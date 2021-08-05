Natus Medical Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

 Q2-2021 Key Results
Revenue (millions)$116.0 • Revenue increased 37% compared to Q2 2020
• Generated $19.4 million in operating cash flow
• GAAP and Non-GAAP EPS increased by $0.36 and $0.42, respectively compared to Q2 2020
GAAP EPS$0.10 
Non-GAAP EPS$0.29 
   

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) (the “Company” or “Natus”), a leading provider of medical device solutions focused on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages, today announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, the Company reported revenue of $116.0 million, an increase of 36.8% compared to $84.8 million reported for the second quarter 2020. GAAP gross margin was 57.3% during the second quarter of 2021 compared to 47.8% in the second quarter 2020. GAAP net income was $3.5 million, or $0.10 earnings per diluted share, compared with GAAP net loss of $8.9 million, or $0.26 loss per share in the second quarter 2020.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 60.1% in the second quarter 2021 compared to 51.5% reported for the second quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share was $0.29 for the second quarter 2021, compared to loss per share of $0.13 in the second quarter 2020. Non-GAAP net income was $9.9 million in the second quarter 2021 compared to net loss of $4.4 million in the second quarter 2020.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company reported revenue of $230.9 million, an increase of 18.9% compared to $194.2 million reported for the same period in 2020. GAAP gross margin was 57.6% vs. 53.2% reported for the same period in 2020. GAAP net income was $5.9 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, compared with GAAP net loss of $12.5 million, or $0.37 loss per share in the same period in 2020.

Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share was $0.45 for the first six months in 2021, compared to loss per share of $0.09 in the same period in 2020. The Company reported non-GAAP net income of $15.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to the prior year's non-GAAP net loss of $3.1 million. Non-GAAP gross margin was 59.9% in 2021 vs. 55.8% reported for the same period in 2020.

“We are pleased with the recovery in our overall revenues and earnings compared to the second quarter last year, which was the most challenging quarter for Natus in 2020. Total revenues increased by 37%, led by Neuro, which increased by 62% and Hearing & Balance, which increased by 34% compared to second quarter last year,” said Jonathan Kennedy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Natus.

“We remain focused on our strategy of investing to refresh our market leading products and launch new innovations, which we believe will drive our growth and future financial performance. We experienced another quarter of very healthy cash flow from operations and we ended the quarter with no debt,” Mr. Kennedy concluded.

Financial Guidance

For the third quarter 2021, the Company's revenue is expected to be between $113.0 million and $117.0 million and non-GAAP earnings per share is expected to be between $0.26 and $0.32.

For the full year 2021, the Company's updated revenue is expected to be between $468.0 million and $475.0 million and non-GAAP earnings per share is expected to be between $1.13 and $1.25.

The Company began to experience supply chain delays and constraints in the second quarter of 2021. The guidance above reflects similar impacts for the third quarter, but does not factor in possible further delays or constraints.

The Company's non-GAAP earnings per share guidance excludes charges for amortization expense associated with intangible assets from prior acquisitions, certain other expenses, and related tax effect, which the Company expects to be approximately $5.4 million and $19.7 million for the third quarter 2021 and full year, respectively, which the Company expects will reduce GAAP earnings per share by approximately $0.16 and $0.58 for the respective periods.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company presents in this release its non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP operating margin results which exclude amortization expense associated with certain acquisition-related intangibles, restructuring charges, certain discrete items, direct costs of acquisitions, and the related tax effects. A reconciliation between non-GAAP and GAAP financial measures is included in this press release.

The Company believes that the presentation of results excluding these charges or gains provides meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors that is indicative of the Company's core operating results and better reflects the ongoing economics of the Company's operations. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate comparison of operating results across reporting periods.

Specifically, the Company excludes the following charges, gains, and their related tax effects in the calculation of non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share and non-GAAP operating profit: 1) Non-cash amortization expense associated with certain acquisition-related intangibles. The charges reflect an estimate of the cost of acquired intangible assets over their estimated useful lives. 2) Restructuring and other non-recurring charges. The Company has over time completed multiple acquisitions of other companies and businesses. Following an acquisition, the Company will, as it determines appropriate, initiate restructuring events to eliminate redundant costs. Restructuring expenses, which are excluded in the non-GAAP items, are exclusively related to permanent reductions in our workforce and redundant facility closures. 3) Certain discrete items. These items represent significant infrequent charges or gains that management believes should be viewed outside of normal operating results, and each significant discrete transaction is evaluated to determine whether it should be excluded from non-GAAP reporting. These items are specifically identified when they occur. 4) Direct costs of acquisitions. These are direct acquisition-related costs that occur when the Company makes an acquisition, such as professional fees, due diligence costs, and earn-out adjustments.

