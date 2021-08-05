Global Industrial Chocolate Market to Reach US$80.3 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Chocolate Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798839/?utm_source=GNW
8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$80.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Confectionery, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.6% CAGR to reach US$24.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Biscuits & Bakery Products segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.7% share of the global Industrial Chocolate market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Industrial Chocolate market in the U.S. is estimated at US$15 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.95% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$17.3 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$17.3 Billion by the year 2027.
Dairy & Desserts Segment Corners a 18.9% Share in 2020
In the global Dairy & Desserts segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$11.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$11 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 50 Featured)
- Aalst Chocolate Pte Ltd.
- Barry Callebaut AG
- The Campco Ltd.
- Cargill, Inc.
- CEMOI Group
- Clasen Quality Chocolate, Inc.
- Ferrero SpA
- Foleys Candies LP
- Fuji Oil Co. Ltd.
- Guittard Chocolate Company
- The Hershey Co.
- Lotus Chocolate Co. Ltd.
- Mars Inc.
- Mondelez International, Inc.
- NATRA SA
- Nestle SA (Switzerland).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798839/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Chocolate: The World?s Most Popular Sweet Treat
An Insight into the Historical Journey of Chocolate
Industrial Chocolate: A Prelude
Chocolate Products
Types of Chocolates
Manufacturing Process
Chocolate Evolves as Key Ingredient at the Crossroads of Health
and Indulgence
EXHIBIT 1: Chocolate Consumption Per Capita in Kg for USA,
Europe, China, India, Brazil
Festivals & Holidays: Time for Yummy Chocolates
Resistance to Chocolate is Frivolous, Industrial Chocolate
Market Thrives
Confectionery Grabs the Largest Pie
Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Contributors
Developing Regions: The Focal Point for Future Growth
Competitive Scenario
Product Differentiation: A Key Mantra for Success
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Overview of the End Use Industry of Industrial Chocolates
Confectionery
EXHIBIT 2: World Confectioneries Market in US$ Billion by
Geographic Region (2019E & 2022F)
Biscuits & Bakery Products
EXHIBIT 3: World Bakery Products & Biscuits Market in Million
Tons by Geographic Region (2019E & 2022F)
EXHIBIT 4: Per Capita Consumption of Bakery Products (in US$)
by Select Countries: 2017
EXHIBIT 5: Per Capita Consumption of Biscuits (in US$) by
Select Countries: 2017
Dairy & Desserts
EXHIBIT 6: World Dairy Products Market in US$ Billion by
Geographic Region (2019 & 2022)
Ice Creams & Frozen Items
Cereals
High Demand for Compound Chocolate
Key Drivers Influencing the Market
Cultural Influences and Seasonality Influences Demand for
Chocolates
Trend towards Clean-Label Chocolate Gains Traction
Premiumization & New Flavors Add to Consumer Appeal
Chocolate Personalization and Customization Widen Addressable
Market
Variations in Industrial Chocolates Encourage Use in Special Diets
Saturating Demand for Chocolate Pushes Manufacturers to Develop
Innovative Products
Development of Innovative Chocolate Flavors Gains Traction
Regulations Lay Emphasis on Transparent Labeling
Cocoa Supply Chain Undergoes Change
Technology Innovations Aid Change in Supply Chain
Sustainable Practices in Cocoa Production
EXHIBIT 7: World Cocoa Production (2017-18): Percentage
Breakdown of Production by Region
EXHIBIT 8: Cocoa Grinding Countries by Output in Thousand Tons
Trends Restraining the Industrial Chocolates Market
Growing Incidence of Obesity
Obesity Statistics - A Glance
EXHIBIT 9: Proportion of Overweight Children (Girls and Boys)
in Total Population in Top 10 Countries with the Highest
Overweight Children Population
Besides Obesity, Chocolates Associated with Other Health Issues
Concerns with Food Safety
Increasing Health Concerns of Sugar Dampens Chocolate Consumption
Significant Distortion in Global Sugar Industry
EXHIBIT 10: Global Sugar Production (2018/19): Production
Volume in Million Tonnes and Percentage Breakdown by Region/
Country
EXHIBIT 11: Global Sugar Prices (2010-2019E) (in US$/Tonne)
Market Challenges
The Dynamics of Chocolate Pricing
Price Fluctuation to Challenge Market Growth
New Entrants Pose Threats
Threat of Substitute Products
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
Chocolate by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Industrial Chocolate by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Chocolate by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Confectionery by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Confectionery by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Confectionery by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Biscuits & Bakery
Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Biscuits & Bakery Products
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Biscuits & Bakery
Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Dairy & Desserts
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Dairy & Desserts by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Dairy & Desserts by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Ice Creams &
Frozen Items by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Ice Creams & Frozen Items
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Ice Creams & Frozen
Items by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Cereals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Cereals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Cereals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery
Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: USA Historic Review for Industrial Chocolate by
End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy &
Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Chocolate by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts,
Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery
Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Industrial Chocolate by
End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy &
Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Chocolate
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts,
Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Japanese Chocolate Industry
Japanese Chocolate Products Per Capita Consumption (in Kg) for
2011, 2015 and 2019E
Table 28: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery
Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: Japan Historic Review for Industrial Chocolate by
End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy &
Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Chocolate by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts,
Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Chinese Chocolate Industry
Chinese Chocolate Confectionery Average Revenue Per Capita
(in US$) for Years 2011, 2015, 2019E and 2023F
Chinese Chocolate Confectionery Average Price Per Unit (in US$)
for Years 2011, 2015, 2019E and 2023F
Table 31: China Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery
Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: China Historic Review for Industrial Chocolate by
End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy &
Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: China 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Chocolate by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts,
Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 34: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
Chocolate by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 35: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Chocolate by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Chocolate
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery
Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Chocolate by
End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy &
Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Chocolate
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts,
Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 40: France Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery
Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: France Historic Review for Industrial Chocolate by
End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy &
Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: France 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Chocolate
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts,
Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 43: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery
Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Germany Historic Review for Industrial Chocolate by
End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy &
Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Chocolate
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts,
Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 46: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery
Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Italy Historic Review for Industrial Chocolate by
End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy &
Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Chocolate by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts,
Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 49: UK Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Chocolate
by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy &
Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: UK Historic Review for Industrial Chocolate by
End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy &
Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: UK 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Chocolate by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts,
Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 52: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery
Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Spain Historic Review for Industrial Chocolate by
End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy &
Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Chocolate by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts,
Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 55: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery
Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Russia Historic Review for Industrial Chocolate by
End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy &
Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Chocolate
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts,
Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 58: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits &
Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items,
Cereals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Industrial
Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery
Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial
Chocolate by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts,
Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 61: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
Chocolate by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Industrial Chocolate
by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest
of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Industrial
Chocolate by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery
Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Industrial Chocolate
by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy &
Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Industrial
Chocolate by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts,
Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 67: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery
Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Australia Historic Review for Industrial Chocolate by
End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy &
Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Industrial
Chocolate by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts,
Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
INDIA
Table 70: India Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery
Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: India Historic Review for Industrial Chocolate by
End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy &
Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: India 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Chocolate by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts,
Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 73: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery
Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: South Korea Historic Review for Industrial Chocolate
by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy &
Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Industrial
Chocolate by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts,
Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits &
Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items,
Cereals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Industrial
Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery
Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for
Industrial Chocolate by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy &
Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 79: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Chocolate by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 80: Latin America Historic Review for Industrial
Chocolate by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and
Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Industrial
Chocolate by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits &
Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items,
Cereals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Latin America Historic Review for Industrial
Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery
Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Industrial
Chocolate by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts,
Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 85: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery
Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Argentina Historic Review for Industrial Chocolate by
End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy &
Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Industrial
Chocolate by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts,
Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
BRAZIL
Table 88: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery
Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Brazil Historic Review for Industrial Chocolate by
End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy &
Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Chocolate
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts,
Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
MEXICO
Table 91: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery
Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Mexico Historic Review for Industrial Chocolate by
End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy &
Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Chocolate
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts,
Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 94: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits &
Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items,
Cereals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Industrial
Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery
Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for
Industrial Chocolate by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy &
Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 97: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
Chocolate by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia,
UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 98: Middle East Historic Review for Industrial Chocolate
by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest
of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Industrial
Chocolate by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle
East Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 100: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery
Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Middle East Historic Review for Industrial Chocolate
by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy &
Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Industrial
Chocolate by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts,
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798839/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________