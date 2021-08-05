Global Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics Market to Reach US$81.8 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798950/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$81.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 26.7% over the period 2020-2027.Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 24.4% CAGR to reach US$41.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 29.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 42.9% share of the global Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 26.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.94% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$14.2 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 26.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 23.9% and 23.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 18.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$14.2 Billion by the year 2027.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

The Age of Analytics Provides the Cornerstone for the

Disruptive Growth & Proliferation of IoT Analytics

United States Dominates the Global Market, China to Drive

Market Gains

Manufacturing, the Largest End-use Industry



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing IoT Ecosystem, the Cornerstone for Growth in the Market

Why IoT Investments Are Hot?

EXHIBIT 1: Analytics and Data Science for IoT Takes a Quantum

Leap Against the Backdrop of the Rapidly Expanding IoT

Ecosystem: Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In

Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

EXHIBIT 2: As Connecting With IoT Becomes Vital to Digital

Survival & Transformation, Analytics Emerges as the Backbone

for IoT Value Creation: Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by

Industry for the Years 2018 and 2022

Deluge of IoT Big Data, a Fallout of the Growing IoT Ecosystem,

Amplifies the Importance & Value of Analytics

The Pressure on Delivering ROI on IoT Investments Intensifies

EXHIBIT 3: Explosion of IoT Big Data Catalyzes the Need for

Analytics for Insight Generation Needed for Informed Decision

-Making & Value Creation: IoT Big Data Generated by Connected

Devices Worldwide (In Zettabytes) for the Years 2018 & 2025

EXHIBIT 4: Growing IoT Connected Devices Per Capita Opens the

Data Pipe for Free Flow of Big Data: Global Number of Per

Capita Connected Devices by Geographic Region for the Years

2018 and 2022

Extracting Insights from Data Holds the Key to Higher

Profitability & ROI on IoT Investments & This is Where

Analytics Steps-In

EXHIBIT 5: Analytics Receives New Significance as IoT

Ecosystems Evolve & Data Growth Spirals, Making Aggregation &

Analysis Buzzwords for IoT Success & Value Creation: Global

Market for Data Analytics (In US$ Billion) by Type for the

Years 2018 and 2023

Asset Management & Maintenance to Bring in Huge Revenue

Opportunities for Predictive & Prescriptive IoT Analytics

EXHIBIT 6: Robust Global Opportunity in Enterprise Asset

Management Strengthens the Business Case for IoT Asset

Management: Global Enterprise Asset Management Market (In US$

Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Cloud-Based Solutions, the Preferred Deployment Model for IoT

Analytics

Hybrid IoT Analytics: Combining the Best of Cloud-based IoT

Analytics and Analytics at the Edge

EXHIBIT 7: As Cloud Emerges to be Future of All Enterprise IT

Deployments, IoT Analytics as a Cloud Service Will Become a

Mainstream Service Innovation in the Coming Years: Global %

Share of Workloads Run on Cloud and Non-Cloud Environments

for the Years 2018 & 2022

Rise of Smart Cities & Focus on Smart Energy Management Opens

Up Opportunities for IoT Analytics

EXHIBIT 8: Proliferation of Smart Meters Expands the Role of

IoT & Analytics for Smart Meter Data Visualization: Global

Smart Meter Cumulative Installations (In Million Units) for

the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

EXHIBIT 9: Global Smart Meter Annual Spending (In US$ Billion)

for the Years 2017, 2019, and 2021

Growing Deployment of IoT in Retail & eCommerce Industry Drives

the Need for IoT Analytics

EXHIBIT 10: While Focus on Improved Purchase Experience Drives

Use of IoT in the Retail Industry, Need for ROI Conversions on

Investments Expands Opportunity for Analytics: IoT in the

Global Retail Industry (In US$ Billion) by Application for

the Years 2018 and 2025

With Innovation & Efficiency Becoming Vital to Manufacturing

Success, IoT & Analytics Become Critical in Value Creation

EXHIBIT 11: Growing Investments in IoT by Manufacturing Firms

Turns the Focus on Making IoT Deliver Business Value Via

Analytics: Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT)

Platforms (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022

and 2025

Rising Connected Car Trend Drives Applications of IoT &

Analytics in the Automotive Industry

EXHIBIT 12: With IoT Playing a Key Role in Enabling the

Connected Car Revolution, Leveraging Data Created by IoT

Systems Becomes Crucial for Auto OEMs to Generate Serious

ROI: Data Generated by Connected Cars Per Hour, Per Year and

Per Sensor Type

With Growing Number of Transportation Companies Leveraging IoT

for Smart Fleet Management, IoT Analytics Takes Center Stage

EXHIBIT 13: Increased Spending on Smart Fleet Management Turns

Up the Pressure to Accelerate Return on Investment (ROI) from

IoT initiatives: Global Smart Fleet Management Market (In US$

Billion) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2024

Predictive Analytics for IoT Remains Widely Popular in Machine &

Equipment Maintenance

Prescriptive Analytics to Witness Higher Adoption in the Long-

Term Supported by Added Decision-Support Benefits

Sensor Data Analytics Remains Critical in Monitoring IoT Devices

EXHIBIT 14: Robust Shipments of IoT Sensors Evidenced by the

Large IoT Sensor Market Highlights the Need for On-the-Fly

Analysis of Rapidly Moving Big Data Across Sensor Networks:

Global IoT Sensor Market (In US$ Million) for the Years

2018, 2022 and 2025

Migration to Value Based Care & the Ensuing Adoption of IoT to

Open Up New Growth Avenues for IoT Analytics in the Healthcare

Industry

The Present and the Future Prospects of IoT in Healthcare

EXHIBIT 15: Penetration of IoT in Myriad Areas of Healthcare

Expands the Addressable Market Opportunity for IoT Analytics:

Global % Share of IoT in Healthcare by Application Area for

the Year 2019



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 65

