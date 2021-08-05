Ingredion Incorporated 2021 年第二季度業績報告

- 2021 年第二季度報告和調整後的每股收益*分別為 2.62 美元和 2.05 美元，而 2020 年第二季度報告和調整後的每股收益分別為 0.98 美元和 1.12 美元。
- 2021 年迄今報告和調整後的 EPS 分別為 (1.01) 美元及 3.90 美元，而去年同期分別為 2.08 美元及 2.72 美元 今年初至今報告的業績反映與公司阿根廷業務相關的銷售減損費用為 3.6 億美元，其中包括 3.11 億美元的累計轉換損失。
- 公司預計 2021 年全年調整後的每股盈利將在 6.45 美元至 6.85 美元之間。
伊利諾伊州威斯特徹斯特郡, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 全球領先的食品及飲品製造業成分解決方案供應商 Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) 今天宣佈 2021 年第二季度的業績。該結果根據 2021 年及 2020 年美國公認會計原則（「GAAP」）報告，包括從公司提供的非公認會計 (non-GAAP) 原則財務指標中排除的項目。
Ingredion 主席兼行政總裁 Jim Zallie 說：「我們在第二季度表現優異，實現了自 2017 年以來最強勁的季度，報告的營業收入為 2.22 億美元，較去年同期增長 96%，調整後營業收入為 2.08 億美元，比去年同期增長 64%。在每個地區，我們從各個客戶界別的需求恢復以及強大的專科增長中看到雙位數的銷量增長。我們強大的銷售執行和價格組合管理，在充滿挑戰的供應鏈環境下減輕了玉米上升成本的影響，並使我們的淨銷售額增加了 31%。」
Zallie 續稱：「在本季度和年初至今，我們從專業成分產品組合中實現了雙位數的增長。透過增加專門產品在淨銷售額所佔的百分比，以及投資於為客戶實現消費者首選創新的能力，我們將繼續推進推動增長路線圖。我們將 KaTech 與其定制成分系統結合，以及我們在突破性減糖技術方面的 Amyris 合作夥伴關係，使我們成為一個符合趨勢、自然為本成分解決方案的長期首選供應商。」
Zallie 總結說：「鑑於我們在客戶群各個界別中經歷強勁而波動的需求模式，我們非常專注與客戶保持緊密合作，以滿足他們不斷變化的需求。我們也密切監察投入成本的增加，並及時採取行動來控制利潤率。隨著我們度過今年下半年，我對公司保持強勁淨銷售優勢的能力充滿信心，全年收益將恢復到 2019 年的水平。」
*調整後攤薄每股收益（「調整後每股收益」）、調整後營業收入、調整後有效所得稅率及已發行調整後稀釋後加權平均普通股均為非公認會計原則財務指標。在本新聞稿中包含的簡明綜合財務報表後，參閱名為「非公認會計準則資訊」的補充財務資訊第二部分，以將這些非 GAAP 財務指標與最直接可比的 GAAP 指標進行對賬。
每股攤薄收益 (EPS)
|2Q20
|2Q21
|YTD20
|YTD21
|Reported EPS
|$0.98
|$2.62
|$2.08
|$(1.01)
|Impairment/Restructuring costs
|$0.12
|$0.03
|$0.28
|$0.15
|Acquisition/Integration costs
|$0.03
|$0.02
|$0.03
|$0.02
|Impairment***
|-
|-
|-
|$5.35
|Tax items and other matters
|-
|$(0.62)
|$0.32
|$(0.58)
|Diluted share impact
|-
|-
|-
|$(0.03)
|Adjusted EPS**
|$1.12
|$2.05
|$2.72
|$3.90
影響報告及調整後 EPS 變化的估計因素
|2Q21
|YTD21
|Margin
|0.40
|0.73
|Volume
|0.38
|0.36
|Foreign exchange
|0.07
|0.08
|Other income
|0.03
|0.07
|Total operating items
|0.88
|1.24
|Other non-operating income
|0.01
|0.01
|Financing costs
|-
|(0.01)
|Shares outstanding
|(0.01)
|0.02
|Non-controlling interests
|0.01
|(0.05)
|Tax rate
|0.04
|(0.03)
|Total non-operating items
|0.05
|(0.06)
|Total items affecting EPS**
|0.93
|1.18
**由於四捨五入的原因，總數可能不足
*** 與 Arcor 在阿根廷的合資企業相關，報告的業績反映出銷售減損費用為 3.6 億美元，其中包括 3.11 億美元的累計轉換損失。
財政摘要
- 截至 2021 年 6 月 30 日，債務及現金包括短期投資總額分別為 22 億美元及 5.49 億美元，與 2020 年 12 月 31 日相比分別為 22 億美元及 6.65 億美元。
- 第二季度的淨融資成本為 1,900 萬美元，與去年同期相比持平。
- 第二季度報告及調整後的有效稅率分別為 11.7% 及 25.7%，與去年同期相比分別為 28.7% 及 28.7%。報告稅率的減少主要是由於未匯入收益應計金額的逆轉。
- 年初至今的資本支出為 1.02 億美元，比去年同期減少了 7,300 萬美元。
業務評述
所有 Ingredion
|$ in millions
|2020
Net Sales
|FX
Impact
|Volume
|Price/mix
|2021
Net Sales
|% change
|% change
excl. FX
|Second Quarter
|1,349
|39
|230
|144
|1,762
|31
|%
|28
|%
|Year-to-Date
|2,892
|41
|223
|220
|3,376
|17
|%
|15
|%
報告的營業收入
|$ in millions
|2020
|FX
Impact
|Business
Drivers
|Acquisition /
Integration
|Restructuring /
Impairment
|Other
|2021
|%
change
|% change
excl. FX
|Second Quarter
|113
|6
|75
|6
|7
|15
|222
|96
|%
|91
|%
|Year-to-Date
|266
|7
|108
|5
|-349
|15
|52
|-80
|%
|-83
|%
調整後的營業收入
|$ in millions
|2020
|FX
Impact
|Business
Drivers
|2021
|% change
