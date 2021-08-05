CREDIT AGRICOLE SA: Crédit Agricole S.A. announces the signing of an agreement for the sale of its Serbian subsidiary Crédit Agricole Srbija A.D.

French English

Montrouge, august 5, 2021

Crédit Agricole S.A. announces the signing of an agreement for the sale of its Serbian subsidiary Crédit Agricole Srbija A.D.

In line with its strategy, Crédit Agricole S.A. announces today the signing of an agreement to sell Crédit Agricole Srbija A.D. to Raiffeisen banka A.D., Serbia, fully-owned subsidiary of Austrian Raiffeisen Bank International AG. Completion of the transaction, which is subject to clearance from the relevant regulatory authorities, is expected to occur by the end of the first quarter 2022.

This transaction has no significant impact on Crédit Agricole S.A.’s solvency ratios.

CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. PRESS CONTACT

Charlotte de Chavagnac : + 33 1 57 72 11 17 - charlotte.dechavagnac@credit-agricole-sa.fr

Find our press release on: www.credit-agricole.com - www.creditagricole.info

Attachment