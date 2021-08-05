122 Earn Regulatory Affairs Certification (RAC) in Spring 2021 Exam Period

Rockville, MD, USA, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) today announced the names of the 122 professionals who earned Regulatory Affairs Certification (RAC) in the most recent RAC exam period this past spring. The RAC is the leading credential for regulatory professionals in the healthcare product sector.

“Congratulations to all who passed the RAC exams! It is a great accomplishment,” said RAPS Interim Executive Director Bill McMoil. “Earning the RAC demonstrates not only regulatory knowledge and critical thinking skills, but also an enduring commitment to the regulatory profession, continuous learning, and staying engaged with the global professional community.”

There are two versions of the RAC exam—one covering pharmaceutical regulations (RAC Drugs) and one focusing on regulations pertaining to medical devices (RAC Devices). Both exams test knowledge of pertinent regulations and their application in real-world scenarios. Of the 122 who passed, 57 passed the RAC Drugs exam and 65 passed the RAC Devices exam.

To maintain the credential, RAC holders are required to recertify every three years by demonstrating continuous learning, professional development, and regulatory leadership activities.

RAPS is currently accepting applications for the autumn 2021 RAC exam period, 1 November–10 December. The deadline to apply is 7 October. For more information, visit RAPS.org/rac.

Following is the complete list of those who earned the RAC credential during spring 2021.

RAC Devices

Mark Mortellaro

Xiao Huang

Eric Elliott

Jennifer Karafin

John Rossman

Andrew Frink

Brian Prom

Alison Baduel

Marc Bergenthal

Yasuhito Uemura

Ian Broome

Azeret Zuniga Morales

Veena Menon Kozhikote

Liselle Alvares

Jacqueline Gertz

YEN TEI LOH

Brian Rogers

Hilary Froman

Ying Lu

Gaurav Nandrajog

Gaila Balniene

Ryan Calabrese

Jennifer Topor

Charusheila Ramkumar

Chiao-Ling Hung

Autumn Collasius

J. Fox

Chelsea Woods

Jennifer Jackson

Taylor Gold West

Yaqing Tang

Itamar Urmann

Brandon Martin

Stanley Tan

Laura Lutz-Kappelman

Ashleigh Rickey

Samatha Gaddam

Michael Gschwandtner

Derry Dillon

Dandan Du

Angela Turner

Samir Ghevariya

Man Yee Wong

Nan Ma

Shrikumar Nair

Mary Depner

Liyuan Ma

Li-Chun Tsou

Qin Sun

Ashley Osborne

Nathifa Bradshaw

Philip Reece

Jie Huang

Antonios Kouris

Mattu Shivaraj

Kathryn Kolchinsky

Nicole Zuk

Olivia Channon

Sheemah Kazi

Peter Steed

Alex Bhaskarla

Andrew Hadd

Denise Wrestler

Kyoko Fujimoto

Anne Sophie Dil

RAC Drugs

Kate Reese

Cheng Chen

Cari Kelly-Boyd

Siva Kanaka Durga Maha Laxmi Mallampalli

Minyoung Jeong

Erin Coons

MARY POSEY

Rebecca Schell

Danielle Smith

Emily English

Loren Kohrs

Janmeet Anant

Yangjin Choi

Lisa Cherry

David Ranganathan

Michael Ablan

Vasantha Lakshmi Pisipati

Yi Wen Liu

Chern Fei Chai

Karina Sarver

Susan Corl

ROBERT ZONDAG

HAKIMA HOSEH

Mark Woods

Elizabeth Hoskins

Hongji Liu

Layne Chaya

Lina Olmos

Riddhi Shah

Tiffany Glass

Emily Andre

Lauren Xu

Magda Albedrop

Satish Sadasivan

Diana Guarin

Xiaolin Liu

Niral Patel

Carol Rochester

Nataliya Kochergina

Dachelle Johnson

Nai-Lin Cheng

Kyangjin An

Liping Pan

Millicent Sifuna

Madhavarao Thakallapally

Bledar Barci

Babita Misra

Su-Lin Lee

Michel Chon

Muhamad Alam

Anubhuti Bhati

Divya Hariharan

Vaishali Shah

Nikita Bhatnagar

Pankaj Bhatt

Chiung-Hui Hung

Ryan Smith

About RAPS

The Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) is the largest global organization of and for those involved with the regulation of healthcare and related products, including medical devices, pharmaceuticals, biologics and nutritional products. Founded in 1976, RAPS helped establish the regulatory profession and continues to actively support the professional and lead the profession as a neutral, non-lobbying nonprofit organization. RAPS offers education and training, professional standards, publications, research, knowledge sharing, networking, career development opportunities and other valuable resources, including Regulatory Affairs Certification (RAC), the only post-academic professional credential to recognize regulatory excellence. RAPS is headquartered in suburban Washington, DC, with chapters and affiliates worldwide. www.RAPS.org

###

Attachment