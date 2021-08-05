Relay Therapeutics to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Highlights

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLAY), a clinical-stage precision medicine company transforming the drug discovery process by combining leading edge computational and experimental technologies, plans to report second quarter 2021 financial results after the close of market on Thursday, August 12, 2021. The company will not be conducting a teleconference in conjunction with its financial results press release.



About Relay Therapeutics



Relay Therapeutics (Nasdaq: RLAY) is a clinical-stage precision medicines company transforming the drug discovery process with the goal of bringing life-changing therapies to patients. Relay Therapeutics is the first of a new breed of biotech created at the intersection of disparate technologies. The Company’s Dynamo™ platform integrates an array of leading-edge computational and experimental approaches to effectively drug protein targets that have previously been intractable. The Company’s initial focus is on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease. For more information, please visit www.relaytx.com or follow us on Twitter.

