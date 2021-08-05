Weathering the Hazards of Indoor Storage

Ontario, Canada, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summer storms can bring torrential rain, high winds, and flooding, wreaking havoc for homeowners and leaving a soggy mess in their wake. “Floods and rainstorm damage can be devastating,” says CEO Mike Kernaghan. “Our dumpsters are designed to make clean-up easier when a disaster does strike, but it’s important to keep in mind that it doesn’t take a flood to ruin your furniture, floor coverings, books, clothing, papers, and more. Moisture in small amounts, like high humidity levels or weeping pipes, can be equally destructive, because it promotes the growth of mold and mildew. Homeowners can’t prevent storms, but they can take steps to limit or eliminate excess moisture in their homes.”

Bin There Dump That offers the following tips to help homeowners lower moisture levels in their homes, making basements, garages, or other storage spaces safer, healthier, and drier:

Help keep outside moisture from coming in: Repair cracks in foundation joints and basement walls. Keep gutters clean and direct water from downspouts away from the house. Maintain your sump pump.



Help control moisture inside the house: Vent your clothes dryer to the outside and seal dryer ducts. Wrap or insulate exposed water pipes – especially cold water pipes – to control condensation. Run exhaust fans when showering or cooking.



Safe storage goes beyond controlling moisture, Kernaghan cautions, “It’s best to store pricey electronics, power tools, and kitchen appliances at ground level or above, or on shelves if you need to use the basement for storage. Even in finished basements, it’s best to store clothing and fabric or foam-filled cushions in mold-proof containers off the floor, to offer some protection against minor flooding.”

If you do experience a flooding event or need to dispose of furniture and other bulky items that have been ruined by damp and mold, Bin There Dump That can help, with dumpsters designed with home and yard improvement project clean-up in mind. For dumpster planning tips or to learn more about Bin There Dump That, please visit https://www.bintheredumpthatusa.com.

