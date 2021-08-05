Cullinan Oncology to Participate in the 41st Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CGEM) (“Cullinan”) announced today that it will be participating in the 41st Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference from August 10th to August 12th, 2021.



Jeff Trigilio, Cullinan’s Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting on Thursday, August 12th at 4:00pm ET. The presentation will be accessible through the Canaccord conference portal.

Event: Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference

Date: Thursday, August 12th

Time: 4:00pm ET

Location: Virtual

Management will also be participating in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the conference. Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with Cullinan’s management should contact their Canaccord representative.

