Global Industrial Cybersecurity Market to Reach $0 Million by 2027

New York, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Cybersecurity Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798849/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$0 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of -100% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Network Security, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a -100% CAGR and reach US$0 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Application Security segment is readjusted to a revised -100% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at -100% CAGR



The Industrial Cybersecurity market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$0 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of -100% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at -100% and -100% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately -100% CAGR.



Endpoint Security Segment to Record -100% CAGR



In the global Endpoint Security segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the -100% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$0 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$0 Million by the year 2027.



Select Competitors (Total 74 Featured)



ABB Group

Bayshore Networks, Inc.

Broadcom, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

CyberX

Forescout Technologies, Inc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Tenable, Inc.

Kaspersky Lab

McAfee LLC

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Schneider Electric S.A.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798849/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

An Introduction to Industrial Cybersecurity

Industrial Cybersecurity: Market Prospects and Outlook

A Glance at Select High Profile Industrial Cyber Security

Incidents

Power Industry Emerges as the Largest End-Use Market

North America: The Largest Regional Market

Impact of COVID-19

Competition

Industrial Cybersecurity Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Threats of Cyberattacks on Industrial Control

Systems Fuels Market Growth

EXHIBIT 1: Rising Threat of Malicious Emails: Proportion of

Users Targeted with Malicious Emails by Industry Per Year for

2019

EXHIBIT 2: Security Threats Facing Industrial Companies:

Percentage of Companies Identifying Security as Major Concern

for Industrial Systems

Industrial Cybersecurity Market Benefits from the Rapidly

Growing Magnitude and Increasing Cost of Cybercrime in

Industries

EXHIBIT 3: Average Annual Cost of Cybercrime (in US$ Million)

by Industry for the Years 2017 and 2018

EXHIBIT 4: Average Cost of Cyberattacks (in US$ Thousand) by

Type for 2017 and 2018

Rapid Growth in Number of Connected Devices and Increasing IoT

Adoption in Industrial Control Systems Enhance Need for

Effective Cybersecurity Solutions

EXHIBIT Global IoT Spending: Percentage Breakdown by Industry

Vertical for the Years 2018 and 2022

EXHIBIT 5: Global Breakdown of Investments in Manufacturing IoT

(in US$ Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2025

Industrial Control Systems Cybersecurity Continues to Gain

Prominence

Low Levels of Preparedness Exposes ICS Systems to Cybersecurity

Breaches

Leading Sources of ICS Computer Attacks

Poor Security Measures Primarily Responsible for Most ICS

Cyberattacks

Could Automation in ICS Security Combat Cyberattacks

IT-OT Convergence Exposes Networks to Targeted Attacks,

Necessitating Deployment of Cybersecurity Solutions

Rising Use of AI Solutions for Industrial Cybersecurity Data

With 5G Devices Poised for Commercialization in Near Future,

Focus on Cybersecurity Assumes Criticality

Rising Threat of Disruptionware Attacks on Industrial Systems

With Windows 7 Reaching End of Life in 2020, Industrial Systems

with Outdated OS Vulnerable to Cyberattacks

Amidst Rapidly Changing and Evolving Cyber Threats, Energy

Sector Adopts Cybersecurity Solutions to Enhance Security

As a Prime Target for Cyber Criminals, Power Sector Witnesses

High Demand for Cybersecurity Solutions

EXHIBIT 6: Digitalization of Coal Power Plants Presents

Opportunity for Cybersecurity Market: Number of Existing Coal

Plants and New Planned Coal Plants by Select Country/Region

for 2019

Threat of Cyberattacks on the US Electric Power Sector:

