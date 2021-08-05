G2 Bio Mourns the Passing of Chairman and Co-Founder Tachi Yamada, M.D.

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G2 Bio Companies (G2 Bio Management Company, Inc., and affiliates) announce with great sadness the passing of co-founder and Chairman, Tadataka (Tachi) Yamada, M.D., who passed away suddenly on August 4, 2021 at the age of 76.



“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tachi, who co-founded G2 Bio with me and was my good friend. Together we formed the company with a shared vision to address the unmet needs of patients with the most advanced genetic-based therapies, and it’s now more than ever my goal to carry this vision forward in his honor. On behalf of G2 Bio and the whole team at the Gene Therapy Program, we extend our deepest sympathies to Tachi’s family and friends during this difficult time. He will be sorely missed by all,” said James Wilson, M.D., Ph.D., Rose H. Weiss professor and director, Orphan Disease Center; professor in Departments of Medicine and Pediatrics, Perelman School of Medicine; and director of the Gene Therapy Program (GTP) at the University of Pennsylvania.

Prior to his passing, Dr. Yamada was a Venture Partner at Frazier Healthcare Partners since 2015, where he focused on both creating companies and providing strategic guidance to existing portfolio companies. Dr. Yamada founded numerous start-up companies, including Phathom Pharmaceuticals and Passage Bio, and served as Chief Medical and Scientific Officer at Takeda Pharmaceuticals and as Chairman of Research and Development at GlaxoSmithKline.

About the G2 Bio Companies

The G2 Bio Companies were founded in 2021 to fund and develop potential next-generation gene therapy candidates from the University of Pennsylvania Gene Therapy Program. The companies are based in Philadelphia, PA.

Financial disclosure: The University of Pennsylvania and Dr. Wilson hold equity interests in the G2 Bio Companies and will be entitled to receive licensing revenues based on successful technology development and commercialization.