iRhythm Technologies Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC), a leading digital health care solutions company focused on the advancement of cardiac care, today reported financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021.



Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Revenue was $81.3 million, a 59.8% increase compared to second quarter 2020

Gross margin was 68.0%, a 1.6% decrease compared to second quarter 2020

Adjusted EBITDA (defined as EBITDA less stock compensation) was negative $4.6 million

Cash and Short-Term Investments were $255.7 million as of June 30, 2021, a $6.6 million decrease from March 31, 2021

“Our second quarter results reflected continued strong demand for our Zio platform, as well as solid execution on our operating goals. We were pleased to see growth in both total revenues and unit volumes in the quarter, with Zio AT surpassing 10% of our total revenue for the first time,” said Doug Devine, iRhythm Interim CEO and CFO. “We also made significant advancements to our technology platform in the second quarter with two new 510k clearances that demonstrate our continued commitment to innovation. We are pursuing many opportunities to leverage our technology platform to drive growth and value creation, including through new products such as Zio AT, new indications such as Silent AF, and international expansion. I remain incredibly excited about the future of iRhythm.”

Second Quarter Financial Results

Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2021 increased 59.8% to $81.3 million, from $50.9 million during the same period in 2020. The increase was primarily driven by a mix of volume growth, improvements in collections performance with some contracted and non-contracted payors, and some favorable pricing adjustments for Zio AT.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2021 was $55.3 million, up from $35.4 million during the same period in 2020, while gross margins were 68.0%, down from 69.6% during the same period in 2020. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to a decrease in Zio XT Medicare reimbursement rates, higher overtime costs related to capacity shortfalls offset by volume benefits.

Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2021 were $72.3 million, compared to $55.6 million for the same period in 2020. The increase in operating expenses was primarily due to increases in Stock Based Compensation and payroll offset by decrease in Verily milestone expense.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2021 was $17.4 million, or a loss of $0.59 per share, compared with net loss of $20.4 million, or a loss of $0.75 per share, for the same period in 2020.

Financial Guidance

For the full year 2021, the company expects revenue to range from $320 million to $325 million, representing year over year growth of 21% to 23%. Revenue guidance for the year does not assume any changes to Medicare reimbursement and as disclosed previously discussions with Novitas and the other Medicare Administrative Contractors (MACs) remain ongoing.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

iRhythm’s management team will host a conference call today beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT/ 4:30 p.m. ET. Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by accessing the live and archived webcast of the event available on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: www.irhythmtech.com .

About iRhythm Technologies, Inc.

iRhythm is a leading digital health care company redefining the way cardiac arrhythmias are clinically diagnosed. The company combines wearable biosensor devices worn for up to 14 days and cloud-based data analytics with powerful proprietary algorithms that distill data from millions of heartbeats into clinically actionable information. The company believes improvements in arrhythmia detection and characterization have the potential to change clinical management of patients.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include statements relating to reimbursement rates and coverage, market expansion, plans to reduce costs and improve efficiency and financial guidance. Such statements are based on current assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include risks described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Forms 10-K and 10-Q. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and should not be unduly relied upon. iRhythm disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 138,872 $ 88,628 Short-term investments 116,792 246,589 Accounts receivable, net 63,423 29,932 Inventory 9,261 5,313 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,219 7,363 Total current assets 335,567 377,825 Property and equipment, net 47,086 34,247 Operating lease right-of-use assets 87,533 84,714 Goodwill 862 862 Other assets 14,176 14,091 Total assets $ 485,224 $ 511,739 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 8,945 $ 4,365 Accrued liabilities 42,598 40,532 Deferred revenue 2,507 930 Debt, current portion 11,667 11,667 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 7,301 8,171 Total current liabilities 73,018 65,665 Debt, noncurrent portion 15,515 21,339 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent portion 87,984 81,293 Other noncurrent liabilities 2,265 1,830 Total liabilities 178,782 170,127 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock - - Common stock 27 27 Additional paid-in capital 656,231 646,258 Accumulated other comprehensive income 7 11 Accumulated deficit (349,823 ) (304,684 ) Total stockholders’ equity $ 306,442 $ 341,612 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 485,224 $ 511,739

IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue, net $ 81,278 $ 50,878 $ 155,589 $ 114,413 Cost of revenue 25,995 15,484 49,453 31,547 Gross profit 55,283 35,394 106,136 82,866 Operating expenses: Research and development 9,606 12,542 18,116 20,957 Selling, general and administrative 62,669 43,014 132,482 91,244 Total operating expenses 72,275 55,556 150,598 112,201 Loss from operations (16,992) (20,162) (44,462) (29,335) Interest expense (307) (381) (642) (761) Other income, net 55 237 179 742 Loss before income taxes (17,244) (20,306) (44,925) (29,354) Income tax provision 116 131 214 148 Net loss $ (17,360) $ (20,437) $ (45,139) $ (29,502) Net loss per common share, basic and diluted $ (0.59) $ (0.75) $ (1.54) $ (1.09) Weighted-average shares, basic and diluted 29,318,894 27,176,601 29,242,089 27,008,236

IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net loss $ (17,360 ) $ (20,437 ) $ (45,139 ) $ (29,502 ) Income tax provision 116 131 214 148 Depreciation and Amortization 2,153 1,669 4,189 3,220 Interest expense 247 257 494 60 Stock-based compensation 10,260 9,768 30,490 10,073 Adjusted EBITDA $ (4,584 ) $ (8,612 ) $ (9,752 ) $ (16,001 )



