Ingredion Incorporated报告2021年第二季度业绩

- 2021年第二季度报告和调整后每股收益*分别为2.62美元和2.05美元，而2020年第二季度报告和调整后每股收益分别为0.98美元和1.12美元。
- 2021年年初至今，报告和调整后每股收益分别为1.01美元和3.90美元，而上年同期分别为2.08美元和2.72美元。与公司在阿根廷的运营相关，报告结果显示有3.6亿美元的销售减值费用，其中包括3.11亿美元的累计换算损益。
- 公司预计2021年全年调整后每股收益介于6.45美元至6.85美元之间。
伊利诺伊州威彻斯特, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 面向食品和饮料生产业的全球领先原料解决方案提供商Ingredion Incorporated（纽约证券交易所股票代码：INGR）今天公布了2021年第二季度业绩。业绩数据依据2021年和2020年美国公认会计原则（GAAP）列报，含公司报告的非GAAP财务指标之外的项目。
“我们第二季度表现出色，实现了2017年以来最强劲的季度业绩，报告营业收入为2.22亿美元，较上年同期增长96%，调整后营业收入为2.08亿美元，较上年同期增长64%。由于所有客户细分市场的需求恢复以及强劲的特种产品增长，我们在各个地区都实现了两位数的销量增长。在极具挑战性的供应链环境中，我们强大的销售执行和价格组合管理降低了玉米成本上涨的影响，并为我们净销售额增长31%作出了贡献。”Ingredion总裁兼首席执行官Jim Zallie 表示 。
“本季度和年初至今，我们的特种原料产品组合实现了两位数增长。我们继续推进我们的驱动增长路线图 ，增加特种产品在我们净销售额中的百分比，并投资提升能力，以便为我们的客户实现消费者偏好的创新。我们整合了KaTech以使用其定制化原料系统，并通过与Amyris的合作以获取突破性的减糖技术，这使我们具备良好的条件，成为顺应潮流的、天然原料解决方案的长期首选供应商。”Zallie继续说道。
“鉴于我们各个行业的客户群体需求强劲但不断波动，我们密切关注与客户的合作，以满足他们不断变化的需求。我们还密切监测投入成本的增加，并正在采取措施控制利润率。在展望下半年的同时，我相信我们有能力保持强劲的净销售额势头，将全年收益恢复到2019年的水平。”Zallie总结道。
*调整后的摊薄每股收益（“调整后每股收益”）、调整后营业收入、调整后实际所得税率和调整后的摊薄加权平均流通在外普通股均为非GAAP财务指标。请参阅本新闻稿中随附的简明合并财务报表后题为“非GAAP信息”的补充财务信息第II节，以便根据最具直接可比性的美国公认会计原则指标调整这些非GAAP指标。
摊薄每股收益（EPS）
|2Q20
|2Q21
|YTD20
|YTD21
|Reported EPS
|$0.98
|$2.62
|$2.08
|$(1.01)
|Impairment/Restructuring costs
|$0.12
|$0.03
|$0.28
|$0.15
|Acquisition/Integration costs
|$0.03
|$0.02
|$0.03
|$0.02
|Impairment***
|-
|-
|-
|$5.35
|Tax items and other matters
|-
|$(0.62)
|$0.32
|$(0.58)
|Diluted share impact
|-
|-
|-
|$(0.03)
|Adjusted EPS**
|$1.12
|$2.05
|$2.72
|$3.90
预计会影响报告和调整后每股收益变化的因素
|2Q21
|YTD21
|Margin
|0.40
|0.73
|Volume
|0.38
|0.36
|Foreign exchange
|0.07
|0.08
|Other income
|0.03
|0.07
|Total operating items
|0.88
|1.24
|Other non-operating income
|0.01
|0.01
|Financing costs
|-
|(0.01
|Shares outstanding
|(0.01
|0.02
|Non-controlling interests
|0.01
|(0.05
|Tax rate
|0.04
|(0.03
|Total non-operating items
|0.05
|(0.06
|Total items affecting EPS**
|0.93
|1.18
**鉴于采取了四舍五入计算，总数可能不精确
***与在阿根廷的Arcor合资企业相关，报告结果显示有3.6亿美元资产的销售减值费用，其中包括3.11亿美元的累计换算损益。
主要财务数据
- 截至2021年6月30日，总债务及现金和短期投资分别为22亿美元和5.49亿美元，截至2020年12月31日的数据分别为22亿美元和6.65亿美元。
- 第二季度的净融资成本为1900万美元，与上年同期相比持平。
- 第二季度的报告和调整后实际税率分别为11.7%和25.7%，相比之下，上年同期的数字分别为28.7%和28.7%。报告税率下降的主要原因是未计入收益的应计收益出现逆转。
- 年初至今的资本支出为1.02亿美元，较上年同期下降7300万美元。
业务回顾
整个Ingredion
|$ in millions
|2020
Net Sales
|FX
Impact
|Volume
|Price/mix
|2021
Net Sales
|% change
|% change
excl. FX
|Second Quarter
|1,349
|39
|230
|144
|1,762
|31
|%
|28
|%
|Year-to-Date
|2,892
|41
|223
|220
|3,376
|17
|%
|15
|%
报告营业收入
|$ in millions
|2020
|FX
Impact
|Business
Drivers
|Acquisition /
Integration
|Restructuring /
Impairment
|Other
|2021
|%
change
|% change
excl. FX
|Second Quarter
|113
|6
|75
|6
|7
|15
|222
|96
|%
|91
|%
|Year-to-Date
|266
|7
|108
|5
|-349
|15
|52
|-80
|%
|-83
|%
调整后营业收入
|$ in millions
|2020
|FX
Impact
|Business
Drivers
|2021
|% change
|% change
excl. FX
|Second Quarter
|127
|6
|75
|208
|64
|%
|59
|%
|Year-to-Date
|294
|7
|108
|409
|39
|%
|37
|%
净销售额
