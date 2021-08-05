Ingredion Incorporated 2021 年第二季度業績報告

伊利諾伊州威斯特徹斯特郡, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 全球領先的食品及飲品製造業成分解決方案供應商 Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) 今天宣佈 2021 年第二季度的業績。該結果根據 2021 年及 2020 年美國公認會計原則（「GAAP」）報告，包括從公司提供的非公認會計 (non-GAAP) 原則財務指標中排除的項目。

Ingredion 主席兼行政總裁 Jim Zallie 說：「我們在第二季度表現優異，實現了自 2017 年以來最強勁的季度，報告的營業收入為 2.22 億美元，較去年同期增長 96%，調整後營業收入為 2.08 億美元，比去年同期增長 64%。在每個地區，我們從各個客戶界別的需求恢復以及強大的專科增長中看到雙位數的銷量增長。我們強大的銷售執行和價格組合管理，在充滿挑戰的供應鏈環境下減輕了玉米上升成本的影響，並使我們的淨銷售額增加了 31%。」

Zallie 續稱：「在本季度和年初至今，我們從專業成分產品組合中實現了雙位數的增長。透過增加專門產品在淨銷售額所佔的百分比，以及投資於為客戶實現消費者首選創新的能力，我們將繼續推進 推動增長路線圖 。我們將 KaTech 與其定制成分系統結合，以及我們在突破性減糖技術方面的 Amyris 合作夥伴關係，使我們成為一個符合趨勢、自然為本成分解決方案的長期首選供應商。」

Zallie 總結說：「鑑於我們在客戶群各個界別中經歷強勁而波動的需求模式，我們非常專注與客戶保持緊密合作，以滿足他們不斷變化的需求。我們也密切監察投入成本的增加，並及時採取行動來控制利潤率。隨著我們度過今年下半年，我對公司保持強勁淨銷售優勢的能力充滿信心，全年收益將恢復到 2019 年的水平。」

*調整後攤薄每股收益（「調整後每股收益」）、調整後營業收入、調整後有效所得稅率及已發行調整後稀釋後加權平均普通股均為非公認會計原則財務指標。在本新聞稿中包含的簡明綜合財務報表後，參閱名為「非公認會計準則資訊」的補充財務資訊第二部分，以將這些非 GAAP 財務指標與最直接可比的 GAAP 指標進行對賬。

每股攤薄收益 (EPS)

影響報告及調整後 EPS 變化的估計因素

**由於四捨五入的原因，總數可能不足

*** 與 Arcor 在阿根廷的合資企業相關，報告的業績反映出銷售減損費用為 3.6 億美元，其中包括 3.11 億美元的累計轉換損失。

財政摘要

業務評述

所有 Ingredion

報告的營業收入

調整後的營業收入

淨銷售額

營業收入

北美洲

淨銷售額

部門營業收入

南美洲

淨銷售額

部門營業收入

亞太區

淨銷售額

部門營業收入

歐洲、中東及非洲 (EMEA)

淨銷售

部門營業收入

股息和股票回購

Ingredion 繼續透過現金股息和股票回購為股東帶來現金回報。

2021 年 4 月， 季度現金股息 為每股 0.64 美元，向 2021 年 4 月 1 日的記錄股東支付，總額為 4,300 萬美元，使上半年的股息支付達到 8,600 萬美元。Ingredion 在第二季度重新購買 1,000 萬美元的普通股。因此，Ingredion 在 2021 年上半年的股票回購總額達到 2,400 萬美元。

2021 年全年展望

公司預計 2021 年全年調整後的每股盈利將在 6.45 美元至 6.85 美元之間，而 2020 年調整後每股收益為 6.23 美元。該預期不包括與收購相關的、整合及調整成本，以及任何潛在的減值成本。

與去年相比，2021 年的全年展望如下：預計北美營業收入將增長低個位數至中個位數，因為銷量增加和營運費用降低；南美洲的營業收入，包括 Arcor 在阿根廷的合資企業影響，預計將會因有利的價格組合而實現兩位數的低增長；預計亞太區的營業收入將在銷量增加和有利的外匯影響推動下實現高個位數增長；歐洲、中東和非洲地區營業收入預計將因更高的銷量和有利的外匯影響而實現雙位數增長；企業成本在全球能力和卓越中心的投資推動下，預計將增長低單位數。公司預計全年調整後的營業收入將有中單位數增長。

全年營運現金預計在 5 億至 6 億美元之間，其中包括由於預期淨銷售額和玉米成本增加而導致的預期營運資金增加。全年資本支出預計在 3.3 億美元至 3.5 億美元之間。