|% change
excl. FX
|Second Quarter
|127
|6
|75
|208
|64
|%
|59
|%
|Year-to-Date
|294
|7
|108
|409
|39
|%
|37
|%
淨銷售額
- 第二季度及年初至今的淨銷售額與去年同期相比有所上升。增長的原因是銷量提高，包括 PureCircle 和 KaTech，以及強勁的價格組合，包括更高的玉米成本。除匯率影響後，本季與年初至今的淨銷售額分別上升了 28% 及 15%。
營業收入
- 第二季度報告及調整後營業收入分別為 2.22 億美元及 2.08 億美元，與去年同期相比分別上升了 96% 及上升了 64%。上升的原因是強勁的價格組合和銷量上升。排除匯率影響後，報告及調整後的營業收入分別比去年同期上升了 91% 和 59%。
- 年初至今報告和調整後的營業收入分別為 5,200 萬美元和 4.09 億美元，與去年同期相比分別下降了 80% 和上升了 39%。報告的營業收入減少是由於與阿根廷 Arcor 合資企業相關的持有待售減值費用，部分被強勁的價格組合和更高的銷量抵消。排除匯率影響後，報告及調整後的營業收入分別比去年同期下降了 83% 和上升了 37%。
- 第二季度報告的營業收入比調整後的營業收入高出 1,400 萬美元，原因是巴西最高法院就 2015 年至 2018 年徵收的間接稅和收購費用作出有利決定，其中的影響部分被 Cost Smart 相關的重組成本抵消。
- 年初至今報告的營業收入比調整後的營業收入減少了 3.57 億美元，原因是與阿根廷 Arcor 合資企業相關的持有的銷售減損費用。
北美洲
淨銷售額
|$ in millions
|2020
Net Sales
|FX
Impact
|Volume
|Price
mix
|2021
Net Sales
|% change
|% change
excl. FX
|Second Quarter
|848
|11
|131
|78
|1,068
|26
|%
|25
|%
|Year-to-Date
|1,811
|17
|76
|109
|2,013
|11
|%
|10
|%
部門營業收入
|$ in millions
|2020
|FX
Impact
|Business
Drivers
|2021
|% change
|% change
excl. FX
|Second Quarter
|101
|2
|46
|149
|48
|%
|45
|%
|Year-to-Date
|226
|3
|54
|283
|25
|%
|24
|%
- 第二季度的營業收入為 1.49 億美元，比去年同期增加 4,800 萬美元，而年初至今的營業收入為 2.83 億美元，比去年同期增加 5,700 萬美元。在本季度和年初至今，增長均由有利的價格組合、更高的銷量和更高的玉米利潤率所推動。這些增長部分被製造成本通貨膨脹所抵消。
南美洲
淨銷售額
|$ in millions
|2020
Net Sales
|FX Impact
|Volume
|Price
mix
|2021
Net Sales
|% change
|% change
excl. FX
|Second Quarter
|182
|4
|22
|60
|268
|47
|%
|45
|%
|Year-to-Date
|419
|-19
|32
|109
|541
|29
|%
|34
|%
部門營業收入
|$ in millions
|2020
|FX
Impact
|Business
Drivers
|2021
|% change
|% change
excl. FX
|Second Quarter
|13
|1
|19
|33
|154
|%
|149
|%
|Year-to-Date
|39
|-2
|36
|73
|87
|%
|93
|%
- 第二季度的營業收入為 3,300 萬美元，比去年同期增加 2,000 萬美元，而年初至今的營業收入為 7,300 萬美元，比去年同期增加 3,400 萬美元。在本季度和年初至今，增長均由有利的價格組合所推動。排除匯率影響後，第二季度和年初至今的部門營業收入分別增加了 149% 和 93%。在超級通貨膨脹會計中，阿根廷業績以美元計價。
亞太區
淨銷售額
|$ in millions
|2020
Net Sales
|FX
Impact
|Volume
|Price
mix
|2021
Net Sales
|% change
|% change
excl. FX
|Second Quarter
|187
|12
|46
|3
|248
|33
|%
|26
|%
|Year-to-Date
|376
|23
|90
|-6
|483
|28
|%
|22
|%
部門營業收入
|$ in millions
|2020
|FX
Impact
|Business
Drivers
|2021
|% change
|% change
excl. FX
|Second Quarter
|22
|1
|1
|24
|9
|%
|3
|%
|Year-to-Date
|42
|2
|5
|49
|17
|%
|11
|%
- 第二季度的營業收入為 2,400 萬美元，比去年同期增加了 200 萬美元，而年初至今的營業收入為 4,900 萬美元，比去年同期增加了 700 萬美元。在第二季度和年初至今，增長的原因是銷量增加和有利的外匯影響。
歐洲、中東及非洲 (EMEA)
淨銷售
|$ in millions
|2020
Net Sales
|FX Impact
|Volume
|Price
mix
|2021
Net Sales
|% change
|% change
excl. FX
|Second Quarter
|132
|12
|31
|3
|178
|35
|%
|25
|%
|Year-to-Date
|286
|19
|26
|8
|339
|19
|%
|12
|%
部門營業收入
|$ in millions
|2020
|FX
Impact
|Business
Drivers
|2021
|% change
|% change
excl. FX
|Second Quarter
|21
|3
|8
|32
|52
|%
|42
|%
|Year-to-Date
|48
|3
|12
|63
|31
|%
|24
|%
- 第二季度的營業收入為 3,200 萬美元，比去年同期增加了 1,100 萬美元，而年初至今的營業收入為 6,300 萬美元，比去年同期增加了 1,500 萬美元。在第二季度和年初至今，增長的主要原因是較低的原材料成本、在巴基斯坦有利的價格組合，以及歐洲有利的外匯影響。
股息和股票回購
Ingredion 繼續透過現金股息和股票回購為股東帶來現金回報。
2021 年 4 月，季度現金股息為每股 0.64 美元，向 2021 年 4 月 1 日的記錄股東支付，總額為 4,300 萬美元，使上半年的股息支付達到 8,600 萬美元。Ingredion 在第二季度重新購買 1,000 萬美元的普通股。因此，Ingredion 在 2021 年上半年的股票回購總額達到 2,400 萬美元。
2021 年全年展望
