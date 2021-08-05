Global Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell ((iPSC) Market to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2026

New York, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798831/?utm_source=GNW
These cells are derived from somatic cells like blood or skin cells that are genetically reprogrammed into embryonic stem cell-like state for developing an unlimited source of a diverse range of human cells for therapeutic applications. The global market is propelled by increasing demand for these cells, rising focus on researchers in the field, and their potential application in treatment of various diseases. The market growth is supplemented by rising prevalence of several chronic disorders such as diabetes, heart disease, stroke and cancer. Moreover, increasing awareness about stem cells and associated research, potential clinical applications and rising financial assistance by governments and private players are expected to contribute significantly to the market expansion. The iPSC technique is anticipated to find extensive adoption in the pharmaceutical industry for developing efficient cell sources like iPSC-derived functional cells to support drug screening and toxicity testing.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell ((iPSC) estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period. Vascular Cells, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.2% CAGR and reach US$835.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cardiac Cells segment is readjusted to a revised 7.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The demand for iPSC-derived cardiac cells is attributed to diverse applications including cardiotoxicity testing, drug screening and drug validation along with metabolism studies and electrophysiology applications.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $767.1 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $82.4 Million by 2026
The Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell ((iPSC) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$767.1 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$82.4 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.5 % and 6.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR. North America leads the global market, supported by continuing advances related to iPSC technology and access to functional cells used in pre-clinical drug screening. The market growth is supplemented by increasing insights into the iPSC platform along with high throughput analysis for drug toxicity. The iPSC market in Asia-Pacific is estimated to post a fast growth due to increasing R&D projects across countries like Australia, Japan and Singapore.
Neuronal Cells Segment to Reach $336.9 Million by 2026
In the global Neuronal Cells segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$202.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$308 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$19.8 Million by the year 2026.
Select Competitors (Total 51 Featured)
- Axol Bioscience Ltd.
- Cynata Therapeutics Limited
- Evotec SE
- Fate Therapeutics, Inc.
- FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, Inc.
- Ncardia
- Pluricell Biotech
- REPROCELL USA, Inc.
- Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.
- Takara Bio, Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- ViaCyte, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (iPSCs) Market Gains from
Increasing Use in Research for COVID-19
Studies Employing iPSCs in COVID-19 Research
Stem Cells, Application Areas, and the Different Types: A Prelude
Applications of Stem Cells
Types of Stem Cells
Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC): An Introduction
Production of iPSCs
First & Second Generation Mouse iPSCs
Human iPSCs
Key Properties of iPSCs
Transcription Factors Involved in Generation of iPSCs
Noteworthy Research & Application Areas for iPSCs
Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell ((iPSC) Market: Growth Prospects
and Outlook
Drug Development Application to Witness Considerable Growth
Technical Breakthroughs, Advances & Clinical Trials to Spur
Growth of iPSC Market
North America Dominates Global iPSC Market
Competition
Recent Market Activity
Select Innovation/Advancement
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Axol Bioscience Ltd. (UK)
Cynata Therapeutics Limited (Australia)
Evotec SE (Germany)
Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (USA)
FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, Inc. (USA)
Ncardia (Belgium)
Pluricell Biotech (Brazil)
REPROCELL USA, Inc. (USA)
Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Takara Bio, Inc. (Japan)
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA)
ViaCyte, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Effective Research Programs Hold Key in Roll Out of Advanced
iPSC Treatments
Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells: A Giant Leap in the Therapeutic
Applications
Research Trends in Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Space
EXHIBIT 1: Worldwide Publication of hESC and hiPSC Research
Papers for the Period 2008-2010, 2011-2013 and 2014-2016
EXHIBIT 2: Number of Original Research Papers on hESC and iPSC
Published Worldwide (2014-2016)
Concerns Related to Embryonic Stem Cells Shift the Focus onto
iPSCs
Regenerative Medicine: A Promising Application of iPSCs
Induced Pluripotent: A Potential Competitor to hESCs?
EXHIBIT 3: Global Regenerative Medicine Market Size in US$
Billion for 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
EXHIBIT 4: Global Stem Cell & Regenerative Medicine Market by
Product (in %) for the Year 2019
EXHIBIT 5: Global Regenerative Medicines Market by Category:
Breakdown (in %) for Biomaterials, Stem Cell Therapies and
Tissue Engineering for 2019
Pluripotent Stem Cells Hold Significance for Cardiovascular
Regenerative Medicine
EXHIBIT 6: Leading Causes of Mortality Worldwide: Number of
Deaths in Millions & % Share of Deaths by Cause for 2017
EXHIBIT 7: Leading Causes of Mortality for Low-Income and High
-Income Countries
Growing Importance of iPSCs in Personalized Drug Discovery
Persistent Advancements in Genetics Space and Subsequent Growth
in Precision Medicine Augur Well for iPSCs Market
EXHIBIT 8: Global Precision Medicine Market (In US$ Billion)
for the Years 2018, 2021 & 2024
Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disorders Supports Growth of
iPSCs Market
EXHIBIT 9: Worldwide Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer
Cases Diagnosed for 2012, 2018 & 2040
EXHIBIT 10: Number of New Cancer Cases Reported (in Thousands)
by Cancer Type: 2018
EXHIBIT 11: Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated
Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic
Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others
EXHIBIT 12: Rising Diabetes Prevalence Presents Opportunity for
iPSCs Market: Number of Adults (20-79) with Diabetes
(in Millions) by Region for 2017 and 2045
Aging Demographics Add to the Global Burden of Chronic
Diseases, Presenting Opportunities for iPSCs Market
EXHIBIT 13: Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown
of Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic
Region for the Years 2019 and 2030
Growth in Number of Genomics Projects Propels Market Growth
EXHIBIT 14: Genomic Initiatives in Select Countries
EXHIBIT 15: New Gene-Editing Tools Spur Interest and
Investments in Genetics, Driving Lucrative Growth
Opportunities for iPSCs: Total VC Funding (In US$ Million) in
Genetics for the Years 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018
Launch of Numerous iPSCs-Related Clinical Trials Set to Benefit
Market Growth
EXHIBIT 16: Number of Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells based
Studies by Select Condition: As on Oct 31, 2020
iPSCs-based Clinical Trial for Heart Diseases
Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells for Stroke Treatment
?Off-the-shelf? Stem Cell Treatment for Cancer Enters Clinical
Trial
iPSCs for Hematological Disorders
Market Benefits from Growing Funding for iPSCs-Related R&D
Initiatives
EXHIBIT 17: Stem Cell Research Funding in the US (in US$
Million) for the Years 2016 through 2021
Human iPSC Banks: A Review of Emerging Opportunities and Drawbacks
EXHIBIT 18: Human iPSC Banks Worldwide: An Overview
EXHIBIT 19: Cell Sources and Reprogramming Methods Used by
Select iPSC Banks
Innovations, Research Studies & Advancements in iPSCs
Key iPSC Research Breakthroughs for Regenerative Medicine
Researchers Develop Novel Oncogene-Free and Virus-Free iPSC
Production Method
Scientists Study Concerns of Genetic Mutations in iPSCs
iPSCs Hold Tremendous Potential in Transforming Research Efforts
Researchers Highlight Potential Use of iPSCs for Developing
Novel Cancer Vaccines
Scientists Use Machine Learning to Improve Reliability of iPSC
Self-Organization
STEMCELL Technologies Unveils mTeSR? Plus
Challenges and Risks Related to Pluripotent Stem Cells
A Glance at Issues Related to Reprogramming of Adult Cells to
iPSCs
A Note on Legal, Social and Ethical Considerations with iPSCs
