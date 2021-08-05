Cryption Network launches PolyDEX on Polygon

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cryption Network unveiled its latest addition in the ever-growing Cryption ecosystem called PolyDEX. After being live on the test net for a few weeks, Cryption finally launched PolyDEX on the mainnet. PolyDEX is a gasless, instant, cross-chain AMM DEX that offers yield farming.



PolyDEX is an integral addition to Cryption's ecosystem and will bring radical change in the DeFi world by offering feeless transactions and easy-to-understand UI. With this launch, Cryption Network will progress on its aim to simplify the transition from centralized to decentralized finance for retail investors.

PolyDEX is an AMM DeFi exchange that offers a unique, rewarding mechanism modified from yield farming called Elastic yield farming. Elastic Yield Farming offers greater rewards and will incentivize participation and liquidity on the DEX.

Besides being a completely gasless exchange, PolyDEX offers unparalleled interoperability between cross-chains such as Ethereum and Matic network. PolyDEX is also an Initial Farm Offering platform that offers partner projects the ability to boost their liquidity with the help of dual farming tokens.

Another advantage of PolyDEX is that users can add One-sided Liquidity without having to hold both sides of pairs, making the staking and yield farming process more rewarding. To further incentivize the use of Cryption Network's native token CNT, PolyDEX will perform Weekly Burns using a percentage of trading fees.

PolyDEX is offering several pair APRs such as CNT-MATIC, CNT-USDC, CNT-ETH, MATIC-USDC, MATIC-ETH, BTC-USDC, BTC-ETH, USDT-USDC, ETH-USDC, DAI-USDC, ETH-USDT, ETH-DAI, and AAVE-ETH. Some of the pairs such as MAHA-CNT are performing extremely well.

PolyDEX aims to solve the pain points of Ethereum Network and other DEXs such as high gas fees, inherent complexities, lack of interoperability, unrewarding farming mechanisms, non-deflationary tokens, etc.

About Cryption Network

Cryption Network is a disruptive platform that aims to simplify the DeFi for new users and promote its usage among retail investors. Cryption Network addresses the inefficiencies of the present crypto ecosystem with a focus on resolving the volatility of the market. The company achieves this aim using Elastic Yield Farming and its next-gen set of products,

PolyDEX — L2 Swap

— L2 Swap Elastic Farming

Deflation of CNT

Seer

Cryption Wallet

Non-Custodial Portfolio Management

Ether Rush

DeFi Stack

NFTs



For completely gasless and seamless trading, yield farming, investing, and far more, check out PolyDEX today.

