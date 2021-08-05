Global In-Building Wireless Market to Reach US$22.3 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global In-Building Wireless Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798823/?utm_source=GNW
8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% over the period 2020-2027.Infrastructure, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 10.7% CAGR to reach US$14.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 11.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 33.5% share of the global In-Building Wireless market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 33.8% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 12% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The In-Building Wireless market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 33.77% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.3 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.8% and 10.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.3 Billion by the year 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 88 Featured)
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and the Global Economic Recession
Wireless Industry Exhibits Some Resilience to COVID-19 Pandemic
COVID-19 Lockdowns Provide Operators Time to Install In-
Building Wireless Systems
COVID-19 Fast-Tracks In-Building Communication Projects Related
to Public Safety
An Introduction to In-Building Wireless
Small Cells
Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS)
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Platforms Influencing Future of In-Building Wireless
DAS Segment Benefits from the Growth of In-Building Wireless
Industry
Small Cell: A Major Component Type
Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead
Future Growth
Competition
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Digital Transformation and Need for Wider Network Coverage
Drives Need for In-Building Wireless Solutions
Emergence of In-Building Wireless Coverage as Essential Utility
Service for Enterprises
Notable Trends Favoring In-Building Wireless Technology for
Enterprises
Rising Penetration of Internet and Proliferation of Smart
Devices to Drive Deployments of In-Building Wireless Networks
EXHIBIT 1: Global Internet Usage: Number of Internet Users
(in Billion) and Internet Penetration Rate (in %) for the Years
2015 through 2019
EXHIBIT 2: Breakdown of Internet Users (in %) by Region: Q1 2020
EXHIBIT 3: Global Mobile Data Traffic in EB/Month for the Year
2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
EXHIBIT 4: Internet Penetration Rate (%) in Select Countries:
April 2020
EXHIBIT 5: Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total
Population: 2016-2020
Market Set for Robust Growth Led by 5G Network Commercialization
EXHIBIT 6: Global Smartphone Subscription Breakdown by
Technology: 2019 and 2025
EXHIBIT 7: 5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2019-2022
COVID-19 Crisis Adversely Impacts Evolution of 5G
Demand for 5G Smartphones Likely to be Muted in 2020
Transition towards 5G Networks to Impact DAS Market
Rising Prominence of Smart, Intelligent and Sustainable
Buildings to Boost Market Prospects
EXHIBIT 8: Global Smart Buildings & Infrastructure Market by
Geographic Region for 2020 and 2027
Increasing Use of IoT and Internet-Connected Smart Devices
Enhances Need for In-Building Wireless Connectivity
EXHIBIT 9: Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion)
for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
Small Cell Deployments Continue to Grow
EXHIBIT 10: New Deployments of Small Cells by Setting (%): 2019
and 2025
EXHIBIT 11: New Deployments of Small Cells by Indoor and
Outdoor Settings (%): 2019 and 2025
Growing Focus on Indoor Coverage Boosts Use of Small Cells for
Network Capacity Improvements
Small Cell Deployments Enable Citizens Band Radio Service (CBRS)
Focus on Advanced Public Safety LTE Solutions Spurs IBW
Deployments
In-Building DAS Systems Gain in Public Safety
Expansion of FirstNet Emergency Network Holds Implications for
In-Building Wireless
Rise in Private LTE Networks to Support Growth of In-Building
Wireless Market
EXHIBIT 12: Global Private LTE Market Size (in US$ Billion) for
the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
Rapid Emergence of Commercial and Industrial IoT to Bolster
Implementation of In-Building Wireless Systems
Growing Importance of Wireless Connectivity in Hospitals
Presents Opportunities for IBW Market
Middleprise Emerges as a Promising Market for In-Building
Wireless Systems
Extensive Availability of Shared and Unlicensed Spectrum Augurs
Well for In-Building Wireless Market
Technological Advances Spur Deployment of In-Building Wireless
Systems
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 88