公司預計 2021 年全年調整後的每股盈利將在 6.45 美元至 6.85 美元之間，而 2020 年調整後每股收益為 6.23 美元。該預期不包括與收購相關的、整合及調整成本，以及任何潛在的減值成本。
與去年相比，2021 年的全年展望如下：預計北美營業收入將增長低個位數至中個位數，因為銷量增加和營運費用降低；南美洲的營業收入，包括 Arcor 在阿根廷的合資企業影響，預計將會因有利的價格組合而實現兩位數的低增長；預計亞太區的營業收入將在銷量增加和有利的外匯影響推動下實現高個位數增長；歐洲、中東和非洲地區營業收入預計將因更高的銷量和有利的外匯影響而實現雙位數增長；企業成本在全球能力和卓越中心的投資推動下，預計將增長低單位數。公司預計全年調整後的營業收入將有中單位數增長。
全年營運現金預計在 5 億至 6 億美元之間，其中包括由於預期淨銷售額和玉米成本增加而導致的預期營運資金增加。全年資本支出預計在 3.3 億美元至 3.5 億美元之間。
對於全年，公司預計報告的有效稅率為 54% 至 58%，調整後的有效稅率為 27% 至 28%。
電話會議及網絡直播詳情
Ingredion 於 2021 年 8 月 3 日（星期二）上午 8 時 （中部時間）/ 上午 9 時 （東部時間）舉行電話會議。由主席兼行政總裁 Jim Zallie 及執行副主席兼財務總監 James Gray 主持。電話會議將實時進行網絡直播，並可在 https://ir.ingredionincorporated.com/events-and-presentations 存取。隨附報告陳述可在電話會議開始前幾個小時透過公司網站登入。網絡廣播的重播將在有限的時間內在 https://ir.ingredionincorporated.com/financial-information/quarterly-results 提供。
關於公司
Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR)，它是全球領先的原料解決方案供應商，為 120 多個國家的客戶提供服務。該公司 2020 年的淨銷售額為 60 億美元，將穀物、水果、蔬菜及其他植物性原料轉變為食品、飲品、動物營養、釀造及工業市場的增值原料成分解決方案。透過 Ingredion 的 Idea Labs®、公司遍佈全球的創新中心及約 12,000 名員工，公司與客戶共同創造並實現了將人、自然及技術的潛力融合在一起以改善生活為目標。瀏覽 ingredion.com 以了解更多資訊及公司的最新消息。
前瞻性聲明
本新聞稿可能包含《1933 年證券法》（修訂版）第 27A 節及《1934 年證券交易法》（修訂版）第 21E 節所規定的前瞻性聲明。本公司擬將這些前瞻性聲明納入此類聲明的安全港原則。
前瞻性聲明包括（其中包括）公司對 2021 年全年調整後每股收益、調整後營業收入、經營現金、資本支出以及報告和有效稅率的預期，以及有關本公司未來前景或財務狀況、淨銷售額、營業收入、銷量、營運成本、稅率、資本開支、開支或其他財務項目的任何聲明、與公司前景或未來的營運，包括管理層的計劃或策略及目標，以及任何基於上述各項的假設、預期或信念。
這些聲明有時可透過使用前瞻性詞語來識別，例如「可」、「將」、「應」、「預計」、「假設」、「相信」、「計劃」、「預料」、「估計」、「期望」、「意圖」、「繼續」、「備考」、「預測」、「展望」、「前景」、「機會」、「潛在」、「臨時」、或其他類似的表達方式或其反面用法。除本新聞稿中的歷史事實聲明或本新聞稿中提及或併入的所有其他聲明均為「前瞻性聲明」。
這些聲明基於當前的情況或期望，但受某些固有風險及，不確定因素的影響，其中許多風險及，不確定因素很難預測並且超出我們的控制範圍。雖然我們認為這些前瞻性聲明中反映我們的預期是基於合理假設的，但我們提醒投資者，我們不能保證預期將會是正確的。
由於各種因素，實際結果及發展可能與這些聲明表達或暗示的預期存在重大差異，其中包括：2019 冠狀病毒病對我們產品需求和財務結果的影響；消費偏好及觀念的變化，包括與高果糖粟米糖漿和我們生產的其他產品有關的偏好；全球經濟狀況以及影響我們購買原材料或製造或出售產品的各個地理區域和國家／地區的客戶及消費者的總體政治、經濟、商業及市場條件的影響，尤其是經濟、南美的貨幣及政治狀況以及歐洲的經濟及政治狀況，以及這些因素可能對我們的銷售量、產品定價，以及我們從客戶收取應收款的能力產生影響；我們服務的主要行業之未來財務業績，並從中獲得很大部分營業額，包括但不限於食品、飲品、動物營養廠及釀造行業；透過基因改造和生物技術開發產品的可接受性之不確定性；我們以足以獲得市場認可的價格或質量開發或獲取新產品和服務的能力；粟米提煉行業及相關行業的競爭壓力和／或客戶壓力增加，包括在我們的主要產品和我們的副產品（尤其是粟米油）的市場和價格方面；原材料的可用性，包括馬鈴薯澱粉、木薯澱粉、阿拉伯樹膠及我們某些建基於特定粟米品種的產品，以及我們將粟米或其他原材料的潛在成本轉嫁給客戶的能力；能源成本及可用性，包括巴基斯坦的能源問題；我們控制成本、達成預算並實現預期協同作用的能力，包括我們按時、按預算完成計劃中的維護和投資項目的能力，並根據我們在 Cost Smart 計劃下實現預期的節省以及在貨運和運輸方面實現預期的節省的能力；金融和資本市場的行為，包括由於外幣波動、利率和匯率波動以及市場變化，以及對沖此類波動而產生相關風險的結果；我們具有以優惠條件成功確定並完成收購或策略聯盟的能力，以及我們成功整合所收購業務或實施和維持策略聯盟並在上述所有方面實現預期協同作用的能力；我們製造工廠的運作困難；減值準備對我們的商譽或長期資產的影響；我們稅率的變動或其他所得稅負債的承擔；我們維持令人滿意的勞資關係之能力；自然災害、戰爭或類似的敵對行為、威脅或恐怖主義行為、像 2019 冠狀病毒病等疫情的爆發或延續，或我們無法控制的其他重大事件的發生對我們業務的影響；政府政策、法律或法規的變化以及法律合規成本，包括對環境法規的合規性；氣候變化的潛在影響；有關資訊技術系統、程序和網站的安全漏洞；我們以合理利率籌集資金的能力及其他影響我們獲得足夠資金用於未來增長和擴展業務的因素；股票市場的動盪以及其他可能對我們的股價產生不利影響的因素；影響我們繼續執行股息政策的風險；以及我們及時糾正我們財務報告內部控制重大缺陷的能力。
我們的前瞻性聲明僅代表截止日期，我們沒有義務更新任何前瞻性聲明，以反映新聲明或未來事件後聲明日期後的事件或情況或發展。如果我們更新或更正其中的一個或多個聲明，投資者及，其他人不應該斷定我們將進行額外的更新或更正。有關這些風險和其他風險的進一步說明，請參閱我們截至 2020 年 12 月 31 日的 10-K 表年度報告中的「風險因素」和其他信息以及我們隨後向美國美國證券交易委員會提交的 10-Q 和 8-K 表格報告。
|Ingredion Incorporated ("Ingredion")
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)
|(Unaudited)
|(in millions, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
June 30,
