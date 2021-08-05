Natus Medical Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Q2-2021 Key Results Revenue (millions) $116.0 • Revenue increased 37% compared to Q2 2020

• Generated $19.4 million in operating cash flow

• GAAP and Non-GAAP EPS increased by $0.36 and $0.42, respectively compared to Q2 2020

GAAP EPS $0.10 Non-GAAP EPS $0.29

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) (the “Company” or “Natus”), a leading provider of medical device solutions focused on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages, today announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, the Company reported revenue of $116.0 million, an increase of 36.8% compared to $84.8 million reported for the second quarter 2020. GAAP gross margin was 57.3% during the second quarter of 2021 compared to 47.8% in the second quarter 2020. GAAP net income was $3.5 million, or $0.10 earnings per diluted share, compared with GAAP net loss of $8.9 million, or $0.26 loss per share in the second quarter 2020.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 60.1% in the second quarter 2021 compared to 51.5% reported for the second quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share was $0.29 for the second quarter 2021, compared to loss per share of $0.13 in the second quarter 2020. Non-GAAP net income was $9.9 million in the second quarter 2021 compared to net loss of $4.4 million in the second quarter 2020.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company reported revenue of $230.9 million, an increase of 18.9% compared to $194.2 million reported for the same period in 2020. GAAP gross margin was 57.6% vs. 53.2% reported for the same period in 2020. GAAP net income was $5.9 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, compared with GAAP net loss of $12.5 million, or $0.37 loss per share in the same period in 2020.

Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share was $0.45 for the first six months in 2021, compared to loss per share of $0.09 in the same period in 2020. The Company reported non-GAAP net income of $15.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to the prior year's non-GAAP net loss of $3.1 million. Non-GAAP gross margin was 59.9% in 2021 vs. 55.8% reported for the same period in 2020.

“We are pleased with the recovery in our overall revenues and earnings compared to the second quarter last year, which was the most challenging quarter for Natus in 2020. Total revenues increased by 37%, led by Neuro, which increased by 62% and Hearing & Balance, which increased by 34% compared to second quarter last year,” said Jonathan Kennedy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Natus.

“We remain focused on our strategy of investing to refresh our market leading products and launch new innovations, which we believe will drive our growth and future financial performance. We experienced another quarter of very healthy cash flow from operations and we ended the quarter with no debt,” Mr. Kennedy concluded.

Financial Guidance

For the third quarter 2021, the Company's revenue is expected to be between $113.0 million and $117.0 million and non-GAAP earnings per share is expected to be between $0.26 and $0.32.

For the full year 2021, the Company's updated revenue is expected to be between $468.0 million and $475.0 million and non-GAAP earnings per share is expected to be between $1.13 and $1.25.

The Company began to experience supply chain delays and constraints in the second quarter of 2021. The guidance above reflects similar impacts for the third quarter, but does not factor in possible further delays or constraints.

The Company's non-GAAP earnings per share guidance excludes charges for amortization expense associated with intangible assets from prior acquisitions, certain other expenses, and related tax effect, which the Company expects to be approximately $5.4 million and $19.7 million for the third quarter 2021 and full year, respectively, which the Company expects will reduce GAAP earnings per share by approximately $0.16 and $0.58 for the respective periods.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company presents in this release its non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP operating margin results which exclude amortization expense associated with certain acquisition-related intangibles, restructuring charges, certain discrete items, direct costs of acquisitions, and the related tax effects. A reconciliation between non-GAAP and GAAP financial measures is included in this press release.

The Company believes that the presentation of results excluding these charges or gains provides meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors that is indicative of the Company's core operating results and better reflects the ongoing economics of the Company's operations. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate comparison of operating results across reporting periods.

Specifically, the Company excludes the following charges, gains, and their related tax effects in the calculation of non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share and non-GAAP operating profit: 1) Non-cash amortization expense associated with certain acquisition-related intangibles. The charges reflect an estimate of the cost of acquired intangible assets over their estimated useful lives. 2) Restructuring and other non-recurring charges. The Company has over time completed multiple acquisitions of other companies and businesses. Following an acquisition, the Company will, as it determines appropriate, initiate restructuring events to eliminate redundant costs. Restructuring expenses, which are excluded in the non-GAAP items, are exclusively related to permanent reductions in our workforce and redundant facility closures. 3) Certain discrete items. These items represent significant infrequent charges or gains that management believes should be viewed outside of normal operating results, and each significant discrete transaction is evaluated to determine whether it should be excluded from non-GAAP reporting. These items are specifically identified when they occur. 4) Direct costs of acquisitions. These are direct acquisition-related costs that occur when the Company makes an acquisition, such as professional fees, due diligence costs, and earn-out adjustments.

