Chemistry Honored as An Ad Age Small Agency of the Year for Third Time

ATLANTA, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent, full-service agency Chemistry today announced it has been named an Ad Age Small Agency of the Year for the third time, solidifying the agency as one of the top independent shops in marketing. Chemistry also won Gold for its Pro Bono work with Big Facts Small Acts (BFSA).



The Small Agency Awards honor the most creative small, independent agencies and this year, Ad Age specifically looked at how agencies adapted, survived and thrived during a challenging 2020. In true Chemistry style, the agency used this time as an opportunity to look forward, forge new paths and ultimately engage in a year of radical experimentation.

From partnering with BFSA to help protect some of the most vulnerable and hardest hit communities in Atlanta through innovative murals, to expanding The Ally Internship, a collaboration with Black-owned businesses dedicated to growing opportunities for Atlanta’s Black creatives, Chemistry proved its experiments are not only advantageous for clients' bottom lines, but also for communities and people.

“I’m so proud to see this agency come together in a big way and to be recognized again for one of the industry’s highest honors,” said Ned Show, CEO of Chemistry. “We have a reputation for pushing boundaries and integrating curiosity into everything we do. Yet, this year showed us that it shouldn’t stop with client work.”

“We set out to experiment with purpose, impacting real change across communities and culture,” said Tim Smith, President of Chemistry. “In other words, doing the right thing became a driving force for our business and what followed was tremendous.”

Outside of impressive client work with brands including Netflix, Atlanta United and PetSafe, Chemistry set a goal of hiring 62% people of color by 2026 and it’s already 33% of the way there. The agency also paid its staffers to take Yale University’s “Happiness Course,” and spent 22% of its time on social good, matching employee donations along the way. In addition, Chemistry donated new business pitch fees to COVID-19 causes. On top of that and with everything 2020 had to offer, Chemistry still landed ahead with a 72% pitch-to-win ratio.

This is Chemistry’s third time being honored as an Ad Age Small Agency of the Year. The agency’s first win came in 2016 with a Southeast Gold, and its second in 2018 with a Northeast Gold. As Chemistry continues to prove itself to be an agency bettering its clients, city and soul through experimentation, it's been solidified as one of the top agencies in the business.

To read more about what makes Chemistry an Ad Age honoree, visit Ad Age .

About Chemistry

Chemistry is an independent, full-service marketing agency that uses a funneled approach to provide services in advertising, brand strategy, media, public relations, social, digital marketing, and web development. Within the walls of its offices in Atlanta and Pittsburgh, we’re dedicated to connecting culture, technology and insight to drive results. To learn more about this three-time Ad Age ‘Small Agency of the Year,' visit the lab at chemistryagency.com .

Press Contact

Katie Burger

Katie.burger@digennaro-usa.com



