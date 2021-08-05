Luxx Lighting and Athena Products Expand Logistic Operations to Southern California and Ohio

Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luxx Lighting has expanded its LED lighting product offerings and has had 2.8x revenue growth year to date over 2020 and Athena Products, in its second year in business has had 7.3x revenue growth year to date over 2020. 3.4x combined revenue growth year to date over 2020.

In response to this exponential growth, ever-expanding markets in the Midwest and East Coast, as well as challenges on the global supply chain, Luxx Lighting and Athena have expanded their national distribution footprint to Riverside, California and Columbus, Ohio to better service existing customers, new customers and their authorized hydroponic dealer network.

“We recognize that fast and accurate delivery of lighting and fertilizer is the lifeblood of a cannabis cultivator’s operation. We are here to focus on our growers and ensure their success. Our expansion in warehousing allows us to store more product in more regions across the US to better support the market.” said Brandon Burkhart, Owner.

The new warehouse in Riverside, California, a 43,000 sq ft operation, has allowed Luxx Lighting and Athena to hire 28 new in-house employees trained directly by headquarters with advanced SOPs to ensure accurate inventory counts, quality control on shipments, and same day shipping on customer orders. Having a distribution center located in the heart of Southern California also allows for local deliveries to growers and dealers in the largest cannabis market in the country.

After listening to customer feedback about fulfillment and shipping times in the Central and Eastern United States, Luxx Lighting and Athena are happy to announce their new distribution center located in Columbus, Ohio. Full inventory of all product lines for both companies is housed in a 100,000 sq ft climate-controlled warehouse, allowing for 2-3 day shipping anywhere in the country.

“By solidifying distribution strength in our primary markets of the United States, we can continue our commitment to providing the superior quality and support our growers rely on us for. Luxx Lighting and Athena are now also able to direct mote effort towards the rapidly expanding cannabis markets in Europe and South America.” stated Brent Nicholls, General Manager Luxx Lighting.

About Luxx Lighting:

“Designed in Los Angeles, Cultivated Worldwide.” Founded in 2017, Luxx Lighting provides industry-leading, high-performance cultivation lighting for cannabis grows. With an extensive background in cultivation, the Luxx Lighting team understands the challenges growers face and has developed unique products and an unparalleled customer service experience. They have put hundreds of thousands of lights into the market around the world and are a favorite with cannabis cultivations of all sizes including well-known brands such as Jungle Boys, GTI, The Originals, DTPG, Foreign Genetics and Green Leaf Medical.

www.luxxlighting.com

About Athena Products:

Athena exists to support the modern grower, no matter the scale. Our core principle is to formulate products that improve quality, reduce costs and drive consistency. Athena was born in the grow rooms of Los Angeles, California, where we are always in pursuit of the perfect run. As the weight of being a cultivator increases, we exist to make the complex simple. Athena is not a nutrient line; it is a program.

www.athenaproducts.com

For more information, please contact:

press@luxxlighting.com | press@athenaproducts.com

877-291-5899