- 第二季度和年初至今的净销售额均高于上年同期。增长的主因在于包括PureCircle和KaTech在内的销量增加，以及强劲的价格组合，包括玉米成本上涨的传导效应。剔除汇率影响后，该季度和年初至今的净销售额分别上升28%和15%。
营业收入
- 第二季度报告和调整后营业收入分别为2.22亿美元和2.08亿美元，较上年同期分别上升96%和64%。增长的主因在于强劲的价格组合和销量增加。剔除汇率影响后，报告和调整后营业收入分别比去年同期上升91%和59%。
- 年初至今报告和调整后营业收入分别为5200万美元和4.09亿美元，较上年同期分别下降80%和39%。报告营业收入下降的原因是与阿根廷Arcor合资企业相关的销售减值费用，但是部分被强劲的价格组合和销量增加抵消。剔除汇率影响后，报告和调整后营业收入分别比去年同期下降83%和上升37%。
- 第二季度报告营业收入比调整后营业收入高出1400万美元，原因是巴西最高法院做出了2015年至2018年征收间接税和收购费用的有利决定，其影响被成本智能相关的重组成本部分抵消。
- 年初至今报告营业收入比调整后营业收入低3.57亿美元，主要原因是与阿根廷Arcor合资企业相关的销售减值费用。
北美
净销售额
|$ in millions
|2020
Net Sales
|FX
Impact
|Volume
|Price
mix
|2021
Net Sales
|% change
|% change
excl. FX
|Second Quarter
|848
|11
|131
|78
|1,068
|26
|%
|25
|%
|Year-to-Date
|1,811
|17
|76
|109
|2,013
|11
|%
|10
|%
部门营业收入
|$ in millions
|2020
|FX
Impact
|Business
Drivers
|2021
|% change
|% change
excl. FX
|Second Quarter
|101
|2
|46
|149
|48
|%
|45
|%
|Year-to-Date
|226
|3
|54
|283
|25
|%
|24
|%
- 第二季度营业收入为1.49亿美元，相比去年同期上升4800万美元，而年初至今营业收入为2.83亿美元，相比去年同期上升5700万美元。该季度和年初至今，增长的原因在于有利的价格组合、更高的销量和更高的玉米利润率。这些增长被制造成本通货膨胀部分抵消。
南美洲
净销售额
|$ in millions
|2020
Net Sales
|FX Impact
|Volume
|Price
mix
|2021
Net Sales
|% change
|% change
excl. FX
|Second Quarter
|182
|4
|22
|60
|268
|47
|%
|45
|%
|Year-to-Date
|419
|-19
|32
|109
|541
|29
|%
|34
|%
部门营业收入
|$ in millions
|2020
|FX
Impact
|Business
Drivers
|2021
|% change
|% change
excl. FX
|Second Quarter
|13
|1
|19
|33
|154
|%
|149
|%
|Year-to-Date
|39
|-2
|36
|73
|87
|%
|93
|%
- 第二季度营业收入为3300万美元，相比去年同期上升2000万美元，而年初至今营业收入为7300万美元，相比去年同期上升3400万美元。该季度和年初至今，增长的原因在于有利的价格组合。剔除汇率影响后，第二季度和年初至今部门营业收入分别增长149%和93%。阿根廷的结果按恶性通货膨胀会计以美元核算。
亚太区
净销售额
|$ in millions
|2020
Net Sales
|FX
Impact
|Volume
|Price
mix
|2021
Net Sales
|% change
|% change
excl. FX
|Second Quarter
|187
|12
|46
|3
|248
|33
|%
|26
|%
|Year-to-Date
|376
|23
|90
|-6
|483
|28
|%
|22
|%
部门营业收入
|$ in millions
|2020
|FX
Impact
|Business
Drivers
|2021
|% change
|% change
excl. FX
|Second Quarter
|22
|1
|1
|24
|9
|%
|3
|%
|Year-to-Date
|42
|2
|5
|49
|17
|%
|11
|%
- 第二季度营业收入为2400万美元，相比去年同期上升200万美元，而年初至今营业收入为4900万美元，相比去年同期上升700万美元。在第二季度和年初至今，增长的原因在于销量增加和有利的外汇影响。
欧洲、中东和非洲（EMEA）
净销售额
|$ in millions
|2020
Net Sales
|FX Impact
|Volume
|Price
mix
|2021
Net Sales
|% change
|% change
excl. FX
|Second Quarter
|132
|12
|31
|3
|178
|35
|%
|25
|%
|Year-to-Date
|286
|19
|26
|8
|339
|19
|%
|12
|%
部门营业收入
|$ in millions
|2020
|FX
Impact
|Business
Drivers
|2021
|% change
|% change
excl. FX
|Second Quarter
|21
|3
|8
|32
|52
|%
|42
|%
|Year-to-Date
|48
|3
|12
|63
|31
|%
|24
|%
- 第二季度营业收入为3200万美元，相比去年同期上升1100万美元，而年初至今营业收入为6300万美元，相比去年同期上升1500万美元。在第二季度和年初至今，增长的主要原因是巴基斯坦原材料成本降低和有利的价格组合以及欧洲有利的外汇影响。
股息和股票回购
Ingredion继续通过现金股息和股票回购将现金退还给股东。
2021年4月，向截至2021年4月1日的在册股东支付了每股0.64美元的季度现金股息 ，总额为4300美元，将上半年的股息支付额提升至8600万美元。Ingredion在第二季度回购了1000万美元的流通普通股。这使得Ingredion在2021年上半年的总股份回购额达到2400万美元。
2021年全年展望
公司预计2021年全年调整后每股收益介于6.45美元至6.85美元之间，而2020年的调整后每股收益为6.23美元。这一预计值排除了与收购相关的整合与重组成本以及任何潜在减值成本。
