Database Software Market Trends And Opportunities As Per The Business Research Company

LONDON, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the database software market, more corporations are dropping on-premise database infrastructure to make a switch to cost effective database management in the cloud. The cloud database as a service (DBaaS) is hosted on a cloud, which frees the operations and maintenance personnel from the routine tasks necessary for running the enterprise database. Cloud DBaaS enables an organization to access, alter and manage corporate data without the need to set up on-premise infrastructure.

The cloud DBaaS offers scalable and agile options for companies in healthcare, banking and finance, and IT services requiring data synchronization across geographical locations. Further, the companies involved in e-commerce, e-learning, media, gaming, mobile applications and the fintech segments are also anticipated to adopt to the trend of cloud DBaaS to achieve auto-scaling, tiered storage architecture, disaster recovery, quick backup, secured access to data, and the ability to handle big data in real-time interactively.



The top growth potential in the database software market segmented by product type will arise in the database maintenance management market, which will gain $29,650.7 million of global annual sales by 2025. The top growth potential in the database software market segmented by deployment will arise in the cloud market, which will gain $79,494.2 million of global annual sales by 2025, by end user will arise in the others market, which will gain $15,583.8 million of global annual sales by 2025.The database software market will gain the most in the USA at $12,743.2 million.

The Business Research Company’s report titled Database Software Market - By Type (Database Operation Management, Database Maintenance Management), By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise), By End User (BFSI (Banking, Financial Services And Insurance), IT & Telecommunication, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, Others), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 covers major database software companies, database software market share by company, database software manufacturers, database software market size, and database software market forecasts. The report also covers the global database software market and its segments.

North America is the largest region in the database software market, accounting for 43.8% of the global market in 2020. It was followed by Asia Pacific, Western Europe, and the other regions. Going forward, the fastest growing regions in the database software market will be Asia-Pacific and South America, where growth will be at CAGRs of 13.6% and 9.8% respectively from 2020-2025.

While cloud database software allows easy access and storage of data without on-premise infrastructure, another trend in the market is that database software companies are increasingly investing in database software which can be accessed without network connectivity to improve the customers’ convenience and experience. The shift to make applications more responsive and less dependent on network connectivity, the trend of offline usage or less dependency on the network is gaining popularity. Applications nowadays are kept on local databases, or a copy of the database is made over cloud onto a local device and synced whenever there is network connectivity. This allows faster and responsive applications which are functional even when there is no or limited internet connectivity. Companies such as Oracle, Microsoft and Realm have mobile versions of their database software, which can be accessed with limited network connectivity.

Thus, database software companies should focus on investing in cloud DBaaS to cater to the growing demand, while also considering adding a mobile-friendly version to their product list, which can be functional in limited connectivity to meet clients’ expectations.

Database Software Market – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, segments and geographies, trends, drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

