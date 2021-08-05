Fieldpoint Private Named ‘Best Private Bank’

GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fieldpoint Private, the fast-growing wealth advisory and private banking boutique serving successful families and institutions, has been recognized as the “Best Private Bank for Ultra High Net Worth Clients” for this year’s Global Private Banking Innovation Awards. The honor is presented annually by the Global Private Banker publication and its sister publication, The Digital Banker.



Fieldpoint Chairman and CEO Tim Tully said that it was particularly gratifying to receive this recognition as the firm adapted its operations to deliver exceptional client service during the global pandemic. "These international awards take an innovation-centric view of excellence in wealth management and private banking. We are elated that our story of customization, client advocacy and transformation amid COVID garnered this coveted industry recognition," Tully said.

Christopher DeLaura, President and CEO of the firm’s wealth management unit added, “We have long delivered world-class wealth advisory and private banking services for our clients. It is gratifying to receive world-class recognition for what we have accomplished for our clients in these challenging times.”

Russell Holland, President and CEO of Fieldpoint Private’s banking unit, noted the complementary nature of the firm’s banking and wealth advisory offerings allows the firm to provide commercial and personal banking, along with objective investment advice and wealth management, to serve each client. “We know internally that we belong among the very best and are happy to receive this independent acknowledgement and validation of our integrated approach.”

About Fieldpoint Private

Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, Fieldpoint Private (www.fieldpointprivate.com) is a boutique financial firm providing the highest degree of personalized, confidential wealth planning and private banking services. Catering to highly successful individuals, families, businesses and institutions, Fieldpoint Private offers a powerful combination of wealth management and strategy, family office, private banking and business banking services addressing every financial need for each of our clients including: wealth transfer advice, tax planning, aggregation and performance reporting, risk management, goals-based investing strategies, sophisticated investment selection, discreet and personalized banking, highly customized credit solutions, custom custody and trust solutions, highly attentive and responsive service, and concierge services.

Fieldpoint Private was established in 2008 by 31 Founders with a specific vision and purpose. These extraordinary leaders of industry and community recognized the opportunity to create a financial firm totally attuned to people’s individual circumstances. Our firm is built on a philosophy of exclusive membership and client-centricity. Working with a limited number of relationships gives every person the experience of belonging to an extremely selective group. The result is a new breed of institution established on the basis of personalization, responsiveness, and exclusivity, and an ensured commitment to impeccable service and consistently flawless execution. Our service approach offers a unique client experience custom crafted to each client’s financial needs.