与去年相比，2021年全年展望如下：预计北美营业收入将因销量增加和运营费用降低而实现低至中等一位数增长；南美营业收入，包括阿根廷Arcor合资企业的影响，预计受有利的价格组合推动，将实现低两位数增长；由于销量增加和有利的外汇影响，亚太地区的营业收入预计将实现高一位数增长；由于销量增加和有利的外汇影响， 欧洲中东和非洲地区的营业收入预计实现低两位数增长；由于对全球能力和卓越中心的投资，公司成本预计将出现低一位数增长。公司预计全年调整后营业收入将实现中位数到高一位数的增长。
全年经营现金预计介于5亿美元至6亿美元之间，其中包括预计净销售额和玉米成本增加后的预期营运资本增加。全年资本支出预计介于3.3亿美元至3.5亿美元之间。
公司预计，全年报告的实际税率为54%至58%，调整后的实际税率为27%至28%。
电话会议和网络直播详情
Ingredion将于美国东部时间2021年8月3日上午8:00召开电话会议。中部时间/上午9:00 会议由总裁兼首席执行官Jim Zallie以及执行副总裁兼首席财务官James Gray主持。电话会议将进行实时网络直播，可通过以下网站访问https://ir.ingredionincorporated.com/events-and-presentations。会议 演示稿 可从公司网站获取，并将于会议开始前几小时提供下载。网络直播将通过 https://ir.ingredionincorporated.com/financial-information/quarterly-results网站提供限时重放。
关于公司
Ingredion Incorporated（纽约证券交易所股票代码: INGR）总部位于芝加哥郊区，是全球领先的原料解决方案提供商，为全球120多个国家/地区的客户提供服务。公司将谷物、水果、蔬菜和其他植物材料转化为食品、饮料、动物饲料、酿造和工业市场使用的增值原料材料解决方案，2020年净销售额为60亿美元。凭借遍布世界各地的Ingredion Idea Labs®创新中心和约12000名员工，公司与客户共同确立并实现其目标：融合人、自然和科技的潜力，创建更美好的生活。如需了解更多信息和最新公司新闻，请访问ingredion.com。
前瞻性声明
本新闻稿含有或可能含有《1933年证券法案》第27A节（及其修订案）以及《1934年证券交易法案》第21E节（及其修订案）中定义的前瞻性声明。公司拟将这些前瞻性声明纳入该等声明的安全港条款。
除其他事项之外，前瞻性声明包括公司对2021年全年调整后EPS、调整后营业收入、经营现金、资本支出、报告及实际税率的预测，任何关于公司未来前景、财务状况、净销售额、营业收入、销量、企业成本、税率、资本支出、费用或其他财务项目的陈述，以及任何有关公司前景或未来运营的陈述，包括管理层为此制定的计划、战略和目标，以及基于上述内容的任何假设、期望或信念。
这些陈述有时可以通过以下词语的使用加以辨别，如“可能”、“将要”、“应该”、“预期”、“假设”、“相信”、“计划”、“预估”、“估计”、“期望”、“打算”、“继续”、“估算”、“预测”、“展望”、“推进”、“机会”、“潜力”、“暂定”、其他类似表达或负面表达。本新闻稿中包含或提及的、或引用中所述的历史事实之外的所有陈述均为“前瞻性声明”。
这些陈述均基于当前情况或预期作出，但存在某些固有的风险和不确定性，其中很多难以预测并且超出我们的控制范围。我们相信这些前瞻性声明所反映的预期均基于合理假设，但投资者须注意：我们无法担保这些预期将成为现实。
由于各类因素影响，实际结果和发展可能与这些声明中明示或暗示的预期显著不同，其中包括：新冠疫情对我们的产品需求和财务结果的影响；与高果糖玉米糖浆和我们其他产品相关的消费偏好的改变；全球经济状况以及在我们购买原材料或产销产品的各地理区域和国家/地区影响到客户和消费者的总体政治、经济、商业和市场状况的影响，特别包括南美的经济、货币和政治状况和欧洲的经济和政治状况及其可能对我们产品销售量和定价、我们对信用市场的利用和我们向客户收取应收账款能力的影响；我们养老金资产投资回报收益方面的不利变化；我们所服务并且作为我们销售额重要来源的主要行业的未来财务表现，包括但不限于食品、饮料、动物饲料和酿造行业；对通过基因编辑和生物技术所开发产品之接受度的不确定性；我们开发或获得新产品和服务的速度和质量足以满足期望和获得市场认可的能力；美国和外国政府政策、法规或监管的变动以及法律合规性成本；玉米加工行业和相关行业日益增长的竞争和/或消费者压力，包括在我们主要产品和副产品（尤其是玉米油）的市场和价格方面；原材料的供应情况，包括马铃薯淀粉、木薯淀粉、阿拉伯树胶和我们某些产品所需的特殊玉米品种，以及我们向客户转嫁玉米或其他原材料成本上涨的能力；原材料和能源成本及供应情况，包括巴基斯坦能源问题；我们消化成本、完成预算和实现预期协调的能力，包括我们能够按预算按时完成计划维护和投资项目，以及按照成本智能计划和货运和运输成本方面实现预期节约的能力；金融和资本市场的表现以及对我们借贷成本的影响，包括由于外币波动、利率和汇率波动以及市场波动而产生的风险以及对冲此类波动的相关风险；气候变化的潜在影响；我们按有利条款成功确定并完成收购或结成战略联盟的能力，以及我们成功整合所收购企业或实施并在上述所有方面维持战略联盟实现预期协同作用的能力；我们生产厂的运营困难；商誉或长期资产减值的影响；税率变动或额外所得税负债敞口；我们维持良好劳资关系的能力；自然灾害、战争或类似敌对活动、恐怖主义活动或威胁、新冠肺炎等流行病疫情的爆发或持续以及其他可能对我们业务造成的影响的、我们无法控制的重大事件；政府政策、法律或规章的变动以及包括遵守环境规章在内的遵守法规成本；气候变化的潜在影响；信息技术系统、程序和网站相关的安全问题；我们以合理利率为我们的未来增长和扩张进行筹款的能力及其它影响我们获得充足资金的因素；股票市场的不稳定性和其他可能对我们的股价造成负面影响的因素；可能影响我们持续执行股息政策的风险；我们及时修复关于财务报告的内部控制方面存在的实质性弱点的能力。
我们的前瞻性声明仅针对截至声明日期的情况，我们无任何义务在声明日期之后因为任何新的信息或未来事件或发展而更新任何前瞻性声明以反映事件或情况。如果我们确实更新或更正了其中一项或多项声明，投资者和其他人不应该就此推断我们将进行其他更新或更正。有关这些和其他风险的进一步描述，请参见向美国证券交易委员会提交的截至2020年12月31日的年度报告（表10-K）以及后续报告（表10-Q和8-K）中收录的“风险因素”和其他信息。
|Ingredion Incorporated ("Ingredion")
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)
|(Unaudited)
|(in millions, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
June 30,
|Change
%
|Six Months Ended
June 30,
|Change
%
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Net sales
