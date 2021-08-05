Premera Blue Cross, Walgreens Community Vaccine Clinic Supports Health Equity Efforts in Tri-Cities

Pasco, Wash., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Aug. 5, 2021

As part of a shared commitment to ensuring equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines, Premera Blue Cross and Walgreens are hosting a community clinic in the Tri-Cities. The clinic is part of a larger effort by both Premera and Walgreens to improve healthcare and address access barriers within the communities they serve.

“Walgreens is excited to join Premera Blue Cross and other partners to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics to help us in our efforts to ensure the vaccine is accessible to everyone in our surrounding communities,” said Michael Herron, Walgreens District Manager for its locations in the Tri-Cities. “Equitable access has been a focus since the start of our vaccination efforts, as vaccines are our nation’s best defense for defeating coronavirus.”

The companies are partnering with the Tri-Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Forterra, Inc., to host the clinic, which will be held between 3 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14th in the parking lot of the SuperMex El Pueblo Market, 720 N 20th Ave, Pasco, Wash. People who get a vaccination will receive a $50 gift card while supplies last.

“In light if the increase in infection rates and low vaccination levels in Benton and Franklin counties, we are very happy to work with several organizations to offer this vaccination clinic,” said Martín Valadez, Interim Executive Director of the Tri-Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. “We know that the best way to protect our communities and decrease the spread of COVID-19 is for more individuals to get vaccinated and we realize that access is sometimes a barrier so that is why we chose to hold this clinic on a Saturday afternoon/evening.”

The clinic will offer the Pfizer vaccine free of charge and appointments are not required. The vaccine has been approved for people ages 12 and up.

“We’re really pleased that we could be part of this effort to get more people vaccinated,” said Deb Brown, president of Forterra, Inc., the Association of Washington Business’ employer services arm. “Increasing vaccination rates is not only the best defense against COVID-19, but in light of increased cases and the Delta variant, it’s the best way to ensure the economy can stay fully open. Another shutdown or partial shutdown would be really tough, particularly on the small employers that we serve.”

This clinic is a critical part of Premera’s commitment to helping communities disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. Premera has hosted similar clinics at its campus in Mountlake Terrace, Wash., and contributed $150,000 to the All in WA Vaccine Equity Initiative.

“At Premera, we recognize that there are long-standing health inequities that persist, and we are committed to making healthcare work better for everyone” said David Condon, Vice President— Eastern Washington, Premera Blue Cross. “Through this clinic, we hope to remove barriers for Tri-Cities residents who may have had difficulties in obtaining a COVID-19 vaccine.”



Walgreens will provide the staffing and operational support for the off-site clinic, and additional volunteer support will be provided by the Tri-Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Forterra, Inc., and Premera.

People who receive the vaccine will be provided with details on how to obtain a second dose and a second off-site clinic will also be held. Premera and Walgreens will host other clinics throughout Washington that are focused on providing equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines.

