Mitch Gould of InHealth Media: Merilee Kern Now IHM’s Director of TV Promotion

BOCA RATON, FL, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of InHealth Media and Nutritional Products International, is pleased to announce that seasoned TV integrations and public relations authority Merilee Kern is IHM’s Director of TV Promotion.

Kern, who holds an MBA, is an internationally-regarded brand analyst, strategist and futurist who reports on noteworthy industry change makers, movers, shakers and innovators across all categories, both B2C and B2B. Also a seasoned publicist, Kern brings a holistic point of view to her role.

“We are fortunate that Kern has joined our IHM team,” Gould said. “She is a nationally-recognized TV editor, producer, spokesperson and host of both lifestyle and thought leadership TV features for brands across all categories.”

For the broadcast segments she’s well-known for producing and bringing to air on both national and major networks, major market TV stations and shows across the United States, Kern stays on top of the retail marketplace in search of new and innovative must-have products, services, solutions and events.

“Kern’s interest in hot new products and noteworthy brands is how we met her,” Gould said. “At NPI, a sister company to IHM, we work with cutting-edge health and wellness product manufacturers who want to launch or expand their distribution in the U.S.”

Gould said all roads led to Kern when NPI, a global brand management firm, started looking for someone who could help promote its clients’ brands on TV.

“Kern has a vast partner network of lifestyle TV programs where she educates the audience on the latest trends and products that are available to American consumers,” he said. “Our clients have the opportunity to reach every market in the United States through Kern’s brand integration-driven lifestyle segments, which can include solution spotlights and even guest interviews with inventors, manufacturers, business owners and other brand spokespersons, themselves. That’s a reach to markets that, collectively, represent more than 100 million TV households.”

Gould said the move to bring Kern aboard solidifies IHM’s TV marketing strategy because the TV spots generate brand awareness for IHM’s clients and inform consumers where they can buy the products by citing major retailers, such as Walmart.com and Amazon.

“I look forward to working with Mitch and the IHM team,” Kern said. “Our partnership brings my TV experience as a host and producer together with IHM’s clients' products, which are innovative, lifestyle-enhancing solutions for today’s consumers.”

IHM and NPI work with health and wellness brands that plan to launch or expand the distribution of their products in the U.S. Kern’s professional and personal interests aptly align. As a wellness industry veteran, health advocate and former fitness competition champion, Kern is also the author of the award-winning, illustrated fictional children’s book, “Making Healthy Choices – A Story to Inspire Fit, Weight-Wise Kids” ( Amazon ).

"I founded NPI and IHM to provide all the services a brand needs to launch their products in the U.S. successfully," Gould said. “NPI and IHM offer sales, logistics, regulatory expertise, and marketing services as part of a one-stop, turnkey platform called the ‘Evolution of Distribution.’"

Gould said he developed the “Evolution of Distribution” platform to give product manufacturers a cost-effective way to enter the U.S. market.

“We handle all aspects of launching a product in the U.S. Our strategy puts an emphasis on speed to market,” he said.

“Adding Kern’s TV expertise makes our marketing strategies for our clients even more robust,” Gould added.

For more information, visit InHealthMedia.com .

MORE ON NPI AND IHM AND THEIR FOUNDER

IHM and NPI are privately-held companies specializing in the retail distribution and marketing of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skincare products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.

Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of IHM and NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States.

One of the many highlights in Gould’s career occurred in the early 2000s when Amazon launched its health and wellness category. Gould helped place more than 100 brands and even more products onto the online giant's virtual shelves.

Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