|$
|1,762
|$
|1,349
|31
|%
|$
|3,376
|$
|2,892
|17
|%
|Cost of sales
|1,395
|1,078
|2,658
|2,298
|Gross profit
|367
|271
|35
|%
|718
|594
|21
|%
|Operating expenses
|167
|147
|14
|%
|320
|301
|6
|%
|Other (income) expense, net
|(26
|)
|-
|(28
|)
|2
|Restructuring/impairment charges
|4
|11
|374
|25
|Operating income
|222
|113
|96
|%
|52
|266
|(80
|%)
|Financing costs, net
|19
|19
|38
|37
|Other, non-operating (income), net
|(2
|)
|-
|(3
|)
|(1
|)
|Income before income taxes
|205
|94
|118
|%
|17
|230
|(93
|%)
|Provision for income taxes
|24
|27
|79
|85
|Net income (loss)
|181
|67
|170
|%
|(62
|)
|145
|(143
|%)
|Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
|3
|1
|6
|4
|Net income (loss) attributable to Ingredion
|$
|178
|$
|66
|170
|%
|$
|(68
|)
|$
|141
|(148
|%)
|Earnings per common share attributable to Ingredion
|common shareholders:
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|67.2
|67.2
|67.3
|67.2
|Diluted
|67.9
|67.6
|67.3
|67.7
|Earnings (loss) per common share of Ingredion:
|Basic
|$
|2.65
|$
|0.98
|170
|%
|($
|1.01
|)
|$
|2.10
|(148
|%)
|Diluted
|$
|2.62
|$
|0.98
|167
|%
|($
|1.01
|)
|$
|2.08
|(149
|%)
|Ingredion Incorporated ("Ingredion")
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(in millions, except share and per share amounts)
|June 30, 2021
|December 31, 2020
|(Unaudited)
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|542
|$
|665
|Short-term investments
|7
|-
|Accounts receivable – net
|1,140
|1,011
|Inventories
|1,054
|917
|Prepaid expenses
|70
|54
|Total current assets
|2,813
|2,647
|Property, plant and equipment – net
|2,386
|2,455
|Goodwill
|913
|902
|Other intangible assets – net
|431
|444
|Operating lease assets
|189
|173
|Deferred income tax assets
|27
|23
|Other assets
|339
|214
|Total assets
|$
|7,098
|$
|6,858
|Liabilities and equity
|Current liabilities
|Short-term borrowings
|72
|$
|438
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|1,029
|1,020
|Total current liabilities
|1,101
|1,458
|Non-current liabilities
|225
|227
|Long-term debt
|2,129
|1,748
|Non-current operating lease liabilities
|152
|136
|Deferred income tax liabilities
|214
|217
|Liabilities held for sale
|335
|-
|Total liabilities
|4,156
|3,786
|Share-based payments subject to redemption
|28
|30
|Redeemable non-controlling interests
|70
|70
|Equity
|Ingredion stockholders' equity:
|Preferred stock – authorized 25,000,000 shares – $0.01 par value, none issued
|-
|-
|Common stock – authorized 200,000,000 shares – $0.01 par value, 77,810,875 shares issued at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020
|1
|1
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,154
|1,150
|Less: Treasury stock (common stock; 10,808,504 and 10,795,346 shares at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively) at cost
|(1,029
|)
|(1,024
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(1,106
|)
|(1,133
|)
|Retained earnings
|3,802
|3,957
|Total Ingredion stockholders' equity
|2,822
|2,951
