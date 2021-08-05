Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ: VWE) (TSX: VWE.U) (TSX: VWE.WT.U) (“VWE” or the “Company”), one of the fastest growing U.S. wine producers with an industry leading direct-to-customer platform, today announced that the Company is participating in the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. The Company will be hosting a fireside chat which will begin at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The Company will also be participating in one-on-one and small group meetings.



The fireside chat will be webcast live and will be available for replay, and can be found on the “Events” section of Vintage Wine Estates’ Investor Relations website at https://www.vintagewineestates.com/investors

About Vintage Wine Estates, Inc.

Vintage Wine Estates is a family of wineries and wines whose singular focus is producing the finest quality wines and incredible customer experiences with wineries throughout Napa, Sonoma, California’s Central Coast, Oregon and Washington State. Since its founding 20 years ago, the Company has become a top 15 U.S. wine producer via organic and acquisitive growth, today selling more than 2 million nine-liter equivalent cases annually. To achieve this growth, the Company curates, creates, stewards and markets its many brands and services to customers and end consumers via a balanced omni-channel strategy encompassing direct-to-consumer, wholesale and exclusive brands arrangements with national retailers. VWE is diverse across price points and varietals with over 50 brands ranging from $10-$150 USD at retail, with the majority selling in the $12-$20 USD price range. For more information, visit https://www.vintagewineestates.com/.

Contacts:

Investors

ir@vintagewineestates.com

Media

Mary Ann Vangrin

MVangrin@vintagewineestates.com