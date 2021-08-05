Berkeley College Teams Up with Patriot Boot Camp to Support Growth of Military Entrepreneurs and Tech Startups

NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Military entrepreneurs looking to build a business can turn to Berkeley College for support as the presenting sponsor of the Patriot Boot Camp Virtual Fall 2021 program aimed at providing business education and mentorship to military veterans, service members and military spouses, including those located overseas.

The two-day program, which takes place on Thursday, October 14 and Friday, October 15, 2021, will educate 50 military veterans, service members or their spouses on how to launch, innovate and scale their ideation-stage technology-focused businesses. Topics related to funding, marketing, mission transition and pitching will be explored, in addition to networking opportunities.

Participants will have access to world-class speakers, mentorship and a community of experts dedicated to assisting members of the military, veterans and military spouses at no cost. Applications are required. The ideal candidate profile for Patriot Boot Camp is a military-affiliated technology-based founder of a startup, as well as those in the ideation and very early-stages of launching a tech-focused business. Military-aligned entrepreneurs located in the United States and overseas are also strongly encouraged to apply. The application is available from August 5 through August 31, 2021.

“Berkeley College has a longstanding commitment to the welfare and success of military students, veterans, and their families,” said Diane Recinos, EdD, Berkeley College Senior Vice President, Student Success. “We are excited to partner with Patriot Boot Camp to ensure their future success in entrepreneurial ventures.”

“For the first time in our nine-year history, Patriot Boot Camp will also be recruiting from OCONUS (overseas) service-members, military spouses, and veteran entrepreneurs who are thinking about starting a business or currently have a new startup. We are thrilled to provide this opportunity to those currently serving overseas who normally would not be able to travel to an in-person boot camp,” said Jennifer Pilcher, CEO, Patriot Boot Camp, and a 2013 alumna of the PBC organization.

Click here for a link to the application and more information on Patriot Boot Camp’s 2021 virtual fall program. (https://patriotbootcamp.org/pbc-virtual-fall-2021)

About Patriot Boot Camp

Since 2012, Patriot Boot Camp has been on a mission to assemble and activate an inclusive community that advances military members, veterans and military spouses in their mission to become creators, innovators and entrepreneurs leading the new economy. Twice per year, a cohort of 50 technology entrepreneurs are selected to attend the intensive multi-day boot camp, modeled after the Techstars Accelerator program. Patriot Boot Camp has hosted 22 programs virtually and in 12 U.S. cities, supporting more than 950 military, military spouses and veteran entrepreneur alumni worldwide, more than two-thirds of whom are veterans with a service-connected disability.

About Berkeley College

Berkeley College, founded in 1931, is a career-focused institution accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education that offers students Master’s, Bachelor’s, and Associate’s degree and Certificate programs in more than 20 career fields. The College also offers continuing education programs to enhance career credentials.

Berkeley College has campuses in Midtown Manhattan and White Plains, NY, as well as in Newark, Paramus, Woodbridge, and Woodland Park, NJ, with more than 4,900 students enrolled. In addition, Berkeley College Online® serves a global population. U.S. News & World Report has named Berkeley College among the Best Colleges for Online Bachelor’s Programs and among the Best Online Bachelor’s Programs for Veterans, for eight consecutive years. The website address is www.BerkeleyCollege.edu.

The mission of Berkeley College is to empower students to achieve lifelong success in dynamic careers.