Assessing the Impact of Attacks by Various Actors for Power

Utilities

Evolution of Cyberattacks on Industrial Control Systems in

Power Sector: A Historical Timeline

IT/OT Convergence Brings Forth Cybersecurity Gaps in

Manufacturing Industry

Chemical Processing Industry at High Risk of Cyber Crimes,

Driving Need for Cybersecurity Solutions

With Transportation Systems Worldwide Facing High Risk of

Cyberattacks, the Need for Effective Cybersecurity Solutions

Grows

Rising Risk of Cyber Threats in Auto Industry: An Opportunity

for Cybersecurity Vendors

As Threat of Cyberattacks on Industrial HazMat Safety Grows,

Cybersecurity Comes into the Spotlight

Rising Threat of Cyberattacks Raises Importance of

Cybersecurity in Oil & Gas Industry

Healthcare Networks Confront Growing Threat of Cyberattacks

Increased Government Funding to Address Cybersecurity Breaches

Supports Industrial Cybersecurity Market

EXHIBIT 7: Budget Allocations for Cybersecurity by the US

Government for the Years FY2017 to FY2020

Emergence of Cyber-Physical Attacks on Critical Infrastructure

Raises Importance of Cybersecurity

Outsourcing of Cybersecurity Operations Enhances Effectiveness

and Value of Security Measures

Threat of Cybersecurity Breaches: A Growing Concern for Small

Manufacturers

Shift towards Smart Factories and the Potential Risk of

Cyberattacks Fuels Importance of Cybersecurity for Intelligent

Factories

EXHIBIT 8: Global Smart Factory Market: Revenues in US$ Billion

by Region/Country for the Years 2018 and 2024

Cyberattacks on Industrial Sector Become Increasingly Destructive

Destructive Malware Incidents Increasingly Target Industrial

Sector: A Timeline of Major Incidents of Destructive Malware

Use across the World

Industrial Cybersecurity as a Service (ICSaaS): The Future of

Industrial Cybersecurity

Internet Opens Up a Range of Online Security Issues for

Industries, Bringing to Light the Importance of Cybersecurity

EXHIBIT 9: Number of Internet Users (in Million) and Percentage

Penetration Rate (%) by Region for 2019

Transforming Industrial Digital Capabilities Necessitate

Adoption of New Industrial Cybersecurity Strategies

Compliance with Government Regulations Drives Adoption of

Industrial Cybersecurity Solutions

Innovative Solutions Transform Industrial Cybersecurity Market

Industrial Cybersecurity Vs Traditional Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity Standards and Frameworks: Pivotal Role in

Implementation of Effective Cybersecurity in Industrial

Facilities

Challenges Facing Industrial Cybersecurity Market



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Cybersecurity by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Industrial Cybersecurity

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Services by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Software by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Hardware by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Network Security

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Network Security by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Application

Security by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Application Security by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Endpoint Security

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Endpoint Security by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Wireless Security

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Security by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Power by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Power by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 21: World Current & Future Analysis for Energy &

Utilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for Energy & Utilities by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 23: World Current & Future Analysis for Transportation

Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 7-Year Perspective for Transportation Systems

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Chemical &

Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World 7-Year Perspective for Chemical & Manufacturing

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 27: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 28: World 7-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

USA: A Prime Target of Cyberattacks

Table 29: USA Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Cybersecurity by Component - Services, Software and Hardware -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 7-Year Perspective for Industrial Cybersecurity

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Services, Software and Hardware for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Cybersecurity by Type - Network Security, Application Security,

Endpoint Security, Wireless Security and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA 7-Year Perspective for Industrial Cybersecurity

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Network

Security, Application Security, Endpoint Security, Wireless

Security and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 33: USA Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Cybersecurity by End-Use - Power, Energy & Utilities,

Transportation Systems, Chemical & Manufacturing and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 34: USA 7-Year Perspective for Industrial Cybersecurity

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Power,

Energy & Utilities, Transportation Systems, Chemical &

Manufacturing and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 35: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Cybersecurity by Component - Services, Software and Hardware -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Industrial

Cybersecurity by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Services, Software and Hardware for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Cybersecurity by Type - Network Security, Application Security,

Endpoint Security, Wireless Security and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Industrial

Cybersecurity by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Network Security, Application Security, Endpoint Security,

Wireless Security and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 39: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Cybersecurity by End-Use - Power, Energy & Utilities,

Transportation Systems, Chemical & Manufacturing and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 40: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Industrial

Cybersecurity by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Power, Energy & Utilities, Transportation Systems, Chemical &

Manufacturing and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 41: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Cybersecurity by Component - Services, Software and Hardware -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Industrial Cybersecurity

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Services, Software and Hardware for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Cybersecurity by Type - Network Security, Application Security,

Endpoint Security, Wireless Security and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Industrial Cybersecurity

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Network

Security, Application Security, Endpoint Security, Wireless

Security and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 45: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Cybersecurity by End-Use - Power, Energy & Utilities,

Transportation Systems, Chemical & Manufacturing and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 46: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Industrial Cybersecurity

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Power,

Energy & Utilities, Transportation Systems, Chemical &

Manufacturing and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 47: China Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Cybersecurity by Component - Services, Software and Hardware -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: China 7-Year Perspective for Industrial Cybersecurity

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Services, Software and Hardware for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Cybersecurity by Type - Network Security, Application Security,

Endpoint Security, Wireless Security and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: China 7-Year Perspective for Industrial Cybersecurity

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Network

Security, Application Security, Endpoint Security, Wireless

Security and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 51: China Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Cybersecurity by End-Use - Power, Energy & Utilities,

Transportation Systems, Chemical & Manufacturing and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 52: China 7-Year Perspective for Industrial Cybersecurity

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Power,

Energy & Utilities, Transportation Systems, Chemical &

Manufacturing and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 53: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Cybersecurity by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Industrial

Cybersecurity by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Cybersecurity by Component - Services, Software and Hardware -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Industrial

Cybersecurity by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Services, Software and Hardware for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 57: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Cybersecurity by Type - Network Security, Application Security,

Endpoint Security, Wireless Security and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 58: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Industrial

Cybersecurity by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Network Security, Application Security, Endpoint Security,