The Company applies GAAP methodologies in computing its non-GAAP tax provision by determining the annual expected effective tax rate after taking into account items excluded for non-GAAP financial reporting purposes.  The Company’s non-GAAP tax expense and its non-GAAP effective tax rate are generally higher than its GAAP tax expense and GAAP effective tax rate because the income subject to taxes would be higher due to the effect of the expenses excluded from non-GAAP financial reporting. The nature of each quarterly discrete transaction will be evaluated to determine whether it should be excluded from non-GAAP reporting.

The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing the Company's performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods and the Company believes that investors also benefit from being able to refer to these non-GAAP financial measures along with the GAAP operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to the Company's historical performance. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for or superior to financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations to those financial statements should be carefully evaluated.

Conference Call

Natus has scheduled a conference call to discuss this announcement beginning at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (5:00 a.m. Pacific Time) tomorrow, August 6, 2021. Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing 1-844-634-1441 for domestic callers, or 1-508-637-5658 for international callers, and entering reservation code 1379298. A telephone replay will be available for 48 hours following the conclusion of the call by dialing 1-855-859-2056 for domestic callers, or 1-404-537-3406 for international callers, and entering reservation code 1379298. The conference call also will be available real-time via the Internet at http://investor.natus.com, and a recording of the call will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days following the completion of the call.

About Natus Medical Incorporated

Natus is a leading provider of medical device solutions focused on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages.

Additional information about Natus Medical can be found at www.natus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are generally statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the words “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “plans”, “will”, “outlook” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current plans, estimates, assumptions and projections, and speak only as of the date they are made. These statements relate to current estimates and assumptions of our management as of the date of this press release and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and the actual events or results may differ materially. Natus cannot provide any assurance that its future results or the results implied by the forward-looking statements will meet expectations. The Company's future results could differ materially due to a number of factors, including the business, social and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business and results of operations, the ability of the Company to realize the anticipated benefits from its new structure or from its consolidation strategy, effects of competition, the Company's ability to successfully integrate and achieve its profitability goals from recent acquisitions, the demand for Natus products and services, the impact of adverse global economic conditions and changing governmental regulations, including foreign exchange rate changes, on the Company's target markets, the Company's ability to expand its sales in international markets, the Company's ability to maintain current sales levels in a mature domestic market, the Company's ability to control costs, risks associated with bringing new products to market, and the Company's ability to fulfill product orders on a timely basis, as well as those factors identified under the heading Item 1A “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. Natus disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward looking statement, except as required by law.

Natus Medical Incorporated
Drew Davies
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(925) 223-6700
InvestorRelations@Natus.com        

 
 
NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
        
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020
Revenue$115,978   $84,780   $230,904   $194,163  
Cost of revenue47,843   42,573   94,531   87,506  
Intangibles amortization1,734   1,654   3,485   3,322  
Gross profit66,401   40,553   132,888   103,335  
Gross profit margin57.3 % 47.8 % 57.6 % 53.2 %
Operating expenses:                   
Marketing and selling29,488   22,802   58,459   53,532  
Research and development14,249   14,336   28,289   31,905  
General and administrative12,610   11,187   27,462   24,368  
Intangibles amortization3,919   3,644   7,816   7,305  
Restructuring121   621   327   1,492  
Total operating expenses60,387   52,590   122,353   118,602  
Income (loss) from operations6,014   (12,037)  10,535   (15,267) 
Interest expense(556)  (976)  (1,322)  (1,693) 
Other income (expense), net(95)  219   (985)  (558) 
Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income tax5,363   (12,794)  8,228   (17,518) 
Provision for (benefit from) income tax1,899   (3,891)  2,368   (5,018) 
Net income (loss)$3,464   $(8,903)  $5,860   $(12,500) 
Net income (loss) per share:       
Basic$0.10   $(0.26)  $0.17   $(0.37) 
Diluted$0.10   $(0.26)  $0.17   $(0.37) 
Weighted-average shares:       
Basic33,637   33,827   33,628   33,624  
Diluted33,871   33,827   33,845   33,624  
                


NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)
(in thousands)
    
 June 30, December 31,
 2021 2020
ASSETS   
    
Current assets:   
Cash and investments$62,494   $82,082  
Accounts receivable92,793   93,133  
Inventories68,350   75,650  
Other current assets22,062   20,837  
Total current assets245,699   271,702  
    
Property and equipment23,552   24,516  
Operating lease right-of-use assets10,946   11,669  
Goodwill and intangible assets230,536   244,040  
Deferred income tax26,349   27,563  
Other assets19,136   20,904  
Total assets$556,218   $600,394  
    
