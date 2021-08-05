HÖEGH LNG PARTNERS LP INVESTIGATION: Block & Leviton Investigates HÖEGH LNG PARTNERS LP For Potential Securities Law Violations; Investors Who Have Lost Money Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

BOSTON, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton is investigating HÖEGH LNG PARTNERS LP (NYSE: HMLP) for potential securities law violations. Investors who have lost money in their Höegh LNG Partners investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/hmlp.



On July 27, 2021, after the market closed, Höegh announced a 98% reduction to its quarterly common unit distribution. The Company said its needs to preserve cash due to near-term refinancing issues related to its FRSU facility off the coast of Indonesia. Höegh announced that it will no longer receive financial support from its parent company, Höegh LNH Holdings.

On this news, Höegh's stock price fell $11.57 per share, or 64.7%, to close at $6.30 per share on July 28, 2021.

Anyone who purchased Höegh LNG Partners LP shares and has lost money as a result of this news may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

Block & Leviton is investigating whether the Company committed securities law violations and may file an action to attempt to recover losses on behalf of investors who have lost money.

If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at cases@blockleviton.com, or by phone at (617) 398-5600.

Many law firms have issued releases about this matter; most of those firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Block & Leviton is a law firm that actually litigates cases. We are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of defrauded investors through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website, www.blockleviton.com, or call (617) 398-5600 or email cases@blockleviton.com with any questions.