Wireless Security and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 59: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Cybersecurity by End-Use - Power, Energy & Utilities,

Transportation Systems, Chemical & Manufacturing and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Industrial

Cybersecurity by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Power, Energy & Utilities, Transportation Systems, Chemical &

Manufacturing and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Cybersecurity by Component - Services, Software and Hardware -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: France 7-Year Perspective for Industrial

Cybersecurity by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Services, Software and Hardware for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 63: France Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Cybersecurity by Type - Network Security, Application Security,

Endpoint Security, Wireless Security and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 64: France 7-Year Perspective for Industrial

Cybersecurity by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Network Security, Application Security, Endpoint Security,

Wireless Security and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 65: France Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Cybersecurity by End-Use - Power, Energy & Utilities,

Transportation Systems, Chemical & Manufacturing and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: France 7-Year Perspective for Industrial

Cybersecurity by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Power, Energy & Utilities, Transportation Systems, Chemical &

Manufacturing and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Cybersecurity by Component - Services, Software and Hardware -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Industrial

Cybersecurity by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Services, Software and Hardware for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 69: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Cybersecurity by Type - Network Security, Application Security,

Endpoint Security, Wireless Security and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 70: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Industrial

Cybersecurity by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Network Security, Application Security, Endpoint Security,

Wireless Security and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 71: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Cybersecurity by End-Use - Power, Energy & Utilities,

Transportation Systems, Chemical & Manufacturing and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Industrial

Cybersecurity by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Power, Energy & Utilities, Transportation Systems, Chemical &

Manufacturing and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Cybersecurity by Component - Services, Software and Hardware -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Industrial Cybersecurity

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Services, Software and Hardware for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 75: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Cybersecurity by Type - Network Security, Application Security,

Endpoint Security, Wireless Security and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 76: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Industrial Cybersecurity

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Network

Security, Application Security, Endpoint Security, Wireless

Security and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 77: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Cybersecurity by End-Use - Power, Energy & Utilities,

Transportation Systems, Chemical & Manufacturing and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Industrial Cybersecurity

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Power,

Energy & Utilities, Transportation Systems, Chemical &

Manufacturing and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

UK Manufacturers Face Increasingly Ambitious Cyberattacks

Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Cybersecurity by Component - Services, Software and Hardware -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: UK 7-Year Perspective for Industrial Cybersecurity by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Services,

Software and Hardware for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 81: UK Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Cybersecurity by Type - Network Security, Application Security,

Endpoint Security, Wireless Security and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 82: UK 7-Year Perspective for Industrial Cybersecurity by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Network

Security, Application Security, Endpoint Security, Wireless

Security and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 83: UK Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Cybersecurity by End-Use - Power, Energy & Utilities,

Transportation Systems, Chemical & Manufacturing and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK 7-Year Perspective for Industrial Cybersecurity by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Power, Energy &

Utilities, Transportation Systems, Chemical & Manufacturing

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 85: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Cybersecurity by Component - Services, Software and

Hardware - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Industrial

Cybersecurity by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Services, Software and Hardware for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 87: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Cybersecurity by Type - Network Security,

Application Security, Endpoint Security, Wireless Security and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 88: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Industrial

Cybersecurity by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Network Security, Application Security, Endpoint Security,

Wireless Security and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 89: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Cybersecurity by End-Use - Power, Energy &

Utilities, Transportation Systems, Chemical & Manufacturing and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Industrial

Cybersecurity by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Power, Energy & Utilities, Transportation Systems, Chemical &

Manufacturing and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Industrial Cybersecurity in India: A Nascent Market

Table 91: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Cybersecurity by Component - Services, Software and Hardware -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Industrial

Cybersecurity by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Services, Software and Hardware for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 93: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Cybersecurity by Type - Network Security, Application Security,

Endpoint Security, Wireless Security and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 94: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Industrial

Cybersecurity by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Network Security, Application Security, Endpoint Security,

Wireless Security and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 95: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Cybersecurity by End-Use - Power, Energy & Utilities,

Transportation Systems, Chemical & Manufacturing and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Industrial

Cybersecurity by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Power, Energy & Utilities, Transportation Systems, Chemical &

Manufacturing and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Israel Holds Strong Position in Cybersecurity Innovation

Table 97: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Cybersecurity by Component - Services, Software and

Hardware - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Industrial

Cybersecurity by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Services, Software and Hardware for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 99: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Cybersecurity by Type - Network Security,

Application Security, Endpoint Security, Wireless Security and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 100: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Industrial

Cybersecurity by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Network Security, Application Security, Endpoint Security,

Wireless Security and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 101: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Cybersecurity by End-Use - Power, Energy &

Utilities, Transportation Systems, Chemical & Manufacturing and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Industrial

Cybersecurity by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Power, Energy & Utilities, Transportation Systems, Chemical &

Manufacturing and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 74

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798849/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________