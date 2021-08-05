New Low-Glycemic Ayurvedic Protein Bars Coming to America

PALM BEACH, FL, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The search for a healthy nutritional bar high in protein with a Low Glycemic Index is over.

“We wanted to fuse western nutritional science with the eastern Ayurveda healthy lifestyle to create a wholesome protein bar that is tasty,” said Saran Shanmugam, founder of Atmabala, based in North Carolina, which makes Btein Bars. “Our protein bars contain Ashwagandha, which is known as a stress buster and energy booster.”

Atmabala plans to roll out two protein bars later this year: Chocolate Almond and Almond Coconut.

Shanmugam, whose background is in nutrition and the Indian Ayurveda tradition, said Btein bars have a Low Glycemic Index, making them healthier for everyone, especially people with blood sugar health issues.

“We made our bars with Ashwagandha, an ancient healing root that helps relieve stress and boost energy levels,” Shanmugam said, adding that the ingredients in the bars are all-natural.

Shanmugam said he and his partner, Hema Saran, had been considering developing several healthy products, but COVID-19 helped them focus on protein bars.

“We wanted to incorporate ingredients which would help people stay healthy, ease stress, and boost energy, which is why we included the Ayurvedic root, Ashwagandha,” Shanmugam said.

Because the bars have a low glycemic index, they will not raise your blood sugar levels rapidly. This is important because more than 100 million U.S. adults now have diabetes or pre-diabetes.

“We know that diabetes is at epidemic levels in the United States, which is why low glycemic protein bars are so important,” he said. “ Low glycemic foods don’t increase your blood sugar levels rapidly and keep you satisfied longer.”

In addition to controlling your blood sugar levels, Shanmugam said low glycemic foods help improve cholesterol levels, weight loss, and reduce the risk of heart disease.

“If you want to get healthy and stay healthy, you need to avoid fried foods, added sugars, and sweets,” he said. “Low glycemic foods, such as our Btein Bars, are healthier alternatives.

“And our Btein bars are great tasting,” Shanmugam said.

For more information, email pr@nutrapr.com.