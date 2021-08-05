Reverence Global Announces Launch of a New Website for CASAA, a Consumer Advocacy Nonprofit Organization

OAKLAND, Calif. , Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reverence Global, an online presence management and marketing agency known for their ability to help organizations grow, today is announcing the launch of a newly-developed website for Consumer Advocates For Smoke-free Alternatives Association (CASAA) - www.casaa.org .



The internet and online technology have been advancing rapidly. Issues that didn’t matter before (mobile friendliness, HTTPS connection, etc.) are now crucial to smooth operation of every website. The first step of working on any website redesign is to have a clear understanding of what is present before getting started.

Non-profit organizations don’t have a “buying and selling” model. They ask for donations or rely on grants for funding so there’s an automatic shame present. Many of them automatically have a difficult time sharing their vision and why others should contribute. Regardless, it’s 100% necessary to have clear messaging, a marketing plan and tools so that the decision for any donor or funder is clear of whether they should contribute or not.

As a result of challenges that they were facing, CASAA turned to Reverence Global with the intention of revamping their web presence. The Reverence Global team performed a complete strategic analysis, as well as competitive research. Simultaneously, they did an extensive website audit and reviewed the site architecture. The CASAA team made some suggestions then they went into web development. Other essential actions taken were optimizing landing pages, on-site SEO, and proper content formatting.



“Our new online image has elevated our ability to increase public awareness and has enabled us to make our services more visible and useful. It has also helped us to reinforce our position in advocating for responsible policy and continue to support policies that improve public health.” said Alex Clark, CEO of CASAA. “Funding is one of our biggest challenges as a 501c4 organization. Since the website has launched our donations have increased.”

About CASAA

CASAA, Inc. is a consumer advocacy nonprofit organization whose work is dedicated to empowering consumers and representing their interests in various legislative, policy making, and rule-making arenas.

About Reverence Global

Reverence Global is a digital company that implements modern systems and technologies to increase online visibility and build long-term ROI offering internet marketing solutions to small and mid-sized local and regional businesses across the USA.

+1 (510) 473-6183

https://reverenceglobal.com



