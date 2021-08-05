Osisko Development Provides Notice of Second Quarter 2021 Results and Conference Call Details

MONTREAL, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Development Corp. (“Osisko Development” or the “Company”) (TSX.V-ODV) announces that its second quarter 2021 results will be filed after market on Monday, August 9, 2021, followed by a conference call Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 9:00 am EDT.



Q2 2021 RESULTS AND CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

Q2 2021 Results Filing: Monday, August 9, 2021 after market close Conference Call: Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 9:00 am EDT Dial-in Numbers: North American Toll-Free: 1 (888) 880-5501

Local and International: 1 (438) 800-1833 Replay (available until September 10, 2021): North American Toll-Free: 1 (800) 770-2030

Local and International: 1 (647) 362-9199

Access code: 8787742 Replay also available on our website at www.osiskodev.com/investors

About Osisko Development Corp.

Osisko Development Corp. is well-capitalized and uniquely positioned as a premier gold development company in North America to advance the Cariboo Gold Project and other Canadian and Mexican properties, with the objective of becoming the next mid-tier gold producer. The Cariboo Gold Project, located in central British Columbia, is Osisko Development's flagship asset with measured and indicated resources of 21.44 Mt at 4.6 Au g/t for a total of 3.2 million ounces of gold and inferred resource of 21.69 Mt at 3.9 Au g/t for a total of 2.7 million ounces of gold (see NI 43-101 Technical Report for resource October 5th, 2020). The considerable exploration potential at depth and along strike distinguishes the Cariboo Gold Project relative to other development assets as does the historically low, all-in discovery costs of US $19 per ounce. The Cariboo Gold Project is advancing through permitting as a 4,750 tonnes per day underground operation with a feasibility study on track for completion in the second half of 2021. Osisko Development's project pipeline is complemented by potential near-term production targeted from the San Antonio gold project, located in Sonora Mexico and early exploration stage properties including the Coulon Project and James Bay Properties located in Québec as well as the Guerrero Properties located in Mexico. Osisko Development began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ODV" on December 2, 2020.

For further information, please contact Osisko Development Corp.:



Jean Francois Lemonde

VP Investor Relations

jflemonde@osiskodev.com

Tel: 514-299-4926