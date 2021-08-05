iRhythm Technologies Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

| Source: iRhythm iRhythm

San Francisco, California, UNITED STATES

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC), a leading digital health care solutions company focused on the advancement of cardiac care, today reported financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue was $81.3 million, a 59.8% increase compared to second quarter 2020
  • Gross margin was 68.0%, a 1.6% decrease compared to second quarter 2020
  • Adjusted EBITDA (defined as EBITDA less stock compensation) was negative $4.6 million
  • Cash and Short-Term Investments were $255.7 million as of June 30, 2021, a $6.6 million decrease from March 31, 2021

“Our second quarter results reflected continued strong demand for our Zio platform, as well as solid execution on our operating goals. We were pleased to see growth in both total revenues and unit volumes in the quarter, with Zio AT surpassing 10% of our total revenue for the first time,” said Doug Devine, iRhythm Interim CEO and CFO. “We also made significant advancements to our technology platform in the second quarter with two new 510k clearances that demonstrate our continued commitment to innovation. We are pursuing many opportunities to leverage our technology platform to drive growth and value creation, including through new products such as Zio AT, new indications such as Silent AF, and international expansion. I remain incredibly excited about the future of iRhythm.”

Second Quarter Financial Results
Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2021 increased 59.8% to $81.3 million, from $50.9 million during the same period in 2020. The increase was primarily driven by a mix of volume growth, improvements in collections performance with some contracted and non-contracted payors, and some favorable pricing adjustments for Zio AT.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2021 was $55.3 million, up from $35.4 million during the same period in 2020, while gross margins were 68.0%, down from 69.6% during the same period in 2020. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to a decrease in Zio XT Medicare reimbursement rates, higher overtime costs related to capacity shortfalls offset by volume benefits.

Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2021 were $72.3 million, compared to $55.6 million for the same period in 2020. The increase in operating expenses was primarily due to increases in Stock Based Compensation and payroll offset by decrease in Verily milestone expense.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2021 was $17.4 million, or a loss of $0.59 per share, compared with net loss of $20.4 million, or a loss of $0.75 per share, for the same period in 2020.

Financial Guidance
For the full year 2021, the company expects revenue to range from $320 million to $325 million, representing year over year growth of 21% to 23%. Revenue guidance for the year does not assume any changes to Medicare reimbursement and as disclosed previously discussions with Novitas and the other Medicare Administrative Contractors (MACs) remain ongoing.

Webcast and Conference Call Information
iRhythm’s management team will host a conference call today beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT/ 4:30 p.m. ET. Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by accessing the live and archived webcast of the event available on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: www.irhythmtech.com.

About iRhythm Technologies, Inc.
iRhythm is a leading digital health care company redefining the way cardiac arrhythmias are clinically diagnosed. The company combines wearable biosensor devices worn for up to 14 days and cloud-based data analytics with powerful proprietary algorithms that distill data from millions of heartbeats into clinically actionable information. The company believes improvements in arrhythmia detection and characterization have the potential to change clinical management of patients.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include statements relating to reimbursement rates and coverage, market expansion, plans to reduce costs and improve efficiency and financial guidance. Such statements are based on current assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include risks described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Forms 10-K and 10-Q. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and should not be unduly relied upon. iRhythm disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact
Leigh Salvo
(415) 937-5404
investors@irhythmtech.com

Media Contact
Morgan Mathis
(310) 528-6306
irhythm@highwirepr.com


IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)

  June 30, December 31,
   2021   2020 
Assets    
Current assets:    
Cash and cash equivalents $138,872  $88,628 
Short-term investments  116,792   246,589 
Accounts receivable, net  63,423   29,932 
Inventory  9,261   5,313 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  7,219   7,363 
Total current assets  335,567   377,825 
Property and equipment, net  47,086   34,247 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  87,533   84,714 
Goodwill  862   862 
Other assets  14,176   14,091 
Total assets $485,224  $511,739 
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity    
Current liabilities:    
Accounts payable $8,945  $4,365 
Accrued liabilities  42,598   40,532 
Deferred revenue  2,507   930 
Debt, current portion  11,667   11,667 
Operating lease liabilities, current portion  7,301   8,171 
Total current liabilities  73,018   65,665 
Debt, noncurrent portion  15,515   21,339 
Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent portion  87,984   81,293 
Other noncurrent liabilities  2,265   1,830 
Total liabilities  178,782   170,127 
Stockholders’ equity:    
Preferred stock  -   - 
Common stock  27   27 
Additional paid-in capital  656,231   646,258 
Accumulated other comprehensive income  7   11 
Accumulated deficit  (349,823)  (304,684)
Total stockholders’ equity $306,442  $341,612 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $485,224  $511,739 
         

IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)

 Three Months Ended
June 30,		 Six Months Ended
June 30,
 2021 2020 2021 2020
Revenue, net$81,278  $50,878  $155,589  $114,413 
Cost of revenue25,995  15,484  49,453  31,547 
Gross profit55,283  35,394  106,136  82,866 
Operating expenses:       
Research and development9,606  12,542  18,116  20,957 
Selling, general and administrative62,669  43,014  132,482  91,244 
Total operating expenses72,275  55,556  150,598  112,201 
Loss from operations(16,992)  (20,162)  (44,462)  (29,335) 
Interest expense(307)  (381)  (642)  (761) 
Other income, net55  237  179  742 
Loss before income taxes(17,244)  (20,306)  (44,925)  (29,354) 
Income tax provision116  131  214  148 
Net loss$(17,360)  $(20,437)  $(45,139)  $(29,502) 
Net loss per common share, basic and diluted$(0.59)  $(0.75)  $(1.54)  $(1.09) 
Weighted-average shares, basic and diluted29,318,894  27,176,601  29,242,089  27,008,236 
            

IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)

 Three Months Ended
June 30, 		 Six Months Ended
June 30,
 2021 2020 2021 2020
Net loss$(17,360)  $(20,437)  $(45,139)  $(29,502) 
Income tax provision116   131   214   148  
Depreciation and Amortization2,153   1,669   4,189   3,220  
Interest expense247   257   494   60  
Stock-based compensation10,260   9,768   30,490   10,073  
Adjusted EBITDA$(4,584)  $(8,612)  $(9,752)  $(16,001) 

 