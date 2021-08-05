GiveGab Hosts First Giving Day Spark Awards During Leaders Forum

Ithaca, NY, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On July 28-29, 2021, GiveGab hosted its fifth annual Giving Day Leaders Forum (GDLF), a celebratory event that brings together fundraising professionals from across the nonprofit and education sectors to share their stories and ideas about how to run a successful Giving Day.

New to this year’s event were the Giving Day Spark Awards, developed to recognize hard-working and innovative Giving Day leaders sparking community engagement and fundraising growth.

“We were happy to see so many new and familiar faces for the forum this year, especially since we held the event virtually for the second year in a row. Our hope is that the introduction of Giving Day Spark Awards will provide extra pride in the work so many fundraising professionals are doing through their Giving Days.” - Charlie Mulligan, CEO and Co-Founder at GiveGab

With over 160 people attending the virtual event this year, awards were distributed to the following Giving Days:

The Amazing Give was honored with The Spark Award for sparking outstanding community engagement during their Giving Day 401Gives was nominated as the New Face of Giving Days for being an emerging Giving Day leader The Founders Day Giving Challenge was recognized as the Renaissance Leader for being a highly effective and efficient Giving Day run with limited resources Give N Day received the Spirit of Innovation award for pushing the limits and inspiring creativity Missoula Gives and CofC Day were nominated by their Giving Day peers for the Partner’s Choice award

“We are so fortunate to serve such a philanthropic community in North Central Florida. Thank you to GiveGab for recognizing the Amazing Give and our local nonprofits for their creative and innovative ways of engaging our community during the Giving Day. We are truly honored to be the recipient of the inaugural Spark Award.” - Lesley Banis, Director of Programs, Community Foundation of North Central Florida

A full schedule of events included presentations from both members of the GiveGab team and Giving Day hosts on various topics. Most notably was the subject, Post-Pandemic Giving Days: Virtual + In-Person Engagement, and the introduction of GiveGab’s Buddy Program, connecting Giving Day hosts with their peers. For a full recap of the 2021 Giving Day Leaders Forum, visit the GiveGab blog.

This annual event is held exclusively for fundraising professionals that either run a Giving Day with GiveGab or are showing an active interest in doing so. Those that want to learn more about the Giving Day Leaders Forum and GiveGab’s Giving Day network can do so by visiting info.givegab.com/giving-day-leaders-forum.

“GiveGab is so thoughtful when planning the GDLF. They give you the opportunity to learn from each other and cheer everyone on. You always leave with so many ideas and are excited to tackle your next Giving Day.” - Kim Ellsworth, Marketing & Communications Director, Idaho Nonprofit Center

The GiveGab team plans to host their sixth annual Giving Day Leaders Forum in July of 2022, with location details to be announced at a future date.

