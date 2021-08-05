Ívar S. Kristinsson appointed CFO of Icelandair Group

Ívar S. Kristinsson has been appointed the Chief Financial Officer of Icelandair Group after having served as Interim CFO since May. Ívar has in recent years held various leadership positions at Icelandair, i.e. as Chief Fleet and Network Officer, and prior to that as Director within Finance. He was the Director of Operations at Promens in 2006-2008, after having worked as Project Manager in IT and Resource Management at Icelandair since 2000. Ívar holds an M.Sc. Degree in Industrial Engineering from the University of Iceland and MBA in Corporate Finance from the University of North Carol­ina, Chap­el Hill.

