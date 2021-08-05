808 is about to Launch its Orca Roadster Advertising Campaign

Bradenton, Florida, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 808 Renewable Energy Corporation (OTC Pink: RNWR) (“808” or the “Company”), today announces that the Company is about to launch its local advertising campaign to promote and introduce its first electric reverse-trike model – the Orca Roadster.

“We have successfully passed the Trademark Application Filing Stage and now entering into the Examination Process with the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office of our “ Orca “ trade name,” commented David Chen, Chairman and President of 808.

Remy Breton, Vice President SilverLight Electric Vehicle commented, “ we are now in discussion with Simon Properties Group who is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, $SPG). Their properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales. We are very excited to work Simon as a strategic partner to have our vehicles displayed at some of their outlets here in Florida, such as Ellenton Premium Outlets, Orlando International Premium Outlets, Orlando Vineland Premium Outlets and their other outlets in Tampa, Jacksonville and Miami. as they can help us to put our vehicles in front of millions of people, and provide us with an outstanding opportunity to receive the market exposure we need. ”

Peter Chen, CFO of the Company further commented, “ we are working closely with our supply chain partners to deliver the best-value to our customers. We are using the state-of-art aerospace composite materials, advanced lithium-ion battery, fun to drive electric power train and backed by our Comprehensive Extended Warranty program. We are also in the process of rolling out an electric-scooter model and a low-speed EV model which are great resort fun vehicle and easy urban transportation (there is a Federal Tax Credit available for two- or three-wheel electric vehicle with 2.5 kwh battery equipped, for 10% of the purchase price up to $ 2,500.)

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements using the words “hope,” “anticipate,” “may” and statements regarding the potential growth of the Company, and future plans and objectives of the Company and SilverLight, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

SilverLight International Group

SilverLight Aviation, LLC is an American aircraft manufacturer based in Zephyrhills, Florida, specializing in the design and manufacture of gyroplane or autogyro aircraft in the form of kits or ready to fly aircraft. SilverLight Electric Vehicles Inc. is the electric reverse-trike vehicle division which is based in Lakewood Ranch, Florida.



Investor Contact :

David Chen, President - (631) 397-1111 or davechen.global@gmail.com

www.silverlightaviation.com

www.SilverlightEV.com