|Change
%
|Six Months Ended
June 30,
|Change
%
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Net sales
|$
|1,762
|$
|1,349
|31
|%
|$
|3,376
|$
|2,892
|17
|%
|Cost of sales
|1,395
|1,078
|2,658
|2,298
|Gross profit
|367
|271
|35
|%
|718
|594
|21
|%
|Operating expenses
|167
|147
|14
|%
|320
|301
|6
|%
|Other (income) expense, net
|(26
|)
|-
|(28
|)
|2
|Restructuring/impairment charges
|4
|11
|374
|25
|Operating income
|222
|113
|96
|%
|52
|266
|(80
|%)
|Financing costs, net
|19
|19
|38
|37
|Other, non-operating (income), net
|(2
|)
|-
|(3
|)
|(1
|)
|Income before income taxes
|205
|94
|118
|%
|17
|230
|(93
|%)
|Provision for income taxes
|24
|27
|79
|85
|Net income (loss)
|181
|67
|170
|%
|(62
|)
|145
|(143
|%)
|Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
|3
|1
|6
|4
|Net income (loss) attributable to Ingredion
|$
|178
|$
|66
|170
|%
|$
|(68
|)
|$
|141
|(148
|%)
|Earnings per common share attributable to Ingredion
|common shareholders:
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|67.2
|67.2
|67.3
|67.2
|Diluted
|67.9
|67.6
|67.3
|67.7
|Earnings (loss) per common share of Ingredion:
|Basic
|$
|2.65
|$
|0.98
|170
|%
|($
|1.01
|)
|$
|2.10
|(148
|%)
|Diluted
|$
|2.62
|$
|0.98
|167
|%
|($
|1.01
|)
|$
|2.08
|(149
|%)
|Ingredion Incorporated ("Ingredion")
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(in millions, except share and per share amounts)
|June 30, 2021
|December 31, 2020
|(Unaudited)
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|542
|$
|665
|Short-term investments
|7
|-
|Accounts receivable – net
|1,140
|1,011
|Inventories
|1,054
|917
|Prepaid expenses
|70
|54
|Total current assets
|2,813
|2,647
|Property, plant and equipment – net
|2,386
|2,455
|Goodwill
|913
|902
|Other intangible assets – net
|431
|444
|Operating lease assets
|189
|173
|Deferred income tax assets
|27
|23
|Other assets
|339
|214
|Total assets
|$
|7,098
|$
|6,858
|Liabilities and equity
|Current liabilities
|Short-term borrowings
|72
|$
|438
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|1,029
|1,020
|Total current liabilities
|1,101
|1,458
|Non-current liabilities
|225
|227
|Long-term debt
|2,129
|1,748
|Non-current operating lease liabilities
|152
|136
|Deferred income tax liabilities
|214
|217
|Liabilities held for sale
|335
|-
|Total liabilities
|4,156
|3,786
|Share-based payments subject to redemption
|28
|30
|Redeemable non-controlling interests
|70
|70
|Equity
|Ingredion stockholders' equity:
|Preferred stock – authorized 25,000,000 shares – $0.01 par value, none issued
|-
|-
|Common stock – authorized 200,000,000 shares – $0.01 par value, 77,810,875 shares issued at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020
|1
|1
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,154
|1,150
|Less: Treasury stock (common stock; 10,808,504 and 10,795,346 shares at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively) at cost
|(1,029
|)
|(1,024
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(1,106
|)
|(1,133
|)
|Retained earnings
|3,802
|3,957
|Total Ingredion stockholders' equity
|2,822
|2,951