對於全年，公司預計報告的有效稅率為 54% 至 58%，調整後的有效稅率為 27% 至 28%。

電話會議及網絡直播詳情

Ingredion 於 2021 年 8 月 3 日（星期二）上午 8 時 （中部時間）/ 上午 9 時 （東部時間）舉行電話會議。由主席兼行政總裁 Jim Zallie 及執行副主席兼財務總監 James Gray 主持。電話會議將實時進行網絡直播，並可在 https://ir.ingredionincorporated.com/events-and-presentations 存取。隨附 報告陳述 可在電話會議開始前幾個小時透過公司網站登入。網絡廣播的重播將在有限的時間內在 https://ir.ingredionincorporated.com/financial-information/quarterly-results 提供。

關於公司

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR)，它是全球領先的原料解決方案供應商，為 120 多個國家的客戶提供服務。該公司 2020 年的淨銷售額為 60 億美元，將穀物、水果、蔬菜及其他植物性原料轉變為食品、飲品、動物營養、釀造及工業市場的增值原料成分解決方案。透過 Ingredion 的 Idea Labs®、公司遍佈全球的創新中心及約 12,000 名員工，公司與客戶共同創造並實現了將人、自然及技術的潛力融合在一起以改善生活為目標。瀏覽 ingredion.com 以了解更多資訊及公司的最新消息。

前瞻性聲明

本新聞稿可能包含《1933 年證券法》（修訂版）第 27A 節及《1934 年證券交易法》（修訂版）第 21E 節所規定的前瞻性聲明。本公司擬將這些前瞻性聲明納入此類聲明的安全港原則。

前瞻性聲明包括（其中包括）公司對 2021 年全年調整後每股收益、調整後營業收入、經營現金、資本支出以及報告和有效稅率的預期，以及有關本公司未來前景或財務狀況、淨銷售額、營業收入、銷量、營運成本、稅率、資本開支、開支或其他財務項目的任何聲明、與公司前景或未來的營運，包括管理層的計劃或策略及目標，以及任何基於上述各項的假設、預期或信念。

這些聲明有時可透過使用前瞻性詞語來識別，例如「可」、「將」、「應」、「預計」、「假設」、「相信」、「計劃」、「預料」、「估計」、「期望」、「意圖」、「繼續」、「備考」、「預測」、「展望」、「前景」、「機會」、「潛在」、「臨時」、或其他類似的表達方式或其反面用法。除本新聞稿中的歷史事實聲明或本新聞稿中提及或併入的所有其他聲明均為「前瞻性聲明」。

這些聲明基於當前的情況或期望，但受某些固有風險及，不確定因素的影響，其中許多風險及，不確定因素很難預測並且超出我們的控制範圍。雖然我們認為這些前瞻性聲明中反映我們的預期是基於合理假設的，但我們提醒投資者，我們不能保證預期將會是正確的。

由於各種因素，實際結果及發展可能與這些聲明表達或暗示的預期存在重大差異，其中包括：2019 冠狀病毒病對我們產品需求和財務結果的影響；消費偏好及觀念的變化，包括與高果糖粟米糖漿和我們生產的其他產品有關的偏好；全球經濟狀況以及影響我們購買原材料或製造或出售產品的各個地理區域和國家／地區的客戶及消費者的總體政治、經濟、商業及市場條件的影響，尤其是經濟、南美的貨幣及政治狀況以及歐洲的經濟及政治狀況，以及這些因素可能對我們的銷售量、產品定價，以及我們從客戶收取應收款的能力產生影響；我們服務的主要行業之未來財務業績，並從中獲得很大部分營業額，包括但不限於食品、飲品、動物營養廠及釀造行業；透過基因改造和生物技術開發產品的可接受性之不確定性；我們以足以獲得市場認可的價格或質量開發或獲取新產品和服務的能力；粟米提煉行業及相關行業的競爭壓力和／或客戶壓力增加，包括在我們的主要產品和我們的副產品（尤其是粟米油）的市場和價格方面；原材料的可用性，包括馬鈴薯澱粉、木薯澱粉、阿拉伯樹膠及我們某些建基於特定粟米品種的產品，以及我們將粟米或其他原材料的潛在成本轉嫁給客戶的能力；能源成本及可用性，包括巴基斯坦的能源問題；我們控制成本、達成預算並實現預期協同作用的能力，包括我們按時、按預算完成計劃中的維護和投資項目的能力，並根據我們在 Cost Smart 計劃下實現預期的節省以及在貨運和運輸方面實現預期的節省的能力；金融和資本市場的行為，包括由於外幣波動、利率和匯率波動以及市場變化，以及對沖此類波動而產生相關風險的結果；我們具有以優惠條件成功確定並完成收購或策略聯盟的能力，以及我們成功整合所收購業務或實施和維持策略聯盟並在上述所有方面實現預期協同作用的能力；我們製造工廠的運作困難；減值準備對我們的商譽或長期資產的影響；我們稅率的變動或其他所得稅負債的承擔；我們維持令人滿意的勞資關係之能力；自然災害、戰爭或類似的敵對行為、威脅或恐怖主義行為、像 2019 冠狀病毒病等疫情的爆發或延續，或我們無法控制的其他重大事件的發生對我們業務的影響；政府政策、法律或法規的變化以及法律合規成本，包括對環境法規的合規性；氣候變化的潛在影響；有關資訊技術系統、程序和網站的安全漏洞；我們以合理利率籌集資金的能力及其他影響我們獲得足夠資金用於未來增長和擴展業務的因素；股票市場的動盪以及其他可能對我們的股價產生不利影響的因素；影響我們繼續執行股息政策的風險；以及我們及時糾正我們財務報告內部控制重大缺陷的能力。