|Non-redeemable non-controlling interests
|22
|21
|Total equity
|2,844
|2,972
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|7,098
|$
|6,858
|Ingredion Incorporated ("Ingredion")
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|(Unaudited)
|For the Six Months
Ended June 30,
|(in millions)
|2021
|2020
|Cash provided by operating activities:
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(62
|)
|$
|145
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|103
|106
|Mechanical stores expense
|27
|26
|Deferred income taxes
|(21
|)
|(2
|)
|Assets held for sale impairment
|360
|-
|Margin accounts
|(20
|)
|(18
|)
|Changes in other trade working capital
|(221
|)
|12
|Other
|(37
|)
|25
|Cash provided by operating activities
|129
|294
|Cash used for investing activities:
|Capital expenditures and mechanical stores purchases, net proceeds on disposals
|(102
|)
|(175
|)
|Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|(40
|)
|-
|Investment in a non-consolidated affiliate
|(11
|)
|(6
|)
|Short-term investments
|(4
|)
|3
|Cash used for investing activities
|(157
|)
|(178
|)
|Cash (used for) provided by financing activities:
|Proceeds from borrowings (payments on), net
|14
|777
|Debt issuance costs
|-
|(9
|)
|Repurchases of common stock, net
|(24
|)
|-
|Issuances of common stock for share-based compensation, net of settlements
|9
|2
|Dividends paid, including to non-controlling interests
|(93
|)
|(87
|)
|Cash (used for) provided by financing activities
|(94
|)
|683
|Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash
|(1
|)
|(16
|)
|(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
|(123
|)
|783
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|665
|264
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|$
|542
|$
|1,047
|Ingredion Incorporated ("Ingredion")
|Supplemental Financial Information
|(Unaudited)
|I. Geographic Information of Net Sales and Operating Income
|(in millions, expect for percentages)
|Three Months Ended
June 30,
|Change
|Six Months Ended
June 30,
|Change
|Change
|2021
|2020
|Change
|Excl. FX
|2021
|2020
|%
|Excl. FX
|Net Sales
|North America
|$
|1,068
|$
|848
|26
|%
|25
|%
|$
|2,013
|$
|1,811
|11
|%
|10
|%
|South America
|268
|182
|47
|%
|45
|%
|541
|419
|29
|%
|34
|%
|Asia-Pacific
|248
|187
|33
|%
|26
|%
|483
|376
|28
|%
|22
|%
|EMEA
|178
|132
|35
|%
|25
|%
|339
|286
|19
|%
|12
|%
|Total Net Sales
|$
|1,762
|$
|1,349
|31
|%
|28
|%
|$
|3,376
|$
|2,892
|17
|%
|15
|%
|Operating Income
|North America
|$
|149
|$
|101
|48
|%
|45
|%
|$
|283
|$
|226
|25
|%
|24
|%
|South America
|33
|13
|154
|%
|149
|%
|73
|39
|87
|%
|93
|%
|Asia-Pacific
|24
|22
|9
|%
|3
|%
|49
|42
|17
|%
|11
|%
|EMEA
|32
|21
|52
|%
|42
|%
|63
|48
|31
|%
|24
|%
|Corporate
|(30
|)
|(30
|)
|0
|%
|0
|%
|(59
|)
|(61
|)
|3
|%
|3
|%
|Sub-total
|208
|127
|64
|%
|59
|%
|409
|294
|39
|%
|37
|%
|Acquisition/integration costs
|(4
|)
|(3
|)
|(5
|)
|(3
|)
|Equity method acquisition charges
|7
|-
|7
|-
|Restructuring/impairment charges
|(4
|)
