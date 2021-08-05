Research Frontiers Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

WOODBURY, N.Y., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Frontiers Inc. (Nasdaq: REFR) announced its financial results for its second quarter of 2021. Management will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial and operating results as well as recent developments and projects for its SPD-SmartGlass light-control technology.

  • Who: Joseph M. Harary, President & CEO
  • Date/Time: August 5, 2021, 4:30 PM ET
  • Dial-in Information: 1-888-334-5785
  • Replay: Available on Friday, August 6, 2021 for 90 days at SmartGlass-IR.com

Key Comments:

  1. Fee income from licensing activities for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $327,060. Lower fees in the automotive and aircraft markets as production of certain Daimler vehicles was curtailed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and as these vehicles approached the end of their model lifetimes.

  2. Total expenses decreased by $368,791, or approximately 21%, for the first half of 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020. The Company’s net loss was $1,085,242 ($0.03 per common share) for the first half of 2021.

  3. As of June 30, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $3.5 million and working capital of approximately $4.2 million. The Company expects to have sufficient working capital for at least the next 24 months of operations.

  4. Research Frontiers’ licensee Gauzy announced that its customer Rehau has delivered SPD-SmartGlass for Germany’s Deutsche Bahn (DB) Idea Train with laser-etched individually-controllable segments. Research Frontiers licensees Gauzy and Vision System also announced that they will be exhibiting various uses of SPD-SmartGlass for the automotive industry at the IAA 2021 Auto Show in Munich, Germany early next month. Additional automotive OEMs and suppliers are also expected to separately exhibit SPD-SmartGlass in their own booths at the IAA in Munich. General Motors’ Cadillac division also announced that its new ultra-luxury all-electric flagship vehicle, the Celestiq, will offer a four quadrant SPD-SmartGlass roof. Also during 2021, licensees of Research Frontiers took steps to further increase their production capacity for SPD emulsion, film and end-products.

For more details, please see the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q which was filed today with the SEC, the contents of which are incorporated by reference herein.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers (Nasdaq: REFR) is a publicly traded technology company and the developer of patented SPD-Smart light-control film technology which allows users to instantly, precisely and uniformly control the shading of glass or plastic products, either manually or automatically. Research Frontiers has licensed its smart glass technology to over 40 companies that include well known chemical, material science and glass companies. Products using Research Frontiers’ smart glass technology are being used in tens of thousands of cars, aircraft, yachts, trains, homes, offices, museums and other buildings. For more information, please visit our website at www.SmartGlass.com, and on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Note: From time to time Research Frontiers may issue forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results, especially those reliant on activities by third parties, could differ and are not guaranteed. Any forward-looking statements should be considered accordingly. “SPD-Smart” and “SPD-SmartGlass” are trademarks of Research Frontiers Inc. Cadillac and Celestiq are trademarks of General Motors Corp.

CONTACT:
Joseph M. Harary
President and CEO
Research Frontiers Inc.
+1-516-364-1902
Info@SmartGlass.com

RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

Assets June 30, 2021 (Unaudited)  December 31, 2020 (See Note 1) 
       
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents $3,471,590  $4,772,705 
Royalty receivables, net of reserves of $972,202 in 2021 and $972,202 in 2020  829,865   598,292 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  199,925   56,512 
         
Total current assets  4,501,380   5,427,509 
         
Fixed assets, net  107,766   121,772 
Operating lease ROU assets  543,133   616,442 
Deposits and other assets  33,567   33,567 
Total assets $5,185,846  $6,199,290 
         
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity        
         
Current liabilities:        
Current portion of operating lease liability $174,103  $166,377 
Accounts payable  41,077   33,410 
Accrued expenses and other  59,435   26,279 
Deferred revenue  26,002   - 
Total current liabilities  300,617   226,066 
         
Operating lease liability, net of current portion  557,204   646,219 
Total liabilities  857,821   872,285 
         
Shareholders’ equity:        
Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 100,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 31,650,396 in 2021 and 31,575,786 in 2020  3,165   3,158 
Additional paid-in capital  123,250,878   123,164,623 
Accumulated deficit  (118,926,018)  (117,840,776)
Total shareholders’ equity  4,328,025   5,327,005 
         
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $5,185,846  $6,199,290 


 

RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)

  Six months ended June 30,  Three months ended June 30, 
  2021  2020  2021  2020 
             
Fee income $327,060  $532,286  $113,937  $176,113 
                 
Operating expenses  1,128,674   1,452,404   503,078   631,963 
Research and development  284,988   330,049   139,810   146,731 
Total expenses  1,413,662   1,782,453   642,888   778,694 
                 
Operating loss  (1,086,602)  (1,250,167)  (528,951)  (602,581)
                 
Other income - PPP loan forgiveness  -   194,140   -   194,140 
Net investment income  1,360   32,452   1,016   9,460 
                 
Net loss $(1,085,242) $(1,023,575) $(527,935) $(398,981)
                 
Basic and diluted net loss per common share $(0.03) $(0.03) $(0.02) $(0.01)
                 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding  31,642,686   31,398,818   31,650,396   31,474,431 


 

RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Shareholders’ Equity
(Unaudited)

For the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2021

  Common Stock  Additional       
  Shares  Amount  Paid-in Capital  Accumulated
Deficit		  Total 
Balance, March 31, 2020  31,411,107  $3,141  $122,552,879  $(116,124,506) $6,431,514 
                     
Exercise of options and warrants  164,879   17   284,190   -   284,207 
Net loss  -   -   -   (398,981)  (398,981)
Balance, June 30, 2020  31,575,986  $3,158  $122,837,069  $(116,523,487) $6,316,740 
                     
Balance, March 31, 2021  31,650,396  $3,165  $123,250,878  $(118,398,083) $4,855,960 
                     
Net loss           (527,935)  (527,935)
Balance, June 30, 2021  31,650,396  $3,165  $123,250,878  $(118,926,018) $4,328,025 


 

RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)

         
  For the six months ended June 30, 
  2021  2020 
Cash flows from operating activities:        
Net loss $(1,085,242) $(1,023,575)
         
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization  6,961   87,276 
Other income - PPP loan forgiveness  -   (194,140)
Bad debts expense (recovery)  -   53,217 
Change in assets and liabilities:        
Royalty receivables  (231,573)  (49,675)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  (143,413)  (79,638)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses  40,823   (73,679)
Deferred revenue  26,002   40,567 
Net cash used in operating activities  (1,386,442)  (1,239,647)
         
Cash flows from investing activities:        
Purchases of fixed assets  (935)  (939)
Proceeds from sale of fixed asset  -   3,713 
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities  (935)  2,774 
         
Cash flows from financing activities:        
Proceeds from exercise of options  86,262   284,207 
Proceeds from PPP Program Funding  -   202,052 
Net cash provided by financing activities  86,262   486,259 
         
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents  (1,301,115)  (750,614)
         
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period  4,772,705   6,591,960 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $3,471,590  $5,841,346 