|Non-redeemable non-controlling interests
|22
|21
|Total equity
|2,844
|2,972
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|7,098
|$
|6,858
|Ingredion Incorporated ("Ingredion")
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|(Unaudited)
|For the Six Months
Ended June 30,
|(in millions)
|2021
|2020
|Cash provided by operating activities:
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(62
|)
|$
|145
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|103
|106
|Mechanical stores expense
|27
|26
|Deferred income taxes
|(21
|)
|(2
|)
|Assets held for sale impairment
|360
|-
|Margin accounts
|(20
|)
|(18
|)
|Changes in other trade working capital
|(221
|)
|12
|Other
|(37
|)
|25
|Cash provided by operating activities
|129
|294
|Cash used for investing activities:
|Capital expenditures and mechanical stores purchases, net proceeds on disposals
|(102
|)
|(175
|)
|Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|(40
|)
|-
|Investment in a non-consolidated affiliate
|(11
|)
|(6
|)
|Short-term investments
|(4
|)
|3
|Cash used for investing activities
|(157
|)
|(178
|)
|Cash (used for) provided by financing activities:
|Proceeds from borrowings (payments on), net
|14
|777
|Debt issuance costs
|-
|(9
|)
|Repurchases of common stock, net
|(24
|)
|-
|Issuances of common stock for share-based compensation, net of settlements
|9
|2
|Dividends paid, including to non-controlling interests
|(93
|)
|(87
|)
|Cash (used for) provided by financing activities
|(94
|)
|683
|Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash
|(1
|)
|(16
|)
|(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
|(123
|)
|783
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|665
|264
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|$
|542
|$
|1,047
|Ingredion Incorporated ("Ingredion")
|Supplemental Financial Information
|(Unaudited)
|I. Geographic Information of Net Sales and Operating Income
|(in millions, expect for percentages)
|Three Months Ended
June 30,
|Change
|Six Months Ended
June 30,
|Change
|Change
|2021
|2020
|Change
|Excl. FX
|2021
|2020
|%
|Excl. FX
|Net Sales
|North America
|$
|1,068
|$
|848
|26
|%
|25
|%
|$
|2,013
|$
|1,811
|11
|%
|10
|%
|South America
|268
|182
|47
|%
|45
|%
|541
|419
|29
|%
|34
|%
|Asia-Pacific
|248
|187
|33
|%
|26
|%
|483
|376
|28
|%
|22
|%
|EMEA
|178
|132
|35
|%
|25
|%
|339
|286
|19
|%
|12
|%
|Total Net Sales
|$
|1,762
|$
|1,349
|31
|%
|28
|%
|$
|3,376
|$
|2,892
|17
|%
|15
|%
|Operating Income
|North America
|$
|149
|$
|101
|48
|%
|45
|%
|$
|283
|$
|226
|25
|%
|24
|%
|South America
|33
|13
|154
|%
|149
|%
|73
|39
|87
|%
|93
|%
|Asia-Pacific
|24
|22
|9
|%
|3
|%
|49
|42
|17
|%
|11
|%
|EMEA
|32
|21
|52
|%
|42
|%
|63
|48
|31
|%
|24
|%
|Corporate
|(30
|)
|(30
|)
|0
|%
|0
|%
|(59
|)
|(61
|)
|3
|%
|3
|%
|Sub-total
|208
|127
|64
|%
|59
|%
|409
|294
|39
|%
|37
|%
|Acquisition/integration costs
|(4
|)
|(3
|)
|(5
|)
|(3
|)
|Equity method acquisition charges
|7
|-
|7
|-
|Restructuring/impairment charges
|(4
|)
|(11
|)
|(14
|)
|(25
|)
|Assets held for sale impairment
|-
|-
|(360
|)
|-
|Other matters
|15
|-
|15
|-