|(11
|)
|(14
|)
|(25
|)
|Assets held for sale impairment
|-
|-
|(360
|)
|-
|Other matters
|15
|-
|15
|-
|Total Operating Income
|$
|222
|$
|113
|96
|%
|91
|%
|$
|52
|$
|266
|(80
|%)
|(83
|%)
II. 非GAAP信息
为了补充根据美国公认会计原则（“GAAP”）编制的合并财务业绩，我们使用非GAAP的历史财务指标，其中不包括某些GAAP项，如收购和整合成本、重组和减值成本、墨西哥（收益）税项和某些其他特别项目。在提及这些非GAAP金额时，我们通常使用“调整后”一词。
管理层内部使用非GAAP财务指标进行战略决策、预测未来结果和评估当前绩效。通过披露非公认会计准则的财务指标，管理层力图为投资者提供呈报期内我们经营业绩和趋势的更有意义、更统一的对比。这些非GAAP财务指标用于补充根据GAAP呈报的业绩或与之结合使用，作为考察我们运营中各个方面的另一种方式。这些运营方面在与我们的GAAP业绩结合考察时，可提供对我们业务影响因素和趋势的更完整理解。这些非GAAP指标应被视为按照GAAP核算的相应指标的补充，而不是替代，也并无更高的优先级。
非GAAP财务指标并非按照GAAP进行编制；因此，这些信息与其他公司具有类似名称的指标不具有可比性。下表提供了每项非GAAP历史财务指标与最具可比性的GAAP指标的对账。
|Ingredion Incorporated ("Ingredion")
|Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) attributable to Ingredion and Diluted Earnings Per Share ("EPS") to
|Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income attributable to Ingredion and Adjusted Diluted EPS
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30, 2021
|June 30, 2020
|June 30, 2021
|June 30, 2020
|(in
millions)
|Diluted
EPS
|(in
millions)
|Diluted
EPS
|(in
millions)
|Diluted
EPS
|(in
millions)
|Diluted
EPS
|Net income (loss) attributable to Ingredion
|$
|178
|$
|2.62
|$
|66
|$
|0.98
|$
|(68
|)
|$
|(1.01
|)
|$
|141
|$
|2.08
|Add back:
|Acquisition/integration costs, net of an insignificant amount of income tax expense for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, and net of income tax benefit of $1 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 (i)
|4
|0.06
|2
|0.03
|5
|0.06
|2
|0.03
|Equity method acquisition charges, net of income tax expense of $3 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 (ii)
|(3
|)
|(0.04
|)
|-
|-
|(3
|)
|(0.04
|)
|-
|-
|Restructuring/impairment charges, net of income tax benefit of $2 million and $4 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively, and $3 million and $6 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively (iii)
|2
|0.03
|8
|0.12
|10
|0.15
|19
|0.28
|Assets held for sale impairment, net of $ - million of income tax benefit for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 (iv)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|360
|5.35
|Other matters, net of income tax expense of $5 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 (v)
|(10
|)
|(0.15
|)
|-
|-
|(10
|)
|(0.15
|)
|-
|-
|Tax (benefit) provision - Mexico (vi)
|(4
|)
|(0.06
|)
|-
|-
|(1
|)
|(0.01
|)
|22
|0.32
|Other tax matters (vii)
|(28
|)
|(0.41
|)
|-
|-
|(28
|)
|(0.42
|)
|-
|-
|Diluted share impact (viii)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(0.03
|)
|-
|-
|Non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to Ingredion
|$
|139
|$
|2.05
|$
|76
|$
|1.12
|$
|265
|$
|3.90
|$
|184
|$
|2.72
|Net income, EPS and tax rates may not foot or recalculate due to rounding.
备注
（i）在截至2021年6月30日的三个月和六个月期间，公司录得收购和整合成本的税前成本分别为400万美元和500万美元，主要与收购和整合从PureCircle Limited、KaTech和Verdient Foods, Inc收购的业务相关。在截至2020年6月30日的三个月和六个月期间，公司录得300万美元的税前成本，主要与收购和整合从PureCircle Limited收购的业务相关。《Ingredion应占调整后净收入对账》表中显示的收购和整合成本已扣除非控制性权益产生的成本。