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY   
    
Current liabilities:   
Accounts payable$26,892   $23,429  
Current portion of long-term debt—   50,000  
Accrued liabilities45,253   44,236  
Deferred revenue24,465   21,308  
Current portion of operating lease liabilities5,853   6,779  
Total current liabilities102,463   145,752  
    
Long-term debt—   5,840  
Deferred income tax10,038   10,298  
Long-term operating lease liabilities8,061   8,959  
Other long-term liabilities17,829   18,451  
Total liabilities138,391   189,300  
Total stockholders’ equity417,827   411,094  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$556,218   $600,394  
        


NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)
(in thousands)
      
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020
Operating activities:               
Net income (loss)$3,464  $(8,903) $5,860  $(12,500)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:       
Provision for losses on accounts receivable186  426  287  948 
Depreciation and amortization7,193  6,683  14,450  13,677 
Loss on equity method investment129    265   
(Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment1  (20) 9  22 
Warranty reserve673  576  1,014  1,280 
Share-based compensation2,508  2,373  5,622  4,664 
(Gain) loss on commencement of sales-type leases(3) 800  3  1,095 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:       
Accounts receivable(2,759) 11,636  2,203  27,248 
Inventories2,895  (7,751) 7,034  (11,194)
Prepaid expenses and other assets3,232  (3,007) (796) (4,066)
Accounts payable2,311  (1,714) 3,614  4,324 
Accrued liabilities(1,191) (7,014) (19) (16,343)
Deferred revenue712  (1,888) 3,444  302 
Deferred income tax42  52  1,106  155 
   Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities19,393  (7,751) 44,096  9,612 
Investing activities:       
Purchase of property and equipment(1,236) (3,352) (1,967) (6,927)
Purchase of equity method investments(1,000)   (1,000)  
   Net cash used in investing activities(2,236) (3,352) (2,967) (6,927)
Financing activities:       
Proceeds from stock option exercises and ESPP612  658  612  658 
Repurchase of common stock      (10,495)
Taxes paid related to settlement of equity awards(94) (43) (1,244) (1,926)
Principal payments of financing lease liability(91) (109) (216) (242)
Proceeds from long-term borrowings      60,000 
Payments on borrowings(37,000) (13,000) (57,000) (28,000)
   Net cash used in financing activities(36,573) (12,494) (57,848) 19,995 
Exchange rate changes effect on cash and cash equivalents1,361  1,459  (2,869) (1,099)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents(18,055) (22,138) (19,588) 21,581 
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period80,549  107,016  82,082  63,297 
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period$62,494  $84,878  $62,494  $84,878 
                


NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENTS (unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
        
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020
GAAP based results:       
Income (loss) before provision for income tax$5,363   $(12,794) $8,228   $(17,518)
                
Non-GAAP adjustments:               
Intangibles amortization (COGS)1,734  1,654  3,485  3,322 
Restructuring and other non-recurring costs (COGS)1,621  1,486  2,232  1,776 
COVID-19 relief (COGS)    (402)  
Intangibles amortization (OPEX)3,919  3,644  7,816  7,305 
Direct costs of acquisitions (OPEX)    20   
Restructuring and other non-recurring costs (OPEX)229  590  808  1,407 
COVID-19 relief (OPEX)55    (2,458)  
Non-GAAP income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income tax12,921  (5,420) 19,729  (3,708)
        
Income tax expense (benefit), as adjusted$3,070  $(1,009) $4,466  $(600)
        
Non-GAAP net income$9,851   $(4,411) $15,263   $(3,108)
Non-GAAP earnings per share:       
Basic$0.29  $(0.13) $0.45  $(0.09)
Diluted$0.29  $(0.13) $0.45  $(0.09)
        
Weighted-average shares used to compute       
Basic non-GAAP earnings per share33,637  33,827  33,628  33,624 
Diluted non-GAAP earnings per share33,871  33,827  33,845  33,624 
        


NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENTS (unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
        
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020
GAAP Gross Profit$66,401   $40,553   $132,888   $103,335  
Amortization of intangibles1,734   1,654   3,485   3,322  
COVID-19 relief      (402)    
Restructuring and other non-recurring costs1,621   1,486   2,232   1,776  
Non-GAAP Gross Profit$69,756   $43,693   $138,203   $108,433  
Non-GAAP Gross Margin60.1  % 51.5  % 59.9  % 55.8  %
        
GAAP Operating Income (Loss)$6,014   $(12,037)  $10,535   $(15,267) 
Amortization of intangibles5,653   5,298   11,301   10,627  
COVID-19 relief55      (2,860)    
Restructuring and other non-recurring costs1,850   2,076   3,040   3,286  
Direct cost of acquisitions      20     
Non-GAAP Operating Income$13,572   $(4,663)  $22,036   $(1,354) 
Non-GAAP Operating Margin11.7  % (5.5)% 9.5  % (0.7)%
        