|Total Operating Income
|$
|222
|$
|113
|96
|%
|91
|%
|$
|52
|$
|266
|(80
|%)
|(83
|%)
II. 非公認會計準則資訊
為了補充根據美國公認會計原則（「GAAP」）準備的綜合財務業績，我們使用非 GAAP 歷史財務指標，當中排除某些 GAAP 歷史項目，如收購和整合成本、重組和減稅、墨西哥稅收（利益）規定和某些其他特別項目。我們通常在提及這些非 GAAP 金額時使用「調整後」這個術語。
管理層在內部使用非 GAAP 財務指標，進行策略決策、預測未來業績及評估目前績效。透過披露非 GAAP 財務指標，管理層打算為投資者提供與我們的營運業績和顯示趨勢的一項更有意義和一致的比較結果。使用這些非通用會計準則時還加入及連同根據 GAAP 所提供的結果，並反映我們營運的另一種觀點，而在與我們的 GAAP 業績查看時，可讓我們更全面了解影響業務的因素及趨勢。這些非 GAAP 指標應被視為補充（而非取代或優於）根據 GAAP 計算的相應指標。
非 GAAP 財務指標並未按照 GAAP 規定編制，因此該等資訊不一定可與其他公司媲美。下表列出每個非 GAAP 財務指標與最切合相比 GAAP 指標的對賬。
|Ingredion Incorporated ("Ingredion")
|Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) attributable to Ingredion and Diluted Earnings Per Share ("EPS") to
|Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income attributable to Ingredion and Adjusted Diluted EPS
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30, 2021
|June 30, 2020
|June 30, 2021
|June 30, 2020
|(in
millions)
|Diluted
EPS
|(in
millions)
|Diluted
EPS
|(in
millions)
|Diluted
EPS
|(in
millions)
|Diluted
EPS
|Net income (loss) attributable to Ingredion
|$
|178
|$
|2.62
|$
|66
|$
|0.98
|$
|(68
|)
|$
|(1.01
|)
|$
|141
|$
|2.08
|Add back:
|Acquisition/integration costs, net of an insignificant amount of income tax expense for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, and net of income tax benefit of $1 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 (i)
|4
|0.06
|2
|0.03
|5
|0.06
|2
|0.03
|Equity method acquisition charges, net of income tax expense of $3 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 (ii)
|(3
|)
|(0.04
|)
|-
|-
|(3
|)
|(0.04
|)
|-
|-
|Restructuring/impairment charges, net of income tax benefit of $2 million and $4 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively, and $3 million and $6 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively (iii)
|2
|0.03
|8
|0.12
|10
|0.15
|19
|0.28
|Assets held for sale impairment, net of $ - million of income tax benefit for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 (iv)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|360
|5.35
|Other matters, net of income tax expense of $5 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 (v)
|(10
|)
|(0.15
|)
|-
|-
|(10
|)
|(0.15
|)
|-
|-
|Tax (benefit) provision - Mexico (vi)
|(4
|)
|(0.06
|)
|-
|-
|(1
|)
|(0.01
|)
|22
|0.32
|Other tax matters (vii)
|(28
|)
|(0.41
|)
|-
|-
|(28
|)
|(0.42
|)
|-
|-
|Diluted share impact (viii)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(0.03
|)
|-
|-
|Non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to Ingredion
|$
|139
|$
|2.05
|$
|76
|$
|1.12
|$
|265
|$
|3.90
|$
|184
|$
|2.72
|Net income, EPS and tax rates may not foot or recalculate due to rounding.
註釋
(I) 在截至 2021 年 6 月 30 日的三個月和六個月期間，公司分別錄得 400 萬美元和 500 萬美元的稅前成本，其中包括收購和整合成本，主要與從 PureCircle Limited、KaTech 和 Verdient Food, Inc. 收購業務的收購和整合有關。在截至 2020 年 6 月 30 日的三個月和六個月期間，公司錄得 300 萬美元的稅前成本，主要與從 PureCircle Limited 收購業務的收購和整合有關。在「Ingredion 的調整後淨收入對賬」中提供的收購和整合成本屬於非控股權益的淨成本。
