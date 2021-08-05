Saputo Announces Election of Directors

MONTREAL, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saputo Inc. (TSX: SAP) (Saputo or the Company) announces that the nominees listed in the management information circular dated June 3, 2021, were elected as directors of Saputo at the annual meeting of shareholders held on August 5, 2021.
Each of the following ten nominees proposed by the board of directors was elected as a director of Saputo, pursuant to a vote conducted by ballot. The outcome of the proxies received by the Company and the ballots cast was as follows:
Voted For
|Withheld from
Voting
% For
% Withheld
|Lino A. Saputo
|341,706,944
|10,394,541
|97.05%
|2.95%
|Louis-Philippe Carrière
|348,898,713
|3,202,772
|99.09%
|0.91%
|Henry E. Demone
|342,655,069
|9,446,416
|97.32%
|2.68%
|Anthony M. Fata
|336,825,853
|15,275,632
|95.66%
|4.34%
|Annalisa King
|350,206,005
|1,895,480
|99.46%
|0.54%
|Karen Kinsley
|349,270,288
|2,831,197
|99.20%
|0.80%
|Tony Meti
|339,050,265
|13,051,220
|96.29%
|3.71%
|Diane Nyisztor
|342,650,533
|9,450,952
|97.32%
|2.68%
|Franziska Ruf
|342,691,473
|9,410,012
|97.33%
|2.67%
|Annette Verschuren
|350,207,185
|1,894,300
|99.46%
|0.54%
