Research Frontiers Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Management to Host Conference Call at 4:30 p.m.

WOODBURY, N.Y., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Frontiers Inc. (Nasdaq: REFR) announced its financial results for its second quarter of 2021. Management will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial and operating results as well as recent developments and projects for its SPD-SmartGlass light-control technology.

Joseph M. Harary, President & CEO

August 5, 2021, 4:30 PM ET

1-888-334-5785

Replay: Available on Friday, August 6, 2021 for 90 days at SmartGlass-IR.com

Key Comments:

Fee income from licensing activities for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $327,060. Lower fees in the automotive and aircraft markets as production of certain Daimler vehicles was curtailed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and as these vehicles approached the end of their model lifetimes.



Total expenses decreased by $368,791, or approximately 21%, for the first half of 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020. The Company’s net loss was $1,085,242 ($0.03 per common share) for the first half of 2021.



As of June 30, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $3.5 million and working capital of approximately $4.2 million. The Company expects to have sufficient working capital for at least the next 24 months of operations.



Research Frontiers’ licensee Gauzy announced that its customer Rehau has delivered SPD-SmartGlass for Germany’s Deutsche Bahn (DB) Idea Train with laser-etched individually-controllable segments. Research Frontiers licensees Gauzy and Vision System also announced that they will be exhibiting various uses of SPD-SmartGlass for the automotive industry at the IAA 2021 Auto Show in Munich, Germany early next month. Additional automotive OEMs and suppliers are also expected to separately exhibit SPD-SmartGlass in their own booths at the IAA in Munich. General Motors’ Cadillac division also announced that its new ultra-luxury all-electric flagship vehicle, the Celestiq, will offer a four quadrant SPD-SmartGlass roof. Also during 2021, licensees of Research Frontiers took steps to further increase their production capacity for SPD emulsion, film and end-products.



For more details, please see the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q which was filed today with the SEC, the contents of which are incorporated by reference herein.

About Research Frontiers

RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

Assets June 30, 2021 (Unaudited) December 31, 2020 (See Note 1) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,471,590 $ 4,772,705 Royalty receivables, net of reserves of $972,202 in 2021 and $972,202 in 2020 829,865 598,292 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 199,925 56,512 Total current assets 4,501,380 5,427,509 Fixed assets, net 107,766 121,772 Operating lease ROU assets 543,133 616,442 Deposits and other assets 33,567 33,567 Total assets $ 5,185,846 $ 6,199,290 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of operating lease liability $ 174,103 $ 166,377 Accounts payable 41,077 33,410 Accrued expenses and other 59,435 26,279 Deferred revenue 26,002 - Total current liabilities 300,617 226,066 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 557,204 646,219 Total liabilities 857,821 872,285 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 100,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 31,650,396 in 2021 and 31,575,786 in 2020 3,165 3,158 Additional paid-in capital 123,250,878 123,164,623 Accumulated deficit (118,926,018 ) (117,840,776 ) Total shareholders’ equity 4,328,025 5,327,005 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,185,846 $ 6,199,290





RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

Six months ended June 30, Three months ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Fee income $ 327,060 $ 532,286 $ 113,937 $ 176,113 Operating expenses 1,128,674 1,452,404 503,078 631,963 Research and development 284,988 330,049 139,810 146,731 Total expenses 1,413,662 1,782,453 642,888 778,694 Operating loss (1,086,602 ) (1,250,167 ) (528,951 ) (602,581 ) Other income - PPP loan forgiveness - 194,140 - 194,140 Net investment income 1,360 32,452 1,016 9,460 Net loss $ (1,085,242 ) $ (1,023,575 ) $ (527,935 ) $ (398,981 ) Basic and diluted net loss per common share $ (0.03 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.01 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 31,642,686 31,398,818 31,650,396 31,474,431





RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Shareholders’ Equity

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2021

Common Stock Additional Shares Amount Paid-in Capital Accumulated

Deficit Total Balance, March 31, 2020 31,411,107 $ 3,141 $ 122,552,879 $ (116,124,506 ) $ 6,431,514 Exercise of options and warrants 164,879 17 284,190 - 284,207 Net loss - - - (398,981 ) (398,981 ) Balance, June 30, 2020 31,575,986 $ 3,158 $ 122,837,069 $ (116,523,487 ) $ 6,316,740 Balance, March 31, 2021 31,650,396 $ 3,165 $ 123,250,878 $ (118,398,083 ) $ 4,855,960 Net loss - - - (527,935 ) (527,935 ) Balance, June 30, 2021 31,650,396 $ 3,165 $ 123,250,878 $ (118,926,018 ) $ 4,328,025





RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

For the six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (1,085,242 ) $ (1,023,575 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 6,961 87,276 Other income - PPP loan forgiveness - (194,140 ) Bad debts expense (recovery) - 53,217 Change in assets and liabilities: Royalty receivables (231,573 ) (49,675 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (143,413 ) (79,638 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 40,823 (73,679 ) Deferred revenue 26,002 40,567 Net cash used in operating activities (1,386,442 ) (1,239,647 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of fixed assets (935 ) (939 ) Proceeds from sale of fixed asset - 3,713 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (935 ) 2,774 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of options 86,262 284,207 Proceeds from PPP Program Funding - 202,052 Net cash provided by financing activities 86,262 486,259 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (1,301,115 ) (750,614 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 4,772,705 6,591,960 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 3,471,590 $ 5,841,346



