Saputo Announces Election of Directors

MONTREAL, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saputo Inc. (TSX: SAP) (Saputo or the Company) announces that the nominees listed in the management information circular dated June 3, 2021, were elected as directors of Saputo at the annual meeting of shareholders held on August 5, 2021.

Each of the following ten nominees proposed by the board of directors was elected as a director of Saputo, pursuant to a vote conducted by ballot. The outcome of the proxies received by the Company and the ballots cast was as follows:



% Withheld Lino A. Saputo 341,706,944 10,394,541 97.05% 2.95% Louis-Philippe Carrière 348,898,713 3,202,772 99.09% 0.91% Henry E. Demone 342,655,069 9,446,416 97.32% 2.68% Anthony M. Fata 336,825,853 15,275,632 95.66% 4.34% Annalisa King 350,206,005 1,895,480 99.46% 0.54% Karen Kinsley 349,270,288 2,831,197 99.20% 0.80% Tony Meti 339,050,265 13,051,220 96.29% 3.71% Diane Nyisztor 342,650,533 9,450,952 97.32% 2.68% Franziska Ruf 342,691,473 9,410,012 97.33% 2.67% Annette Verschuren 350,207,185 1,894,300 99.46% 0.54%

