Binding Kinetics, Thermodynamics, Lead Generation
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Label-Free Detection by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Binding
Kinetics, Thermodynamics, Lead Generation and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Label-Free
Detection by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Label-Free Detection by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Label-Free Detection
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Label-Free
Detection by Product - Instruments and Consumables -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Label-Free Detection by
Product - Instruments and Consumables Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Label-Free Detection
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Instruments and Consumables for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Label-Free
Detection by Technology - Surface Plasmon Resonance, Bio-layer
Interferometry, Isothermal Titration Calorimetry, Differential
Scanning Calorimetry and Other Technologies - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Label-Free Detection by
Technology - Surface Plasmon Resonance, Bio-layer
Interferometry, Isothermal Titration Calorimetry, Differential
Scanning Calorimetry and Other Technologies Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Label-Free Detection
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surface
Plasmon Resonance, Bio-layer Interferometry, Isothermal
Titration Calorimetry, Differential Scanning Calorimetry and
Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Label-Free
Detection by Application - Binding Kinetics, Thermodynamics,
Lead Generation and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Label-Free Detection by
Application - Binding Kinetics, Thermodynamics, Lead Generation
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Label-Free Detection
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Binding Kinetics, Thermodynamics, Lead Generation and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Label-Free
Detection by Product - Instruments and Consumables -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: France Historic Review for Label-Free Detection by
Product - Instruments and Consumables Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Label-Free Detection
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Instruments and Consumables for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 88: France Current & Future Analysis for Label-Free
Detection by Technology - Surface Plasmon Resonance, Bio-layer
Interferometry, Isothermal Titration Calorimetry, Differential
Scanning Calorimetry and Other Technologies - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: France Historic Review for Label-Free Detection by
Technology - Surface Plasmon Resonance, Bio-layer
Interferometry, Isothermal Titration Calorimetry, Differential
Scanning Calorimetry and Other Technologies Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Label-Free Detection
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surface
Plasmon Resonance, Bio-layer Interferometry, Isothermal
Titration Calorimetry, Differential Scanning Calorimetry and
Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 91: France Current & Future Analysis for Label-Free
Detection by Application - Binding Kinetics, Thermodynamics,
Lead Generation and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 92: France Historic Review for Label-Free Detection by
Application - Binding Kinetics, Thermodynamics, Lead Generation
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Label-Free Detection
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Binding Kinetics, Thermodynamics, Lead Generation and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Label-Free
Detection by Product - Instruments and Consumables -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Label-Free Detection by
Product - Instruments and Consumables Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Label-Free Detection
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Instruments and Consumables for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 97: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Label-Free
Detection by Technology - Surface Plasmon Resonance, Bio-layer
Interferometry, Isothermal Titration Calorimetry, Differential
Scanning Calorimetry and Other Technologies - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Label-Free Detection by
Technology - Surface Plasmon Resonance, Bio-layer
Interferometry, Isothermal Titration Calorimetry, Differential
Scanning Calorimetry and Other Technologies Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Label-Free Detection
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surface
Plasmon Resonance, Bio-layer Interferometry, Isothermal
Titration Calorimetry, Differential Scanning Calorimetry and
Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 100: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Label-Free
Detection by Application - Binding Kinetics, Thermodynamics,
Lead Generation and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 101: Germany Historic Review for Label-Free Detection by
Application - Binding Kinetics, Thermodynamics, Lead Generation
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Label-Free Detection
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Binding Kinetics, Thermodynamics, Lead Generation and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 103: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Label-Free
Detection by Product - Instruments and Consumables -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Label-Free Detection by
Product - Instruments and Consumables Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Label-Free Detection
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Instruments and Consumables for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 106: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Label-Free
Detection by Technology - Surface Plasmon Resonance, Bio-layer
Interferometry, Isothermal Titration Calorimetry, Differential
Scanning Calorimetry and Other Technologies - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Italy Historic Review for Label-Free Detection by
Technology - Surface Plasmon Resonance, Bio-layer
Interferometry, Isothermal Titration Calorimetry, Differential
Scanning Calorimetry and Other Technologies Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Label-Free Detection
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surface
Plasmon Resonance, Bio-layer Interferometry, Isothermal
Titration Calorimetry, Differential Scanning Calorimetry and
Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 109: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Label-Free
Detection by Application - Binding Kinetics, Thermodynamics,
Lead Generation and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 110: Italy Historic Review for Label-Free Detection by
Application - Binding Kinetics, Thermodynamics, Lead Generation
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Label-Free Detection
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Binding Kinetics, Thermodynamics, Lead Generation and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 112: UK Current & Future Analysis for Label-Free
Detection by Product - Instruments and Consumables -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: UK Historic Review for Label-Free Detection by
Product - Instruments and Consumables Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: UK 15-Year Perspective for Label-Free Detection by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Instruments