我們的前瞻性聲明僅代表截止日期，我們沒有義務更新任何前瞻性聲明，以反映新聲明或未來事件後聲明日期後的事件或情況或發展。如果我們更新或更正其中的一個或多個聲明，投資者及，其他人不應該斷定我們將進行額外的更新或更正。有關這些風險和其他風險的進一步說明，請參閱我們截至 2020 年 12 月 31 日的 10-K 表年度報告中的「風險因素」和其他信息以及我們隨後向美國美國證券交易委員會提交的 10-Q 和 8-K 表格報告。

II. 非公認會計準則資訊

為了補充根據美國公認會計原則（「GAAP」）準備的綜合財務業績，我們使用非 GAAP 歷史財務指標，當中排除某些 GAAP 歷史項目，如收購和整合成本、重組和減稅、墨西哥稅收（利益）規定和某些其他特別項目。我們通常在提及這些非 GAAP 金額時使用「調整後」這個術語。

管理層在內部使用非 GAAP 財務指標，進行策略決策、預測未來業績及評估目前績效。透過披露非 GAAP 財務指標，管理層打算為投資者提供與我們的營運業績和顯示趨勢的一項更有意義和一致的比較結果。使用這些非通用會計準則時還加入及連同根據 GAAP 所提供的結果，並反映我們營運的另一種觀點，而在與我們的 GAAP 業績查看時，可讓我們更全面了解影響業務的因素及趨勢。這些非 GAAP 指標應被視為補充（而非取代或優於）根據 GAAP 計算的相應指標。

非 GAAP 財務指標並未按照 GAAP 規定編制，因此該等資訊不一定可與其他公司媲美。下表列出每個非 GAAP 財務指標與最切合相比 GAAP 指標的對賬。

Ingredion Incorporated ("Ingredion")

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) attributable to Ingredion and Diluted Earnings Per Share ("EPS") to

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income attributable to Ingredion and Adjusted Diluted EPS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020

(in

millions) Diluted

EPS (in

millions) Diluted

EPS (in

millions) Diluted

EPS (in

millions) Diluted

EPS

Net income (loss) attributable to Ingredion $ 178 $ 2.62 $ 66 $ 0.98 $ (68 ) $ (1.01 ) $ 141 $ 2.08

Add back:

Acquisition/integration costs, net of an insignificant amount of income tax expense for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, and net of income tax benefit of $1 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 (i) 4 0.06 2 0.03 5 0.06 2 0.03

Equity method acquisition charges, net of income tax expense of $3 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 (ii) (3 ) (0.04 ) - - (3 ) (0.04 ) - -

Restructuring/impairment charges, net of income tax benefit of $2 million and $4 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively, and $3 million and $6 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively (iii) 2 0.03 8 0.12 10 0.15 19 0.28

Assets held for sale impairment, net of $ - million of income tax benefit for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 (iv) - - - - 360 5.35

Other matters, net of income tax expense of $5 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 (v) (10 ) (0.15 ) - - (10 ) (0.15 ) - -

Tax (benefit) provision - Mexico (vi) (4 ) (0.06 ) - - (1 ) (0.01 ) 22 0.32

Other tax matters (vii) (28 ) (0.41 ) - - (28 ) (0.42 ) - -

Diluted share impact (viii) - - - - - (0.03 ) - -

Non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to Ingredion $ 139 $ 2.05 $ 76 $ 1.12 $ 265 $ 3.90 $ 184 $ 2.72