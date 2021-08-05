US Capital Global to Provide $158.4MM in Debt Financing for Harbor Custom Development, Inc.

San Francisco, California, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Capital Global has entered into term sheets to provide credit facilities totaling $158.4 million to Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (“Harbor”), an innovative and market-leading real estate company involved in all aspects of the land development cycle. Harbor intends to use the new credit facilities to provide construction financing for three condominium projects in Western Washington and one in Southwest Florida.

US Capital Global is a full-service private financial group with an established track record in investment banking, asset management, and capital formation services. The firm provides sophisticated debt, equity, and investment products to lower middle market companies and investors. All securities are offered by the group through its FINRA-member, SEC-registered broker-dealer affiliate, US Capital Global Securities LLC.

“We are delighted to enter into a relationship with US Capital Global, which has the ability to provide us construction financing on a national scale. US Capital Global fills a key role by offering a one-stop shop for our land development and vertical construction financing needs,” stated Sterling Griffin, President and CEO at Harbor Custom Homes.

“Our business partners at Corporate Capital Solutions were instrumental in formalizing this new relationship with US Capital Global,” stated Jeff Habersetzer, Chief Operating Officer at Harbor Custom Development, Inc.

“Over the past three years, US Capital Global has provided over $1 billion in debt and equity financing for businesses in the real estate and construction industries,” said Jeffrey Sweeney, Chairman and CEO at US Capital Global. “With deep experience in residential, commercial, industrial, and medical real estate sectors, our finance team understands the industry and the challenges that developers face. We are pleased to be offering our financial services to Harbor Custom Development and supporting them with debt financing totaling $158.4 million.”



About Harbor Custom Development, Inc.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (“Harbor”) is a real estate development company involved in all aspects of the land development cycle, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and project management. Harbor predominantly focuses on real estate within target markets with convenient access to metropolitan areas characterized by diverse economic and employment bases and increasing populations, in Western Washington, Northern California, and Austin, Texas. www.harborcustomdev.com.



About US Capital Global

Established in 1998, US Capital Global leverages the latest FinTech and RegTech innovation to provide sophisticated debt, equity, and investment products to lower middle market companies and investors. The US Capital Global group manages direct investment funds and provides wealth management and capital formation services through its affiliates, including US Capital Global Investment Management LLC, US Capital Global Wealth Management LLC, and its FINRA member, SEC-registered broker-dealer, US Capital Global Securities LLC. The group collaborates closely with its peers in professional banking and investment advisory. www.uscapglobal.com.

To learn more about US Capital Global, email Jeffrey Sweeney, Chairman and CEO, at jsweeney@uscapglobal.com or call +1 415-889-1010.

