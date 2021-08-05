Amur Equipment Finance Recognized as a Best Workplace for Innovators by Fast Company

GRAND ISLAND, Neb., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amur Equipment Finance, Inc. (“Amur”) is proud to announce that it has been named by Fast Company as a finalist for its third annual list of Best Workplaces for Innovators in the Medium Company Size category. The list honors businesses and organizations who demonstrate a deep commitment to encouraging innovation at all levels. Amur was recognized for its unique Research and Development model and for fostering a culture which encourages innovation by promoting an intellectually curious, agile, and adaptable mindset across the organization.



Developed in collaboration with Accenture, the 2021 Best Workplaces for Innovators ranks 100 winners from a variety of industries, including computer science, biotech, consumer packaged goods, nonprofit, education, financial services, cybersecurity, and engineering. Working together, Fast Company editors and Accenture researchers scored nearly 1,500 applications, and a panel of eight eminent judges reviewed and endorsed the top 100 companies. The 2021 awards feature workplaces from around the world with several of the honorees based outside the U.S.

“We are truly honored to be recognized by Fast Company in their annual listing of Best Workplaces for Innovators,” remarked Amur Senior Vice President of Technology, Jeremy Gillam. “In the months ahead, we will continue to deliver on our purpose to be the Champion of Small Businesses by further expanding our digital transformation across our company, and ensuring our staff has innovative tools to provide the fastest, customer-centric experience for our customers and partners.”

“These leaders and teams created cultures of innovation and sustained them, even as remote work extended into 2021,” says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. “This newest list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators honors those organizations that found ways to collaborate and invent despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, ensuring employees were at the forefront.”

To see the complete list, go to: www.fastcompany.com/best-workplaces-for-innovators/2021

About Amur Equipment Finance, Inc.

Amur Equipment Finance is a Top Five nationally ranked independent commercial equipment finance provider and a certified Great Place to Work®, dedicated to ensuring that its customers and employees around the nation are equipped to grow and succeed. Amur offers customized capital financing programs that draw on its uniquely extensive expertise in the world’s most essential industries – from transportation and technology to manufacturing and medicine – to support its network of over 15,000 vendors and other partners.

For more information, visit amuref.com.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the world’s leading progressive business media brand, with a unique editorial focus on innovation in technology, ethonomics (ethical economics), leadership, and design. Written for, by, and about the most progressive business leaders, Fast Company and FastCompany.com inspire readers and users to think beyond traditional boundaries, lead conversations, and create the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with its sister publication Inc. Stephanie Mehta is editor-in-chief.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology, and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions—underpinned by the world’s largest delivery network—Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With 482,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.