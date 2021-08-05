Proactive news headlines including Nextleaf Solutions, Esports Entertainment, Talon Metals, PharmaDrug and Nextech AR Solutions

New York, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:



Nextleaf Solutions updates on growth of its CBD oil business and launch of CBD-branded products

Adyton Resources Corporation discovers a new high grade ore zone at Gameta

Levitee Labs appoints Dr Fady Hannah-Shmouni as its chief medical and scientific officer and president of Levitee Clinics and Pharmacies

Ayurcann Holdings has launched a digital marketplace for Canadian customers

Todos Medical wins notice of allowance from US Patent & Trademark Office for its dietary supplement Tollovid

DRDGOLD says its Ergo Mining subsidiary has begun reclamation of the 2.7 million ton 4L25 mine dump

authID.AI sees 2Q revenue bump and reports narrowed loss thanks to new agreements and an expanded North American partner network

Esports Entertainment signs partnership agreement to be official esports tournament platform provider for the NFL's Los Angeles Chargers

Orgenesis sees 2Q 2021 revenue jump by 500% year-over-year

Deep-South Resources announces the appointment of Ally Angula as an independent director of the company

Northstar Gold closes first tranche of previously announced non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of C$1,572,220

Talon Metals expands pool of nickel-copper mineralization at CGO West area on Tamarack project

ISC sees 2Q revenue jump by 44% to $44.6M, driven by registry operations and services segment

Nextech AR Solutions begins integration of its mixed reality (MR) solution HoloX, a human hologram application into HoloLens2

PharmaDrug and the Terasaki Institute to develop ocular delivery platform for DMT to treat eye diseases

Globex Mining Enterprises buys promising Rouyn Merger gold property in Quebec

Hillcrest Energy accelerates development of its next-generation High Efficiency Inverter (HEI)

Newrange Gold to acquire past-producing, high-grade Argosy Gold Mine in the Red Lake Mining Division of Ontario

O3 Mining reveals new drill results extending mineralization at the Bulldog deposit on its Alpha property in Val-d'Or, Quebec

Safe-T secures its future as coronavirus drives risk strategies

Zoglo's Incredible Food partners with Tree of Life Canada to expand distribution across Canada

Los Andes Copper says all resolutions duly passed at its AGM, including the election of Warren Gilman as a non-executive director

First Mining Gold restarts activity at Springpole following closure due to wildfires in Ontario

Great Panther Mining announces unaudited second-quarter financial results

HempFusion Wellness announces launch of highly anticipated CBD Gummy line

FansUnite Entertainment says Askott Entertainment and E.G.G. Limited subsidiaries granted licenses from the UK Gambling Commission

