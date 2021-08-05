Ingredion Incorporated报告2021年第二季度业绩

伊利诺伊州威彻斯特, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 面向食品和饮料生产业的全球领先原料解决方案提供商 Ingredion Incorporated （纽约证券交易所股票代码：INGR）今天公布了2021年第二季度业绩。业绩数据依据2021年和2020年美国公认会计原则（GAAP）列报，含公司报告的非GAAP财务指标之外的项目。

“我们第二季度表现出色，实现了2017年以来最强劲的季度业绩，报告营业收入为2.22亿美元，较上年同期增长96%，调整后营业收入为2.08亿美元，较上年同期增长64%。由于所有客户细分市场的需求恢复以及强劲的特种产品增长，我们在各个地区都实现了两位数的销量增长。在极具挑战性的供应链环境中，我们强大的销售执行和价格组合管理降低了玉米成本上涨的影响，并为我们净销售额增长31%作出了贡献。”Ingredion总裁兼首席执行官 Jim Zallie 表示 。

“本季度和年初至今，我们的特种原料产品组合实现了两位数增长。我们继续推进我们的 驱动增长路线图 ，增加特种产品在我们净销售额中的百分比，并投资提升能力，以便为我们的客户实现消费者偏好的创新。我们整合了KaTech以使用其定制化原料系统，并通过与Amyris的合作以获取突破性的减糖技术，这使我们具备良好的条件，成为顺应潮流的、天然原料解决方案的长期首选供应商。”Zallie继续说道。

“鉴于我们各个行业的客户群体需求强劲但不断波动，我们密切关注与客户的合作，以满足他们不断变化的需求。我们还密切监测投入成本的增加，并正在采取措施控制利润率。在展望下半年的同时，我相信我们有能力保持强劲的净销售额势头，将全年收益恢复到2019年的水平。”Zallie总结道。

*调整后的摊薄每股收益（“调整后每股收益”）、调整后营业收入、调整后实际所得税率和调整后的摊薄加权平均流通在外普通股均为非GAAP财务指标。请参阅本新闻稿中随附的简明合并财务报表后题为“非GAAP信息”的补充财务信息第II节，以便根据最具直接可比性的美国公认会计原则指标调整这些非GAAP指标。

摊薄每股收益（EPS）

预计会影响报告和调整后每股收益变化的因素

**鉴于采取了四舍五入计算，总数可能不精确

***与在阿根廷的Arcor合资企业相关，报告结果显示有3.6亿美元资产的销售减值费用，其中包括3.11亿美元的累计换算损益。

主要财务数据

业务回顾

整个Ingredion

报告营业收入

调整后营业收入

净销售额

营业收入

北美

净销售额

部门营业收入

南美洲

净销售额

部门营业收入

亚太区

净销售额

部门营业收入

欧洲、中东和非洲（EMEA）

净销售额

部门营业收入

股息和股票回购

Ingredion继续通过现金股息和股票回购将现金退还给股东。

2021年4月， 向截至2021年4月1日的在册股东支付了每股0.64美元的季度现金股息 ，总额为4300美元，将上半年的股息支付额提升至8600万美元。Ingredion在第二季度回购了1000万美元的流通普通股。这使得Ingredion在2021年上半年的总股份回购额达到2400万美元。

2021年全年展望

公司预计2021年全年调整后每股收益介于6.45美元至6.85美元之间，而2020年的调整后每股收益为6.23美元。这一预计值排除了与收购相关的整合与重组成本以及任何潜在减值成本。

与去年相比，2021年全年展望如下：预计北美营业收入将因销量增加和运营费用降低而实现低至中等一位数增长；南美营业收入，包括阿根廷Arcor合资企业的影响，预计受有利的价格组合推动，将实现低两位数增长；由于销量增加和有利的外汇影响，亚太地区的营业收入预计将实现高一位数增长；由于销量增加和有利的外汇影响， 欧洲中东和非洲地区的营业收入预计实现低两位数增长；由于对全球能力和卓越中心的投资，公司成本预计将出现低一位数增长。公司预计全年调整后营业收入将实现中位数到高一位数的增长。

