ICOA, Inc. Announcing the Start of the Process of Uploading Disclosures and Financials Statements to OTCIQ

Las Vegas, Nevada, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICOA Inc. (OTC PINK: ICOA) (“ICOA”) updates Shareholders and Potential Investors of Management’s Approval of its Application to OTCIQ. The Company will begin the process of uploading to OTC Markets all required filings and updates to achieve Pink Current Status.

“The Company will adhere to OTC Markets and SEC guidelines for Best Practices for Disclosure and Transparency” stated George Strouthopoulos, ICOA, Inc. CEO.

In adhering to these guidelines, the Company is in good standing with the state of Nevada, and federal taxation departments. The Company is in good standing with its Transfer Agent. All Share information will be automatically updated on OTC Markets.

OTC Markets has approved ICOA to access and update the profile page and begin the process of uploading financials. As of today, the Company is preparing to upload the previous two calendar years 2019, 2020 in addition to the most recent quarterly disclosure statements for 2021 to its OTC Markets profile page.

The Company believes it needs to be in good standing for it to provide shareholder value. The more transparent that it is with financials and its business plan, the better confidence it brings for the investors. The Company aims to build trust and long-term investors by also engaging a new SEC Attorney, CPA and Auditor to help guide our transition to Pink Current Status.

“The business plan permits growth in shareholder value and the Company is not stopping at Pink Current. We are excited about getting OTCIQ access. The Company has not had this in many years, we are emancipating from this status so that we can provide new vigor to the Company” commented, George Strouthopoulos, CEO.

Please note: The company does not currently have any social media accounts. All updates and progress will be updated on the OTCIQ profile and through proper disclosure outlets to the public. Please do not contact the company for any information that is not readily available to the public. Any social media sites and or information can not be relied upon.

ICOA, Inc. is a national provider of wireless and wired broadband Internet network support for broadband access installations in high-traffic locations across the United States including, quick-service restaurants, hotels and motels, travel plazas, marinas etc.