(ii) 在截至 2021 年 6 月 30 日的三個月和六個月期間，公司錄得與 Amyris, Inc.（「Amyris」）有關的 700 萬美元稅前收益。作為合資企業一部分，公司擁有 Amyris 的 rebaudioside M 發酵甜味劑（「Reb M」）的獨家商業化權利、Amyris 的 Reb M 製造技術獨家許可權，以及 Reb M 製造合資企業的 31% 所有權股權。為了換取合資企業的所有權，Ingredion 已提供 2,800 萬美元的總作價，包括 1,000 萬美元的現金，以及價值 1,800 萬美元的非獨家知識產權許可權和其他考慮。交易產生了 800 萬美元的其他（收入）費用，列於截至 2021 年 6 月 30 日的三個月期間淨記錄在簡明綜合收益（損失）報表中。800 萬美元的收益包括與 Ingredion 對合資企業貢獻的非獨家知識產權許可權和其他對價貢獻相關的 1,800 萬美元其他收入，並被 Ingredion 向 Amyris 提供的 1,000 萬美元現金支付抵消，以獲得來自 Amyris 的 Reb M 製造技術許可的獨家權利。交易的收益部分被收購費用的 100 萬美元所抵消。此外，「歸屬於 Ingredion 的調整後淨收入對賬」中列報的權益法收購費用已扣除了非控股權益 100 萬美元的收購收益。
(iii) 在 2021 年 6 月 30 日止的三個月期間，公司錄得 400 萬美元的稅前重組費用，其中 400 萬美元的僱員相關費用及其他費用，包括與 Cost Smart 銷售及行政開支計劃相關的專業服務費，以及 500 萬美元的重組相關費用主要來自北美，以作為 Cost Smart 銷售成本計劃的一部分。Cost Smart 銷售計劃的銷售成本被在此期間出售的 Stockton、加州土地和建築的 500 萬美元收益部分抵消。在 2021 年 6 月 30 日止的三個月期間，公司錄得 1,400 萬美元的稅前重組費用，其中包括 900 萬美元的僱員相關費用及其他費用，包括與其 Cost Smart 銷售及行政開支計劃相關的專業服務費、800 萬美元的重組費用主要來自北美，以作為 Cost Smart 銷售計劃的一部分，以及與 Arcor 合資企業交易相關的 200 萬美元員工相關費用和其他重組費用，預計將於 2021 年第三季度完成。Cost Smart 銷售計劃的銷售成本部分被在此期間出售的 Stockton、加州土地和建築的 500 萬美元收益所抵消。
在 2020 年 6 月 30 日止的三個月期暝，公司錄得 1,100 萬美元的稅前重組/減值費用，其中 600 萬美元的重組相關費用主要來自亞太地區和北美，以作為 Cost Smart 銷售成本計劃的一部分，及 500 萬美元的員工相關費用及其他費用，包括與 Cost Smart 銷售及行政開支計劃相關的專業服務費。在 2020 年 6 月 30 日止的六個月期暝，公司錄得 2,500 萬美元的稅前重組/減值費用，其中 1,500 萬美元的重組相關費用主要來自亞太地區和北美，以作為 Cost Smart 銷售成本計劃的一部分，及 1,000 萬美元的員工相關費用及其他費用，包括與 Cost Smart 銷售及行政開支計劃相關的專業服務費。
(iv) 在截至 2021 年 3 月 31 日的三個月期間，公司錄得 3.6 億美元與 Arcor 合資企業相關的銷售減損費用。減損費用反映出將投入 Arcor 合資企業的某些阿根廷、智利和烏拉圭資產及負債對估計公允價值的減記。減損費用反映出將貢獻的淨資產減記至協定公允價值的 4,900 萬美元，以及與這些淨資產相關的累計轉換損失的 3.11 億美元估值備抵，這些損失將在交易結束時從資產負債表上的累計其他綜合損失中扣除。
(v) 2021 年 5 月，巴西最高法院發佈了與某些間接稅計算有關的裁決，而該裁決確認公司在過去幾年收到的較低法院裁決，並確保公司有權獲得先前錄得的稅務抵免。最高法院的裁決亦確保公司有權獲得早前等待最終法院裁決，自 2015 年至 2018 年期間的 1,500 萬美元額外信貸。公司在截至 2021 年 6 月 30 日的三個月期間，將 1,500 萬美元的額外信貸記錄在其他收入（費用）中，並在簡明綜合收益表中以淨額列出。
(vi) 稅項表示公司使用美元作為其墨西哥子公司功能貨幣的影響。墨西哥的有效稅率受墨西哥比索財務報表重新衡量為美元的強烈影響。公司在截至 2021 年 6 月 30 日的三個月和 2020 年的一年期間，分別錄得 400 萬美元和 0 百萬美元的稅收收益，以及截至 2021 年 6 月 30 日的六個月和 2020 年全年分別錄得 100 萬美元的稅收優惠和 2,200 萬美元的稅收撥備，原因是墨西哥比索在這段期間對美元出現變動。
(vii) - 這涉及與外國子公司的某些未匯出收益相關的稅務負債逆轉、公司間重組的稅務調整以及上述非 GAAP 加回的稅務報表結果。
(viii) 如果 GAAP 淨收入為負數，而非 GAAP 調整後的淨收入為正數，則調整後的已發行攤薄加權平均普通股將包括任何期權、受限制股票或績效股票，而這些股票在使用庫存方法下會是稀釋工具，直到這些調整的影響具反稀釋性。在截至 2021 年 6 月 30 日的六個月期間，這些工具的增量攤薄股票影響為 60 萬普通股等價物。在截至 2021 年 6 月 30 日的六個月期間，稀釋後的加權平均股票 6,730 萬股將增至調整後攤薄後的平均普通股 6,790 萬股。上述對截至 2021 年 6 月 30 日止的三個月期間或截至 2020 年 6 月 30 日的三或六個月期間並無影響。
|Ingredion Incorporated ("Ingredion")
|Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|(in millions, pre-tax)
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Operating income
|$
|222
|$
|113
|$
|52
|$
|266
|Add back:
|Acquisition/integration costs (i)
|4
|3
|5
|3
|Equity method acquisition charges (ii)
|(7
|)
|-
|(7
|)
|-
|Restructuring/impairment charges (iii)
|4
|11
|14
|25
|Assets held for sale impairment (iv)
|-
|-
|360
|-
|Other matters (v)
|(15
|)
|-
|(15
|)
|-
|Non-GAAP adjusted operating income
|$
|208
|$
|127
|$
|409
|$
|294
|For notes (i) through (v), see notes (i) through (v) included in the Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income attributable to Ingredion and Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income attributable to Ingredion and Adjusted Diluted EPS.