全年经营现金预计介于5亿美元至6亿美元之间，其中包括预计净销售额和玉米成本增加后的预期营运资本增加。全年资本支出预计介于3.3亿美元至3.5亿美元之间。

公司预计，全年报告的实际税率为54%至58%，调整后的实际税率为27%至28%。

电话会议和网络直播详情

Ingredion将于美国东部时间2021年8月3日上午8:00召开电话会议。中部时间/上午9:00 会议由总裁兼首席执行官Jim Zallie以及执行副总裁兼首席财务官James Gray主持。电话会议将进行实时网络直播，可通过以下网站访问 https://ir.ingredionincorporated.com/events-and-presentations 。会议 演示稿 可从公司网站获取，并将于会议开始前几小时提供下载。网络直播将通过 https://ir.ingredionincorporated.com/financial-information/quarterly-results 网站提供限时重放。

关于公司

Ingredion Incorporated（纽约证券交易所股票代码: INGR）总部位于芝加哥郊区，是全球领先的原料解决方案提供商，为全球120多个国家/地区的客户提供服务。公司将谷物、水果、蔬菜和其他植物材料转化为食品、饮料、动物饲料、酿造和工业市场使用的增值原料材料解决方案，2020年净销售额为60亿美元。凭借遍布世界各地的Ingredion Idea Labs®创新中心和约12000名员工，公司与客户共同确立并实现其目标：融合人、自然和科技的潜力，创建更美好的生活。如需了解更多信息和最新公司新闻，请访问ingredion.com。

前瞻性声明

本新闻稿含有或可能含有《1933年证券法案》第27A节（及其修订案）以及《1934年证券交易法案》第21E节（及其修订案）中定义的前瞻性声明。公司拟将这些前瞻性声明纳入该等声明的安全港条款。

除其他事项之外，前瞻性声明包括公司对2021年全年调整后EPS、调整后营业收入、经营现金、资本支出、报告及实际税率的预测，任何关于公司未来前景、财务状况、净销售额、营业收入、销量、企业成本、税率、资本支出、费用或其他财务项目的陈述，以及任何有关公司前景或未来运营的陈述，包括管理层为此制定的计划、战略和目标，以及基于上述内容的任何假设、期望或信念。

这些陈述有时可以通过以下词语的使用加以辨别，如“可能”、“将要”、“应该”、“预期”、“假设”、“相信”、“计划”、“预估”、“估计”、“期望”、“打算”、“继续”、“估算”、“预测”、“展望”、“推进”、“机会”、“潜力”、“暂定”、其他类似表达或负面表达。本新闻稿中包含或提及的、或引用中所述的历史事实之外的所有陈述均为“前瞻性声明”。

这些陈述均基于当前情况或预期作出，但存在某些固有的风险和不确定性，其中很多难以预测并且超出我们的控制范围。我们相信这些前瞻性声明所反映的预期均基于合理假设，但投资者须注意：我们无法担保这些预期将成为现实。

由于各类因素影响，实际结果和发展可能与这些声明中明示或暗示的预期显著不同，其中包括：新冠疫情对我们的产品需求和财务结果的影响；与高果糖玉米糖浆和我们其他产品相关的消费偏好的改变；全球经济状况以及在我们购买原材料或产销产品的各地理区域和国家/地区影响到客户和消费者的总体政治、经济、商业和市场状况的影响，特别包括南美的经济、货币和政治状况和欧洲的经济和政治状况及其可能对我们产品销售量和定价、我们对信用市场的利用和我们向客户收取应收账款能力的影响；我们养老金资产投资回报收益方面的不利变化；我们所服务并且作为我们销售额重要来源的主要行业的未来财务表现，包括但不限于食品、饮料、动物饲料和酿造行业；对通过基因编辑和生物技术所开发产品之接受度的不确定性；我们开发或获得新产品和服务的速度和质量足以满足期望和获得市场认可的能力；美国和外国政府政策、法规或监管的变动以及法律合规性成本；玉米加工行业和相关行业日益增长的竞争和/或消费者压力，包括在我们主要产品和副产品（尤其是玉米油）的市场和价格方面；原材料的供应情况，包括马铃薯淀粉、木薯淀粉、阿拉伯树胶和我们某些产品所需的特殊玉米品种，以及我们向客户转嫁玉米或其他原材料成本上涨的能力；原材料和能源成本及供应情况，包括巴基斯坦能源问题；我们消化成本、完成预算和实现预期协调的能力，包括我们能够按预算按时完成计划维护和投资项目，以及按照成本智能计划和货运和运输成本方面实现预期节约的能力；金融和资本市场的表现以及对我们借贷成本的影响，包括由于外币波动、利率和汇率波动以及市场波动而产生的风险以及对冲此类波动的相关风险；气候变化的潜在影响；我们按有利条款成功确定并完成收购或结成战略联盟的能力，以及我们成功整合所收购企业或实施并在上述所有方面维持战略联盟实现预期协同作用的能力；我们生产厂的运营困难；商誉或长期资产减值的影响；税率变动或额外所得税负债敞口；我们维持良好劳资关系的能力；自然灾害、战争或类似敌对活动、恐怖主义活动或威胁、新冠肺炎等流行病疫情的爆发或持续以及其他可能对我们业务造成的影响的、我们无法控制的重大事件；政府政策、法律或规章的变动以及包括遵守环境规章在内的遵守法规成本；气候变化的潜在影响；信息技术系统、程序和网站相关的安全问题；我们以合理利率为我们的未来增长和扩张进行筹款的能力及其它影响我们获得充足资金的因素；股票市场的不稳定性和其他可能对我们的股价造成负面影响的因素；可能影响我们持续执行股息政策的风险；我们及时修复关于财务报告的内部控制方面存在的实质性弱点的能力。

