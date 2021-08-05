Applied Optoelectronics Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI), a leading provider of fiber-optic access network products for the internet datacenter, cable broadband, telecom and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) markets, today announced financial results for its second quarter 2021 ended June 30, 2021.

“We are pleased with the continued strength we are seeing in our CATV product sales, which recorded significant year over year and sequential growth to become our largest product type in the second quarter,” said Dr. Thompson Lin, Applied Optoelectronics Inc. Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer. “While we continue to see softness in the datacenter market as we expected, we are delighted to report that we secured two design wins for our 400G products during the second quarter, and expect that increased contribution from our 400G products will drive a recovery in our datacenter business.”

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Summary

GAAP revenue was $54.2 million, compared with $65.2 million in the second quarter of 2020 and $49.7 million in the first quarter of 2021.



GAAP gross margin was 19.9%, compared with 21.1% in the second quarter of 2020 and 21.6% in the first quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP gross margin was 25.0%, compared with 23.1% in the second quarter of 2020 and 24.6% in the first quarter of 2021.



GAAP net loss was $8.2 million, or $0.31 per basic share, compared with net loss of $18.6 million, or $0.89 per basic share in the second quarter of 2020, and a net loss of $15.6 million, or $0.59 per basic share in the first quarter of 2021.



Non-GAAP net loss was $4.1 million, or $0.15 per basic share, compared with non-GAAP net loss of $5.0 million, or $0.24 per basic share in the second quarter of 2020, and a non-GAAP net loss of $5.5 million, or $0.21 per basic share in the first quarter of 2021.



A reconciliation between all GAAP and non-GAAP information referenced above for the second quarters of 2021 and 2020 is contained in the tables below. Please also refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a description of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Third Quarter 2021 Business Outlook (+)

For the third quarter of 2021, the company currently expects:

Revenue in the range of $ 51 million to $ 56 million.

Non-GAAP gross margin in the range of 19.5% to 21.5%.

Non-GAAP net loss in the range of $ 6.9 million to $ 9 million, and non-GAAP loss per share in the range of $0.25 to $0.33 using approximately 27.7 million shares.



(+) Please refer to the note below on forward-looking statements and the risks involved with such statements as well as the note on non-GAAP financial measures.

Conference Call Information

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "could," "would," "target," "seek," "aim," "predicts," "think," "objectives," "optimistic," "new," "goal," "strategy," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect," "plan" "project," "permit" or by other similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes. These statements include management’s beliefs and expectations related to our outlook for the third quarter of 2021. Such forward-looking statements reflect the views of management at the time such statements are made. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions and current expectations, which could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and financial results; reduction in the size or quantity of customer orders; change in demand for the company's products due to industry conditions; changes in manufacturing operations; volatility in manufacturing costs; delays in shipments of products; disruptions in the supply chain; change in the rate of design wins or the rate of customer acceptance of new products; the company's reliance on a small number of customers for a substantial portion of its revenues; potential pricing pressure; a decline in demand for our customers' products or their rate of deployment of their products; general conditions in the internet datacenter, cable television (CATV) broadband, telecom, or fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) markets; changes in the world economy (particularly in the United States and China); changes in the regulation and taxation of international trade, including the imposition of tariffs; changes in currency exchange rates; the negative effects of seasonality; and other risks and uncertainties described more fully in the company's documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. More information about these and other risks that may impact the company's business are set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the company's quarterly and annual reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to us as of the date hereof, and qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in the company's expectations.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We provide non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), and non-GAAP earnings per share to eliminate the impact of items that we do not consider indicative of our overall operating performance. To arrive at our non-GAAP gross margin, we exclude stock-based compensation expense, expenses associated with discontinued products, and non-recurring expenses, if any, from our GAAP gross margin. To arrive at our non-GAAP net income (loss), we exclude all amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, non-recurring expenses, unrealized foreign exchange gain (loss), losses from the disposal of idle assets, if any, non-GAAP tax expenses (benefits), expenses associated with discontinued products, if any, and the effects of forgiveness of our PPP loan from our GAAP net income (loss). Included in our non-recurring expenses in Q2 2021 and Q2 2020 are certain one-time legal (if any) and consulting fees (if any) and employee severance expenses (if any). In computing our non-GAAP income tax expense (benefit), we have applied an estimate of our annual effective income tax rate and applied it to our net income before income taxes. Our non-GAAP earnings per share is calculated by dividing our non-GAAP net income by the fully diluted share count (for periods in which non-GAAP net income is positive) or basic share count (for periods in which our non-GAAP net income is negative). We believe that our non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance for the following reasons:

We believe that elimination of items such as amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, non-recurring revenue, expenses and other income, losses from the disposal of idle assets, unrealized foreign exchange gain or loss, unamortized debt issuance costs associated with the extinguishment of debt, and depreciation on certain equipment undergoing reconfiguration is appropriate because treatment of these items may vary for reasons unrelated to our overall operating performance;

We believe that elimination of expenses associated with discontinued products, including depreciation and inventory obsolescence is appropriate because these expenses are not indicative of our ongoing operations;

We believe that estimating non-GAAP income taxes allows comparison with prior periods and provides additional information regarding the generation of potential future deferred tax assets;

We believe that non-GAAP measures provide better comparability with our past financial performance, period-to-period results and with our peer companies, many of which also use similar non-GAAP financial measures; and

We anticipate that investors and securities analysts will utilize non-GAAP measures as a supplement to GAAP measures to evaluate our overall operating performance.