（ii）在截至2021年6月30日的三个月和六个月期间，公司录得700万美元的税前收益，该收益与Amyris, Inc.（简称“Amyris”）签订的合资企业相关。作为该合资企业的参与方，公司对Amyris的发酵甜味剂甜味菊甙（rebaudioside M，以下简称为“Reb M”）拥有独家商业化权利，对Amyris的Reb M制造技术拥有独家授权，并在Reb M的合资制造企业中占据31%的所有权。作为获得合资企业所有权的交换条件，Ingredion提供了2800万的酬金，其中包括1000万美元的现金、非专属知识产权许可和价值1800万美元的其他酬金。在截至2021年6月30日的三个月期间，这一交易的其他（收入）支出为800万美元，净额见简明合并收入（损失）报表。800万美元的收益中包括与非专属知识产权许可的酬金以及Ingredion对合资企业的其他酬金有关的1800万美元其他收入，部分被Ingredion向Amyris支付的1000万美元现金抵消，该笔现金用于获得Amyris Reb M制造技术许可的专属权利。交易收益被100万美元的收购费用部分抵消。此外，《Ingredion应占调整后净收入对账》表中显示的权益法收购和整合成本已扣除100万美元的非控制性权益产生的成本。
（iii）在截至2021年6月30日的三个月间，公司录得400万美元的税前重组支出，包括400万美元的员工相关和其他成本（包括与其成本智能SG&A计划相关的专业服务）和500万美元的重组相关支出（主要在北美和亚太地区，属于成本智能销售费用计划的一部分）。在此期间，出售位于斯托克顿和加利福尼亚的土地和建筑的500万美元收益，抵消了销售计划的成本智能费用。在截至2021年6月30日的六个月间，公司录得1400万美元的税前重组支出，包括900万美元的员工相关和其他成本（包括与其成本智能SG&A计划相关的专业服务）、800万美元的重组相关支出（主要在北美和亚太地区，属于成本智能销售费用计划的一部分）以及200万美元的员工相关及其它与相关的重组支出。Arcor合资企业交易预计于2021年第三季度完成。在此期间，出售位于斯托克顿和加利福尼亚的土地和建筑的500万美元收益，部分抵消了销售计划的成本智能费用。
在截至2020年6月30日的三个月间，公司录得1100万美元的税前重组/减损支出，包括600万美元的重组相关支出（主要在亚太地区和北美，是成本智能销售费用计划的一部分）和500万美元的员工相关和其他成本（包括与其成本智能SG&A计划相关的专业服务）。在截至2020年6月30日的六个月间，公司录得2500万美元的税前重组/减损支出，包括1500万美元的重组相关支出（主要在亚太地区和北美，是成本智能销售费用计划的一部分）和1000万美元的员工相关和其他成本（包括与其成本智能SG&A计划相关的专业服务）。
（iv）在截至2021年3月31日的三个月期间，公司录得与Arcor合资企业相关的销售减值费用3.6亿美元。减值费用反映出将向Arcor合资企业提供的某些阿根廷、智利和乌拉圭资产和负债的估值。减值费用反映了对商定公允价值的捐赠净资产的4900万美元的注销，以及与这些资产有关的累计换算损失3.11亿美元的估值津贴，这些净损失将在交易结束时从资产负债表中的累计其他综合损失中释放。
（v）2021年5月，巴西最高法院就某些间接税的计算作出裁决，该裁决确认了下级法院关于公司前几年收到的裁决，并确保公司有权获得以前记录在案的税收抵免。最高法院的裁决还确保了公司有权从2015年到2018年期间额外获得1500万美元的信贷，此前该笔信贷正等待法院的最终裁决。在截至2021年6月30日的三个月期间，公司在其他收入（费用）中录得1500万美元的额外信贷，净额见简明合并收入表。
（vi）该税项表示公司使用美元作为其墨西哥子公司的功能货币的影响。墨西哥的实际税率受到将墨西哥比索财务报表重新换算成美元的较大影响。在截至2021年6月30日和2020年6月30日的三个月间，公司分别录得1300万美元和0美元的税项利益，在截至2021年6月30日和2020年6月30日的六个月间，分别录得100万美元的税项收益以及2200万美元的300万美元的税款准备金，这是由于在此期间墨西哥比索对美元的汇率变动所致。
（vii）这涉及与某些外国子公司未清偿收益相关的税收债务的逆转、公司间重组的税收调整以及上述非GAAP附加返还的税收结果。
（viii）如果GAAP净收入为负，非GAAP调整后净收入为正，则调整后加权平均普通股将包括使用国库股方法稀释的任何选项、受限股份单位或绩效股，直至这些调整的效果抗稀释。在截至2021年6月30日的六个月间，这些产品的增量稀释股份影响为60万股普通股。稀释加权平均流通股为6730万股，在截至2021年6月30日的六个月间，将增加到调整后稀释加权平均普通股6790万股。截至2021年6月30日的三个月或截至2020年6月30日的三个月或六个月不受影响。
|Ingredion Incorporated ("Ingredion")
|Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|(in millions, pre-tax)
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Operating income
|$
|222
|$
|113
|$
|52
|$
|266
|Add back:
|Acquisition/integration costs (i)
|4
|3
|5
|3
|Equity method acquisition charges (ii)
|(7
|)
|-
|(7
|)
|-
|Restructuring/impairment charges (iii)
|4
|11
|14
|25
|Assets held for sale impairment (iv)
|-
|-
|360
|-
|Other matters (v)
|(15
|)
|-
|(15
|)
|-
|Non-GAAP adjusted operating income
|$
|208
|$
|127
|$
|409
|$
|294
|For notes (i) through (v), see notes (i) through (v) included in the Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income attributable to Ingredion and Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income attributable to Ingredion and Adjusted Diluted EPS.