我们的前瞻性声明仅针对截至声明日期的情况，我们无任何义务在声明日期之后因为任何新的信息或未来事件或发展而更新任何前瞻性声明以反映事件或情况。如果我们确实更新或更正了其中一项或多项声明，投资者和其他人不应该就此推断我们将进行其他更新或更正。有关这些和其他风险的进一步描述，请参见向美国证券交易委员会提交的截至2020年12月31日的年度报告（表10-K）以及后续报告（表10-Q和8-K）中收录的“风险因素”和其他信息。

II. 非GAAP信息

为了补充根据美国公认会计原则（“GAAP”）编制的合并财务业绩，我们使用非GAAP的历史财务指标，其中不包括某些GAAP项，如收购和整合成本、重组和减值成本、墨西哥（收益）税项和某些其他特别项目。在提及这些非GAAP金额时，我们通常使用“调整后”一词。

管理层内部使用非GAAP财务指标进行战略决策、预测未来结果和评估当前绩效。通过披露非公认会计准则的财务指标，管理层力图为投资者提供呈报期内我们经营业绩和趋势的更有意义、更统一的对比。这些非GAAP财务指标用于补充根据GAAP呈报的业绩或与之结合使用，作为考察我们运营中各个方面的另一种方式。这些运营方面在与我们的GAAP业绩结合考察时，可提供对我们业务影响因素和趋势的更完整理解。这些非GAAP指标应被视为按照GAAP核算的相应指标的补充，而不是替代，也并无更高的优先级。

非GAAP财务指标并非按照GAAP进行编制；因此，这些信息与其他公司具有类似名称的指标不具有可比性。下表提供了每项非GAAP历史财务指标与最具可比性的GAAP指标的对账。

Ingredion Incorporated ("Ingredion")

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) attributable to Ingredion and Diluted Earnings Per Share ("EPS") to

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income attributable to Ingredion and Adjusted Diluted EPS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020

(in

millions) Diluted

EPS (in

millions) Diluted

EPS (in

millions) Diluted

EPS (in

millions) Diluted

EPS

Net income (loss) attributable to Ingredion $ 178 $ 2.62 $ 66 $ 0.98 $ (68 ) $ (1.01 ) $ 141 $ 2.08

Add back:

Acquisition/integration costs, net of an insignificant amount of income tax expense for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, and net of income tax benefit of $1 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 (i) 4 0.06 2 0.03 5 0.06 2 0.03

Equity method acquisition charges, net of income tax expense of $3 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 (ii) (3 ) (0.04 ) - - (3 ) (0.04 ) - -

Restructuring/impairment charges, net of income tax benefit of $2 million and $4 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively, and $3 million and $6 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively (iii) 2 0.03 8 0.12 10 0.15 19 0.28

Assets held for sale impairment, net of $ - million of income tax benefit for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 (iv) - - - - 360 5.35

Other matters, net of income tax expense of $5 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 (v) (10 ) (0.15 ) - - (10 ) (0.15 ) - -

Tax (benefit) provision - Mexico (vi) (4 ) (0.06 ) - - (1 ) (0.01 ) 22 0.32

Other tax matters (vii) (28 ) (0.41 ) - - (28 ) (0.42 ) - -

Diluted share impact (viii) - - - - - (0.03 ) - -

Non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to Ingredion $ 139 $ 2.05 $ 76 $ 1.12 $ 265 $ 3.90 $ 184 $ 2.72