A reconciliation of our GAAP net income (loss) and GAAP earnings (loss) per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 to our non-GAAP net income (loss) and earnings (loss) per share is provided below, together with corresponding reconciliations for the quarter period ended June 30, 2020. A reconciliation of our GAAP net income (loss) and GAAP earnings (loss) per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 to our non-GAAP net income (loss) and earnings (loss) per share is provided in our earnings release dated August 5, 2021, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission with a Current Report on Form 8-K filed on August 5, 2021.

Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss), earnings (loss) per share, or any other measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Our non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other organizations because other organizations may not calculate such other non-GAAP measures in the same manner. We have not reconciled the non-GAAP measures included in our guidance to the appropriate GAAP financial measures because the GAAP measures are not readily determinable on a forward-looking basis. GAAP measures that impact our non-GAAP financial measures may include stock-based compensation expense, non-recurring expenses, amortization of intangible assets, unrealized exchange loss (gain), asset impairment charges, and loss (gain) from disposal of idle assets. These GAAP measures cannot be reasonably predicted and may directly impact our non-GAAP gross margin, our non-GAAP net income and our non-GAAP fully-diluted earnings per share, although changes with respect to certain of these measures may offset other changes. In addition, certain of these measures are out of our control. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AOI) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical products, including components, modules and equipment. AOI's products are the building blocks for broadband fiber access networks around the world, where they are used in the internet datacenter, CATV broadband, telecom and FTTH markets. AOI supplies optical networking lasers, components and equipment to tier-1 customers in all four of these markets. In addition to its corporate headquarters, wafer fab and advanced engineering and production facilities in Sugar Land, TX, AOI has engineering and manufacturing facilities in Taipei, Taiwan and Ningbo, China. For additional information, visit www.ao-inc.com.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash $ 50,499 $ 50,114 Accounts Receivable, Net 48,404 43,042 Notes receivable 3,819 401 Inventories 100,399 110,397 Prepaid Income Tax 2 2 Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets 5,101 5,213 Total Current Assets 208,224 209,169 Property, Plant And Equipment, Net 246,797 252,984 Land Use Rights, Net 5,846 5,854 Right of Use Asset 7,576 7,817 Intangible Assets, Net 3,888 3,999 Other Assets 813 982 TOTAL ASSETS $ 473,144 $ 480,805 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts Payable $ 25,593 $ 29,482 Accrued Expenses 15,509 18,511 Current Lease Liability 1,038 1,030 Bank Acceptance Payable 6,469 15,860 Current Portion of Notes Payable and Long Term Debt 41,876 38,265 Total Current Liabilities 90,485 103,148 Notes Payable and Long Term Debt 19,360 13,904 Convertible Senior Notes 78,264 77,854 Other Long-Term Liabilities 7,744 8,008 TOTAL LIABILITIES 195,853 202,914 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 277,291 277,891 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 473,144 $ 480,805

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, Revenue 2021 2020 2021 2020 Datacenter 22,392 52,533 48,331 85,797 CATV 27,599 6,141 46,238 10,364 Telecom 3,333 6,170 7,811 8,730 FTTH 298 1 722 1 Other 567 377 788 797 Total Revenue 54,189 65,222 103,890 105,689 Total Cost of Goods Sold 43,411 51,486 82,393 85,615 Total Gross Profit 10,778 13,736 21,497 20,074 Operating Expenses: Research and Development 10,914 10,803 21,842 21,361 Sales and Marketing 2,832 3,430 5,792 6,366 General and Administrative 10,681 10,611 21,550 21,249 Total Operating Expenses 24,427 24,844 49,184 48,976 Operating Loss (13,649 ) (11,108 ) (27,687 ) (28,902 ) Other Income (Expense): Interest Income 16 47 32 194 Interest Expense (1,367 ) (1,489 ) (2,798 ) (2,944 ) Other Income 6,370 861 6,410 979 Foreign Exchange Gain (Loss) 427 113 218 252 Total Other Expense: 5,446 (468 ) 3,862 (1,519 ) Net loss before Income Taxes (8,203 ) (11,576 ) (23,825 ) (30,421 ) Income Tax Expense -

(7,024 ) 0 (4,976 ) Net loss (8,203 ) (18,600 ) (23,825 ) (35,397 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders basic $ (0.31 ) $ (0.89 ) $ (0.89 ) $ (1.72 ) diluted $ (0.31 ) $ (0.89 ) $ (0.89 ) $ (1.72 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders basic 26,850 20,858 26,637 20,533 diluted 26,850 20,858 26,637 20,533