|II. Non-GAAP Information (continued)
|Ingredion Incorporated ("Ingredion")
|Reconciliation of GAAP Effective Income Tax Rate to Non-GAAP Adjusted Effective Income Tax Rate
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
|Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
|Income before
|Provision for
|Effective Income
|Income before
|Provision for
|Effective Income
|(in millions)
|Income Taxes (a)
|Income Taxes (b)
|Tax Rate (b / a)
|Income Taxes (a)
|Income Taxes (b)
|Tax Rate (b / a)
|As Reported
|$
|205
|$
|24
|11.7
|%
|$
|17
|$
|79
|464.7
|%
|Add back:
|Acquisition/integration costs (i)
|4
|-
|5
|-
|Equity method acquisition charges (ii)
|(7
|)
|(4
|)
|(7
|)
|(4
|)
|Restructuring/impairment charges (iii)
|4
|2
|14
|4
|Assets held for sale impairment (iv)
|-
|-
|360
|-
|Other matters (v)
|(15
|)
|(5
|)
|(15
|)
|(5
|)
|Tax item - Mexico (vi)
|-
|4
|-
|1
|Other tax matters (vii)
|-
|28
|-
|28
|Adjusted Non-GAAP
|$
|191
|$
|49
|25.7
|%
|$
|374
|$
|103
|27.5
|%
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
|Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
|Income before
|Provision for
|Effective Income
|Income before
|Provision for
|Effective Income
|(in millions)
|Income Taxes (a)
|Income Taxes (b)
|Tax Rate (b / a)
|Income Taxes (a)
|Income Taxes (b)
|Tax Rate (b / a)
|As Reported
|$
|94
|$
|27
|28.7
|%
|$
|230
|$
|85
|37.0
|%
|Add back:
|Acquisition/integration costs (i)
|3
|1
|3
|1
|Restructuring/impairment charges (iii)
|11
|3
|25
|6
|Tax item - Mexico (vi)
|-
|-
|-
|(22
|)
|Adjusted Non-GAAP
|$
|108
|$
|31
|28.7
|%
|$
|258
|$
|70
|27.1
|%
|For notes (i) through (vii), see notes (i) through (vii) included in the Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income attributable to Ingredion and Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income attributable to Ingredion and Adjusted Diluted EPS.
|II. Non-GAAP Information (continued)
|Ingredion Incorporated ("Ingredion")
|Reconciliation of Anticipated GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share ("GAAP EPS")
|to Anticipated Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share ("Adjusted EPS")
|(Unaudited)
|Anticipated EPS Range
|for Full Year 2021
|Low End
|High End
|GAAP EPS
|$
|1.51
|$
|1.91
|Add:
|Acquisition/integration costs (i)
|0.06
|0.06
|Equity method acquisition charges (ii)
|(0.04
|)
|(0.04
|)
|Restructuring/impairment charges (iii)
|0.15
|0.15
|Assets held for sale impairment (iv)
|5.35
|5.35
|Other matters (v)
|(0.15
|)
|(0.15
|)
|Tax benefit (provision) (vi)
|(0.01
|)
|(0.01
|)
|Other tax matters (vii)
|(0.42
|)
|(0.42
|)
|Adjusted EPS
|$
|6.45
|$
|6.85
|Above is a reconciliation of our anticipated full year 2021 diluted EPS to our anticipated full year 2021 adjusted diluted EPS. The amounts above may not reflect certain future charges, costs and/or gains that are inherently difficult to predict and estimate due to their unknown timing, effect and/or significance. These amounts include, but are not limited to, acquisition and integration costs, impairment and restructuring costs, and certain other special items. We generally exclude these items from our adjusted EPS guidance. For these reasons, we are more confident in our ability to predict adjusted EPS than we are in our ability to predict GAAP EPS.
|For items (i) through (vii), see footnotes included in the Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) attributable to Ingredion and Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income attributable to Ingredion and Adjusted Diluted EPS.
|II. Non-GAAP Information (continued)
|Ingredion Incorporated ("Ingredion")
|Reconciliation of Reported U.S. GAAP Effective Tax Rate ("GAAP ETR")
|to Anticipated Adjusted Effective Tax Rate ("Adjusted ETR")
|(Unaudited)
|Anticipated Effective Tax Rate Range
|for Full Year 2021
|Low End
|High End
|GAAP ETR
|54.0
|%
|58.0
|%
|Add:
|Acquisition/integration costs (i)
|0.0
|%
|0.0
|%
|Equity method acquisition charges (ii)
|(0.6
|)
|%
|(0.6
|)
|%
|Restructuring/impairment charges (iii)
|0.8
|%
|0.8
|%
|Assets held for sale impairment (iv)
|0.0
|%
|0.0
|%
|Other matters (v)
|(0.8
|)
|%
|(0.8
|)
|%
|Tax item - Mexico (vi)
|1.0
|%
|(0.6
|)
|%
|Other tax matters (vii)
|4.2
|%
|5.1
|%
|Impact of adjustment on Effective Tax Rate (viii)
|(31.6
|)
|%
|(33.9
|)
|%
|Adjusted ETR
|27.0
|%
|28.0
|%
上述是我們預期的 2021 年全年 GAAP ETR 與我們預期的 2021 年全年調整後 ETR 的對賬。上述金額可能無法反映某些未來的費用、成本與／或收益，因為其時間、作用與／或重要性至今仍然未知，因此在固有情況下難以預測及估計。這些金額包括但不限於購置和整合開支、減值及重組成本以及某些其他特殊項目。我們通常將這些項目排除在調整後 ETR 指南中。基於這些原因，我們對調整後 ETR 的預測能力比 GAAP ETR 的預測能力更有信心。
有關註釋 (i) 至 (vii) 的資訊，請參閱歸因於 Ingredion 和攤薄後 EPS 的 GAAP 淨收入對帳至歸因於 Ingredion 和調整後攤薄後 EPS 的非 GAAP 調整後淨收入。
(viii) 稅率對項目 (i) 至 (vii) 的間接影響。
