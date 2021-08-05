Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing Announces Tyne Jeffrey as the Vice President of Sales

Lee, MA, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing (BSM), a provider of sterile filling and formulation services for clinical scale and small volume commercial drug products, recently added a new member to their executive team. The company announced the promotion of Tyne Jeffrey from the Director of Business Development to the Vice President of Sales.

Tyne has over 18 years of experience in business development at several leading pharmaceutical manufacturing companies. She started at BSM in 2016 as the director of business development, helping the company increase their yearly revenue 10-fold in less than six years.

In her new role, Tyne oversees BSM’s sales team to ensure lasting, quality relationships with new and existing clients, and she assists with finding new opportunities. The Vice President of Sales is a key role in BSM’s success as well as the success and satisfaction of its clients.

“Tyne has helped grow this company from a small group of 33 people, operating out of a single small isolator line to nearing 200 employees as we install our third cutting-edge filling line. We are delighted to have her on our team,” commented Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing cofounder and CEO, Dr. Shawn Kinney.

“Tyne was an excellent director, and we expect nothing less in her new role,” said cofounder and CTO, Dr. Andrea Wagner.

Before BSM, Tyne worked at Curia (formerly AMRI) and Aji Bio (formerly Althea) as a business development manager for 3 years respectively. She also succeeded as a sales manager at both Pall Corporation and Chisholm Corporation. Tyne has a bachelor’s degree in Biology from Salve Regina University in Newport, Rhode Island and a Business Administration Certificate from The University of Massachusetts.

About Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing

Berkshire Sterile is a state-of-the-art fill/finish contract manufacturer which specializes in sterile filling of syringes, vials and cartridges for the biotech and pharmaceutical industries. BSM also offers terminal steam sterilization of syringes, specialty filling, lyophilization of vials and syringes, dual chamber liquid/liquid and liquid/lyo all within an isolator. Please visit the company’s website (www.BerkshireSterile.com) or contact us at info@berkshiresterile.com for more information.

Attachment