GAAP Income Tax Expense (Benefit)$1,899   $(3,891)  $2,368   $(5,018) 
Effect of accumulated change of pretax income1,954   2,524   2,959   4,091  
Effect of change in annual expected tax rate(244)  358   (322)  327  
Difference in GAAP vs Non-GAAP discrete(539)     (539)    
Non-GAAP Income Tax Expense (Benefit)$3,070   $(1,009)  $4,466   $(600) 
        
        
 Three Months
Ended		 Twelve Months
Ended		    
 September 30,
2021		 December 31,
2021		    
GAAP EPS Guidance$0.10 - $0.16 $0.55 - $0.67    
Amortization of intangibles0.16
 0.64
    
Restructuring and other non-recurring costs0.05
 0.08
    
Tax effect(0.05) (0.14)    
Non-GAAP EPS Guidance$0.26 - $0.32 $1.13 - $1.25    


NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
GROSS MARGIN BY END MARKETS (unaudited)
(in thousands)
    
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020
Neuro:       
Revenue$70,454  $43,548  $139,696  $108,899 
Cost of revenue27,561  19,694  55,084  44,903 
Intangibles amortization749  826  1,525  1,705 
Gross profit$42,144  $23,028  $83,087  $62,291 
Gross profit margin59.8% 52.9% 59.5% 57.2%
        
Newborn Care:       
Revenue$26,347  $26,917  $52,111  $51,149 
Cost of revenue10,988  13,401  21,896  23,284 
Intangibles amortization68  64  135  127 
Gross profit$15,291  $13,452  $30,080  $27,738 
Gross profit margin58.0% 50.0% 57.7% 54.2%
        
Hearing & Balance:       
Revenue$19,177  $14,315  $39,097  $34,115 
Cost of revenue9,294  9,478  17,551  19,319 
Intangibles amortization917  764  1,825  1,490 
Gross profit$8,966  $4,073  $19,721  $13,306 
Gross profit margin46.8% 28.5% 50.4% 39.0%
        
Consolidated:       
Revenue$115,978  $84,780  $230,904  $194,163 
Cost of revenue47,843  42,573  94,531  87,506 
Intangibles amortization1,734  1,654  3,485  3,322 
Gross profit$66,401  $40,553  $132,888  $103,335 
Gross profit margin57.3% 47.8% 57.6% 53.2%
        


NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN BY END MARKETS (unaudited)
(in thousands)
        
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020
Neuro:       
GAAP Gross Profit$42,144   $23,028   $83,087    $62,291  
Amortization of intangibles749   826   1,525    1,705  
COVID-19 relief—   —   (121)  —  
Restructuring and other non-recurring costs1,341   414   1,637    704  
Non-GAAP Gross Profit$44,234   $24,268   $86,128    $64,700  
Non-GAAP Gross Margin62.8 % 55.7 % 61.7  % 59.4 %
        
Newborn Care:       
GAAP Gross Profit$15,291   $13,452   $30,080    $27,738  
Amortization of intangibles68   64   135    127  
Restructuring and other non-recurring costs160   —   363    —  
Non-GAAP Gross Profit$15,519   $13,516   $30,578    $27,865  
Non-GAAP Gross Margin58.9 % 50.2 % 58.7  % 54.5 %
        
Hearing & Balance:       
GAAP Gross Profit$8,966   $4,073   $19,721    $13,306  
Amortization of intangibles917   764   1,825    1,490  
COVID-19 relief—   —   (281)  —  
Restructuring and other non-recurring costs120   1,072   232    1,072  
Non-GAAP Gross Profit$10,003   $5,909   $21,497    $15,868  
Non-GAAP Gross Margin52.2 % 41.3 % 55.0  % 46.5 %
        
Consolidated:       
GAAP Gross Profit$66,401   $40,553   $132,888    $103,335  
Amortization of intangibles1,734   1,654   3,485    3,322  
COVID-19 relief—   —   (402)  —  
Restructuring and other non-recurring costs1,621   1,486   2,232    1,776  
Non-GAAP Gross Profit$69,756   $43,693   $138,203    $108,433  
Non-GAAP Gross Margin60.1 % 51.5 % 59.9  % 55.8 %


NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
GEOGRAPHIC REVENUE (unaudited)
(in thousands)
        
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020
Consolidated Revenue:       
United States$70,737  $51,175  $138,508  $119,513 
International45,241  33,605  92,396  74,650 
Totals$115,978  $84,780  $230,904  $194,163 
        
United States61% 60% 60% 62%
International39% 40% 40% 38%
Totals100% 100% 100% 100%

