Global In-Building Wireless Market to Reach US$22.3 Billion by the Year 2027

8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% over the period 2020-2027.Infrastructure, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 10.7% CAGR to reach US$14.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 11.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 33.5% share of the global In-Building Wireless market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 33.8% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 12% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The In-Building Wireless market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 33.77% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.3 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.8% and 10.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.3 Billion by the year 2027.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and the Global Economic Recession

Wireless Industry Exhibits Some Resilience to COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 Lockdowns Provide Operators Time to Install In-

Building Wireless Systems

COVID-19 Fast-Tracks In-Building Communication Projects Related

to Public Safety

An Introduction to In-Building Wireless

Small Cells

Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS)

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Platforms Influencing Future of In-Building Wireless

DAS Segment Benefits from the Growth of In-Building Wireless

Industry

Small Cell: A Major Component Type

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead

Future Growth

Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Digital Transformation and Need for Wider Network Coverage

Drives Need for In-Building Wireless Solutions

Emergence of In-Building Wireless Coverage as Essential Utility

Service for Enterprises

Notable Trends Favoring In-Building Wireless Technology for

Enterprises

Rising Penetration of Internet and Proliferation of Smart

Devices to Drive Deployments of In-Building Wireless Networks

EXHIBIT 1: Global Internet Usage: Number of Internet Users

(in Billion) and Internet Penetration Rate (in %) for the Years

2015 through 2019

EXHIBIT 2: Breakdown of Internet Users (in %) by Region: Q1 2020

EXHIBIT 3: Global Mobile Data Traffic in EB/Month for the Year

2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

EXHIBIT 4: Internet Penetration Rate (%) in Select Countries:

April 2020

EXHIBIT 5: Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total

Population: 2016-2020

Market Set for Robust Growth Led by 5G Network Commercialization

EXHIBIT 6: Global Smartphone Subscription Breakdown by

Technology: 2019 and 2025

EXHIBIT 7: 5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2019-2022

COVID-19 Crisis Adversely Impacts Evolution of 5G

Demand for 5G Smartphones Likely to be Muted in 2020

Transition towards 5G Networks to Impact DAS Market

Rising Prominence of Smart, Intelligent and Sustainable

Buildings to Boost Market Prospects

EXHIBIT 8: Global Smart Buildings & Infrastructure Market by

Geographic Region for 2020 and 2027

Increasing Use of IoT and Internet-Connected Smart Devices

Enhances Need for In-Building Wireless Connectivity

EXHIBIT 9: Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion)

for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

Small Cell Deployments Continue to Grow

EXHIBIT 10: New Deployments of Small Cells by Setting (%): 2019

and 2025

EXHIBIT 11: New Deployments of Small Cells by Indoor and

Outdoor Settings (%): 2019 and 2025

Growing Focus on Indoor Coverage Boosts Use of Small Cells for

Network Capacity Improvements

Small Cell Deployments Enable Citizens Band Radio Service (CBRS)

Focus on Advanced Public Safety LTE Solutions Spurs IBW

Deployments

In-Building DAS Systems Gain in Public Safety

Expansion of FirstNet Emergency Network Holds Implications for

In-Building Wireless

Rise in Private LTE Networks to Support Growth of In-Building

Wireless Market

EXHIBIT 12: Global Private LTE Market Size (in US$ Billion) for

the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Rapid Emergence of Commercial and Industrial IoT to Bolster

Implementation of In-Building Wireless Systems

Growing Importance of Wireless Connectivity in Hospitals

Presents Opportunities for IBW Market

Middleprise Emerges as a Promising Market for In-Building

Wireless Systems

Extensive Availability of Shared and Unlicensed Spectrum Augurs

Well for In-Building Wireless Market

Technological Advances Spur Deployment of In-Building Wireless

Systems



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 88