The Company applies GAAP methodologies in computing its non-GAAP tax provision by determining the annual expected effective tax rate after taking into account items excluded for non-GAAP financial reporting purposes. The Company’s non-GAAP tax expense and its non-GAAP effective tax rate are generally higher than its GAAP tax expense and GAAP effective tax rate because the income subject to taxes would be higher due to the effect of the expenses excluded from non-GAAP financial reporting. The nature of each quarterly discrete transaction will be evaluated to determine whether it should be excluded from non-GAAP reporting.



The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing the Company's performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods and the Company believes that investors also benefit from being able to refer to these non-GAAP financial measures along with the GAAP operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to the Company's historical performance. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for or superior to financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations to those financial statements should be carefully evaluated.

Conference Call

About Natus Medical Incorporated

Natus is a leading provider of medical device solutions focused on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages.

Additional information about Natus Medical can be found at www.natus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are generally statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the words “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “plans”, “will”, “outlook” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current plans, estimates, assumptions and projections, and speak only as of the date they are made. These statements relate to current estimates and assumptions of our management as of the date of this press release and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and the actual events or results may differ materially. Natus cannot provide any assurance that its future results or the results implied by the forward-looking statements will meet expectations. The Company's future results could differ materially due to a number of factors, including the business, social and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business and results of operations, the ability of the Company to realize the anticipated benefits from its new structure or from its consolidation strategy, effects of competition, the Company's ability to successfully integrate and achieve its profitability goals from recent acquisitions, the demand for Natus products and services, the impact of adverse global economic conditions and changing governmental regulations, including foreign exchange rate changes, on the Company's target markets, the Company's ability to expand its sales in international markets, the Company's ability to maintain current sales levels in a mature domestic market, the Company's ability to control costs, risks associated with bringing new products to market, and the Company's ability to fulfill product orders on a timely basis, as well as those factors identified under the heading Item 1A “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. Natus disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward looking statement, except as required by law.

NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Revenue $ 115,978 $ 84,780 $ 230,904 $ 194,163 Cost of revenue 47,843 42,573 94,531 87,506 Intangibles amortization 1,734 1,654 3,485 3,322 Gross profit 66,401 40,553 132,888 103,335 Gross profit margin 57.3 % 47.8 % 57.6 % 53.2 % Operating expenses: Marketing and selling 29,488 22,802 58,459 53,532 Research and development 14,249 14,336 28,289 31,905 General and administrative 12,610 11,187 27,462 24,368 Intangibles amortization 3,919 3,644 7,816 7,305 Restructuring 121 621 327 1,492 Total operating expenses 60,387 52,590 122,353 118,602 Income (loss) from operations 6,014 (12,037 ) 10,535 (15,267 ) Interest expense (556 ) (976 ) (1,322 ) (1,693 ) Other income (expense), net (95 ) 219 (985 ) (558 ) Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income tax 5,363 (12,794 ) 8,228 (17,518 ) Provision for (benefit from) income tax 1,899 (3,891 ) 2,368 (5,018 ) Net income (loss) $ 3,464 $ (8,903 ) $ 5,860 $ (12,500 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.10 $ (0.26 ) $ 0.17 $ (0.37 ) Diluted $ 0.10 $ (0.26 ) $ 0.17 $ (0.37 ) Weighted-average shares: Basic 33,637 33,827 33,628 33,624 Diluted 33,871 33,827 33,845 33,624





NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in thousands) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and investments $ 62,494 $ 82,082 Accounts receivable 92,793 93,133 Inventories 68,350 75,650 Other current assets 22,062 20,837 Total current assets 245,699 271,702 Property and equipment 23,552 24,516 Operating lease right-of-use assets 10,946 11,669 Goodwill and intangible assets 230,536 244,040 Deferred income tax 26,349 27,563 Other assets 19,136 20,904 Total assets $ 556,218 $ 600,394 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 26,892 $ 23,429 Current portion of long-term debt — 50,000 Accrued liabilities 45,253 44,236 Deferred revenue 24,465 21,308 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 5,853 6,779 Total current liabilities 102,463 145,752 Long-term debt — 5,840 Deferred income tax 10,038 10,298 Long-term operating lease liabilities 8,061 8,959 Other long-term liabilities 17,829 18,451 Total liabilities 138,391 189,300 Total stockholders’ equity 417,827 411,094 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 556,218 $ 600,394





NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 3,464 $ (8,903 ) $ 5,860 $ (12,500 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Provision for losses on accounts receivable 186 426 287 948 Depreciation and amortization 7,193 6,683 14,450 13,677 Loss on equity method investment 129 — 265 — (Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment 1 (20 ) 9 22 Warranty reserve 673 576 1,014 1,280 Share-based compensation 2,508 2,373 5,622 4,664 (Gain) loss on commencement of sales-type leases (3 ) 800 3 1,095 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (2,759 ) 11,636 2,203 27,248 Inventories 2,895 (7,751 ) 7,034 (11,194 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 3,232 (3,007 ) (796 ) (4,066 ) Accounts payable 2,311 (1,714 ) 3,614 4,324 Accrued liabilities (1,191 ) (7,014 ) (19 ) (16,343 ) Deferred revenue 712 (1,888 ) 3,444 302 Deferred income tax 42 52 1,106 155 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 19,393 (7,751 ) 44,096 9,612 Investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (1,236 ) (3,352 ) (1,967 ) (6,927 ) Purchase of equity method investments (1,000 ) — (1,000 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (2,236 ) (3,352 ) (2,967 ) (6,927 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from stock option exercises and ESPP 612 658 612 658 Repurchase of common stock — — — (10,495 ) Taxes paid related to settlement of equity awards (94 ) (43 ) (1,244 ) (1,926 ) Principal payments of financing lease liability (91 ) (109 ) (216 ) (242 ) Proceeds from long-term borrowings — — — 60,000 Payments on borrowings (37,000 ) (13,000 ) (57,000 ) (28,000 ) Net cash used in financing activities (36,573 ) (12,494 ) (57,848 ) 19,995 Exchange rate changes effect on cash and cash equivalents 1,361 1,459 (2,869 ) (1,099 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (18,055 ) (22,138 ) (19,588 ) 21,581 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 80,549 107,016 82,082 63,297 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 62,494 $ 84,878 $ 62,494 $ 84,878





NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENTS (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 GAAP based results: Income (loss) before provision for income tax $ 5,363 $ (12,794 ) $ 8,228 $ (17,518 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Intangibles amortization (COGS) 1,734 1,654 3,485 3,322 Restructuring and other non-recurring costs (COGS) 1,621 1,486 2,232 1,776 COVID-19 relief (COGS) — — (402 ) — Intangibles amortization (OPEX) 3,919 3,644 7,816 7,305 Direct costs of acquisitions (OPEX) — — 20 — Restructuring and other non-recurring costs (OPEX) 229 590 808 1,407 COVID-19 relief (OPEX) 55 — (2,458 ) — Non-GAAP income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income tax 12,921 (5,420 ) 19,729 (3,708 ) Income tax expense (benefit), as adjusted $ 3,070 $ (1,009 ) $ 4,466 $ (600 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 9,851 $ (4,411 ) $ 15,263 $ (3,108 ) Non-GAAP earnings per share: Basic $ 0.29 $ (0.13 ) $ 0.45 $ (0.09 ) Diluted $ 0.29 $ (0.13 ) $ 0.45 $ (0.09 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute Basic non-GAAP earnings per share 33,637 33,827 33,628 33,624 Diluted non-GAAP earnings per share 33,871 33,827 33,845 33,624





NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENTS (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 GAAP Gross Profit $ 66,401 $ 40,553 $ 132,888 $ 103,335 Amortization of intangibles 1,734 1,654 3,485 3,322 COVID-19 relief — — (402 ) — Restructuring and other non-recurring costs 1,621 1,486 2,232 1,776 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 69,756 $ 43,693 $ 138,203 $ 108,433 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 60.1 % 51.5 % 59.9 % 55.8 % GAAP Operating Income (Loss) $ 6,014 $ (12,037 ) $ 10,535 $ (15,267 ) Amortization of intangibles 5,653 5,298 11,301 10,627 COVID-19 relief 55 — (2,860 ) — Restructuring and other non-recurring costs 1,850 2,076 3,040 3,286 Direct cost of acquisitions — — 20 — Non-GAAP Operating Income $ 13,572 $ (4,663 ) $ 22,036 $ (1,354 ) Non-GAAP Operating Margin 11.7 % (5.5 ) % 9.5 % (0.7 ) % GAAP Income Tax Expense (Benefit) $ 1,899 $ (3,891 ) $ 2,368 $ (5,018 ) Effect of accumulated change of pretax income 1,954 2,524 2,959 4,091 Effect of change in annual expected tax rate (244 ) 358 (322 ) 327 Difference in GAAP vs Non-GAAP discrete (539 ) — (539 ) — Non-GAAP Income Tax Expense (Benefit) $ 3,070 $ (1,009 ) $ 4,466 $ (600 ) Three Months

Ended Twelve Months

Ended September 30,

2021 December 31,

2021 GAAP EPS Guidance $0.10 - $0.16 $0.55 - $0.67 Amortization of intangibles 0.16

0.64

Restructuring and other non-recurring costs 0.05

0.08

Tax effect (0.05) (0.14) Non-GAAP EPS Guidance $0.26 - $0.32 $1.13 - $1.25





NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES GROSS MARGIN BY END MARKETS (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Neuro: Revenue $ 70,454 $ 43,548 $ 139,696 $ 108,899 Cost of revenue 27,561 19,694 55,084 44,903 Intangibles amortization 749 826 1,525 1,705 Gross profit $ 42,144 $ 23,028 $ 83,087 $ 62,291 Gross profit margin 59.8 % 52.9 % 59.5 % 57.2 % Newborn Care: Revenue $ 26,347 $ 26,917 $ 52,111 $ 51,149 Cost of revenue 10,988 13,401 21,896 23,284 Intangibles amortization 68 64 135 127 Gross profit $ 15,291 $ 13,452 $ 30,080 $ 27,738 Gross profit margin 58.0 % 50.0 % 57.7 % 54.2 % Hearing & Balance: Revenue $ 19,177 $ 14,315 $ 39,097 $ 34,115 Cost of revenue 9,294 9,478 17,551 19,319 Intangibles amortization 917 764 1,825 1,490 Gross profit $ 8,966 $ 4,073 $ 19,721 $ 13,306 Gross profit margin 46.8 % 28.5 % 50.4 % 39.0 % Consolidated: Revenue $ 115,978 $ 84,780 $ 230,904 $ 194,163 Cost of revenue 47,843 42,573 94,531 87,506 Intangibles amortization 1,734 1,654 3,485 3,322 Gross profit $ 66,401 $ 40,553 $ 132,888 $ 103,335 Gross profit margin 57.3 % 47.8 % 57.6 % 53.2 %





NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN BY END MARKETS (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Neuro: GAAP Gross Profit $ 42,144 $ 23,028 $ 83,087 $ 62,291 Amortization of intangibles 749 826 1,525 1,705 COVID-19 relief — — (121 ) — Restructuring and other non-recurring costs 1,341 414 1,637 704 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 44,234 $ 24,268 $ 86,128 $ 64,700 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 62.8 % 55.7 % 61.7 % 59.4 % Newborn Care: GAAP Gross Profit $ 15,291 $ 13,452 $ 30,080 $ 27,738 Amortization of intangibles 68 64 135 127 Restructuring and other non-recurring costs 160 — 363 — Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 15,519 $ 13,516 $ 30,578 $ 27,865 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 58.9 % 50.2 % 58.7 % 54.5 % Hearing & Balance: GAAP Gross Profit $ 8,966 $ 4,073 $ 19,721 $ 13,306 Amortization of intangibles 917 764 1,825 1,490 COVID-19 relief — — (281 ) — Restructuring and other non-recurring costs 120 1,072 232 1,072 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 10,003 $ 5,909 $ 21,497 $ 15,868 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 52.2 % 41.3 % 55.0 % 46.5 % Consolidated: GAAP Gross Profit $ 66,401 $ 40,553 $ 132,888 $ 103,335 Amortization of intangibles 1,734 1,654 3,485 3,322 COVID-19 relief — — (402 ) — Restructuring and other non-recurring costs 1,621 1,486 2,232 1,776 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 69,756 $ 43,693 $ 138,203 $ 108,433 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 60.1 % 51.5 % 59.9 % 55.8 %