|II. Non-GAAP Information (continued)
|Ingredion Incorporated ("Ingredion")
|Reconciliation of GAAP Effective Income Tax Rate to Non-GAAP Adjusted Effective Income Tax Rate
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
|Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
|Income before
|Provision for
|Effective Income
|Income before
|Provision for
|Effective Income
|(in millions)
|Income Taxes (a)
|Income Taxes (b)
|Tax Rate (b / a)
|Income Taxes (a)
|Income Taxes (b)
|Tax Rate (b / a)
|As Reported
|$
|205
|$
|24
|11.7
|%
|$
|17
|$
|79
|464.7
|%
|Add back:
|Acquisition/integration costs (i)
|4
|-
|5
|-
|Equity method acquisition charges (ii)
|(7
|)
|(4
|)
|(7
|)
|(4
|)
|Restructuring/impairment charges (iii)
|4
|2
|14
|4
|Assets held for sale impairment (iv)
|-
|-
|360
|-
|Other matters (v)
|(15
|)
|(5
|)
|(15
|)
|(5
|)
|Tax item - Mexico (vi)
|-
|4
|-
|1
|Other tax matters (vii)
|-
|28
|-
|28
|Adjusted Non-GAAP
|$
|191
|$
|49
|25.7
|%
|$
|374
|$
|103
|27.5
|%
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
|Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
|Income before
|Provision for
|Effective Income
|Income before
|Provision for
|Effective Income
|(in millions)
|Income Taxes (a)
|Income Taxes (b)
|Tax Rate (b / a)
|Income Taxes (a)
|Income Taxes (b)
|Tax Rate (b / a)
|As Reported
|$
|94
|$
|27
|28.7
|%
|$
|230
|$
|85
|37.0
|%
|Add back:
|Acquisition/integration costs (i)
|3
|1
|3
|1
|Restructuring/impairment charges (iii)
|11
|3
|25
|6
|Tax item - Mexico (vi)
|-
|-
|-
|(22
|)
|Adjusted Non-GAAP
|$
|108
|$
|31
|28.7
|%
|$
|258
|$
|70
|27.1
|%
|For notes (i) through (vii), see notes (i) through (vii) included in the Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income attributable to Ingredion and Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income attributable to Ingredion and Adjusted Diluted EPS.
|II. Non-GAAP Information (continued)
|Ingredion Incorporated ("Ingredion")
|Reconciliation of Anticipated GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share ("GAAP EPS")
|to Anticipated Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share ("Adjusted EPS")
|(Unaudited)
|Anticipated EPS Range
|for Full Year 2021
|Low End
|High End
|GAAP EPS
|$
|1.51
|$
|1.91
|Add:
|Acquisition/integration costs (i)
|0.06
|0.06
|Equity method acquisition charges (ii)
|(0.04
|)
|(0.04
|)
|Restructuring/impairment charges (iii)
|0.15
|0.15
|Assets held for sale impairment (iv)
|5.35
|5.35
|Other matters (v)
|(0.15
|)
|(0.15
|)
|Tax benefit (provision) (vi)
|(0.01
|)
|(0.01
|)
|Other tax matters (vii)
|(0.42
|)
|(0.42
|)
|Adjusted EPS
|$
|6.45
|$
|6.85
|Above is a reconciliation of our anticipated full year 2021 diluted EPS to our anticipated full year 2021 adjusted diluted EPS. The amounts above may not reflect certain future charges, costs and/or gains that are inherently difficult to predict and estimate due to their unknown timing, effect and/or significance. These amounts include, but are not limited to, acquisition and integration costs, impairment and restructuring costs, and certain other special items. We generally exclude these items from our adjusted EPS guidance. For these reasons, we are more confident in our ability to predict adjusted EPS than we are in our ability to predict GAAP EPS.
|For items (i) through (vii), see footnotes included in the Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) attributable to Ingredion and Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income attributable to Ingredion and Adjusted Diluted EPS.
|II. Non-GAAP Information (continued)
|Ingredion Incorporated ("Ingredion")
|Reconciliation of Reported U.S. GAAP Effective Tax Rate ("GAAP ETR")
|to Anticipated Adjusted Effective Tax Rate ("Adjusted ETR")
|(Unaudited)
|Anticipated Effective Tax Rate Range
|for Full Year 2021
|Low End
|High End
|GAAP ETR
|54.0
|%
|58.0
|%
|Add:
|Acquisition/integration costs (i)
|0.0
|%
|0.0
|%
|Equity method acquisition charges (ii)
|(0.6
|)
|%
|(0.6
|)
|%
|Restructuring/impairment charges (iii)
|0.8
|%
|0.8
|%
|Assets held for sale impairment (iv)
|0.0
|%
|0.0
|%
|Other matters (v)
|(0.8
|)
|%
|(0.8
|)
|%
|Tax item - Mexico (vi)
|1.0
|%
|(0.6
|)
|%
|Other tax matters (vii)
|4.2
|%
|5.1
|%
|Impact of adjustment on Effective Tax Rate (viii)
|(31.6
|)
|%
|(33.9
|)
|%
|Adjusted ETR
|27.0
|%
|28.0
|%
以上是我们预计的2021年全年GAAP ETR与预计的2021年全年调整后ETR的调整。上述金额可能不反映某些未来费用、成本和/或收益，而这些费用、成本和/或收益由于其时间、影响和/或重要性未知而本质上难以预测和估计。这些金额包括但不限于收购和整合成本、减值和重组成本以及某些其他特殊项目。我们一般会将这些排除在调整后ETR指南之外。鉴于这些原因，相比预测GAAP ETR的能力，我们对预测调整后ETR的能力更有信心。
对于（i）至（vii）项，请参阅《Ingredion应占调整后净收入（损失）对账》和《摊薄每股收益转为Ingredion应占非GAAP调整后净收入和调整后摊薄每股收益》中的脚注。
（viii）（i）至（vii）项后税率的间接影响。
联系人：
投资者关系： Tiffany Willis，708-551-2592
媒体：Becca Hary，708-551-2602