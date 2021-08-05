HCI Group Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI), a holding company with operations in homeowners insurance, software development and real estate, reported results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.



Second Quarter 2021 - Financial Results

Net income for the second quarter of 2021 totaled $3.8 million or $0.24 diluted earnings per share compared with $8.9 million or $1.08 diluted earnings per share in the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure which excludes net unrealized gains or losses on equity securities) for the quarter was $2.7 million or $0.11 diluted earnings per share compared with $6.8 million or $0.86 diluted earnings per share in the second quarter of 2020. This press release includes an explanation of adjusted net income as well as a reconciliation to net income and earnings per share calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (known as “GAAP”).

Consolidated gross written premiums of $185.0 million for the second quarter of 2021 were up 7.6% from $171.9 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase was due primarily to a quota share arrangement with United and the continued growth of TypTap.

Consolidated gross premiums earned of $139.4 million for the second quarter of 2021 were up 29.3% from $107.8 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase was driven by the growth in Homeowners Choice gross premiums earned from $89.4 million to $100.4 million and the growth of TypTap gross premiums earned from $18.4 million to $39.0 million.

Premiums ceded for reinsurance for the second quarter of 2021 increased to $46.4 million from $34.4 million in the second quarter of 2020 as a result of the growth in both TypTap and Homeowners Choice and represented 33.3% and 31.9%, respectively, of gross premiums earned.

Net investment income increased to $2.6 million from $1.6 million in the second quarter of 2020. This increase was due to an increase in income from limited partnership and real estate investments, offset by a decrease in interest income from fixed-maturity security investments.

Net realized investment gains increased to $2.6 million from $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2020. This increase was primarily due to net gains from selling equity securities.

Net unrealized investment gains were $1.5 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared with $2.9 million in 2020. The decrease was primarily due to the sales of equity securities with aggregate net gains during the second quarter.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses were $55.9 million compared with $39.8 million in the same period in 2020. The increase was primarily due to growth in gross premiums earned related to the quota share arrangement with United and the growth in TypTap.

Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses were $23.2 million compared with $13.0 million in the same quarter of 2020. The increase relates to the amortization of increased costs associated with the quota share arrangement with United and the growth of TypTap.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 - Financial Results

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 totaled $10.7 million or $0.98 diluted earnings per share compared with $9.5 million or $1.23 diluted earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The increase in net income was primarily due to an increase in net premiums earned of $45.8 million, a $14.0 million increase in income from the company’s investment portfolio, offset by a $33.7 million increase in losses and loss adjustment expenses and a $21.4 million increase in policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses.

Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure which excludes net unrealized gains or losses on equity securities) for the six-month period was $9.8 million or $0.87 diluted earnings per share compared with $10.9 million or $1.41 diluted earnings per share in the same period of 2020. An explanation of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliations to the applicable GAAP numbers accompany this press release.

Consolidated gross written premiums for the six months increased 25.1% to $310.8 million in 2021 from $248.4 million in 2020. The increase was due primarily to a quota share arrangement with United and the continued growth of TypTap.

Consolidated gross premiums earned increased to $270.4 million from $200.2 million in the same period in 2020. The increase was primarily attributable to a quota share arrangement with United and the growth of TypTap’s business.

Premiums ceded were $89.5 million or 33.1% of gross premiums earned compared with $65.1 million or 32.5% of gross premiums earned during the same period in 2020. The increase was attributable to the growth in both TypTap and Homeowners Choice business.

Net investment income was $7.2 million compared with $1.4 million in the six months ended June 30, 2020. The $5.8 million increase was primarily due to of losses from limited partnership investments in 2020 due to the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and a net gain of $2.8 million recognized in 2021 for a real estate investment legal settlement.

Net unrealized investment gains for the period were $1.2 million compared with net unrealized losses of $1.9 million in the same period in 2020, reflecting a deterioration in the fair value of equity securities caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 were $101.7 million and $67.9 million, respectively. The increase was primarily due to the losses attributable to a quota share arrangement with United and to the growth in gross premiums earned for TypTap.

Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses were $46.2 million compared with $24.8 million in the same period in 2020. The increase relates to the amortization of increased costs associated with a quota share arrangement with United and the growth of TypTap.

Management Commentary

“As TypTap continues to expand, we are making important investments to maximize TypTap’s opportunity,” said HCI Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paresh Patel. “We are confident the long-term payback on these investments will outweigh any short-term impact.”

Conference Call

HCI Group will hold a conference call later today, August 5, 2021, to discuss these financial results. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paresh Patel, Chief Operating Officer Karin Coleman and Chief Financial Officer Mark Harmsworth will host the call starting at 4:45 p.m. Eastern time. A question-and-answer session will follow management's presentation.

Interested parties can listen to the live presentation by dialing the listen-only number below or by clicking the webcast link available on the Investor Information section of the company's website at www.hcigroup.com.

Listen-only toll-free number: (888) 506-0062

Listen-only international number: (973) 528-0011

Entry Code: 701390

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at (949) 574-3860.

A replay of the call will be available by telephone after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day as the call and via the Investor Information section of the HCI Group website at www.hcigroup.com through September 5, 2021.

Toll-free replay number: (877) 481-4010

International replay number: (919) 882-2331

Replay ID: 41773

About HCI Group, Inc.

HCI Group, Inc. owns subsidiaries engaged in diverse, yet complementary business activities, including homeowners insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology services. HCI’s leading insurance operation, TypTap Insurance Company, is a rapidly growing, technology-driven insurance company that is expanding nationwide to provide homeowners and flood insurance. TypTap’s operations are powered in large part by insurance-related information technology developed by HCI’s software subsidiary, Exzeo USA, Inc. HCI’s largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides homeowners’ insurance primarily in Florida. HCI’s real estate subsidiary, Greenleaf Capital, LLC, owns and operates multiple properties in Florida, including office buildings, retail centers and marinas.

The company's common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "HCI" and are included in the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Index. HCI Group, Inc. regularly publishes financial and other information in the Investor Information section of the company’s website. For more information about HCI Group and its subsidiaries, visit www.hcigroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "confident," "prospects" and "project" and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions, but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. For example, the estimation of reserves for losses and loss adjustment expenses is an inherently imprecise process involving many assumptions and considerable management judgment. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should any risks or uncertainties develop into actual events, these developments could have material adverse effects on the company's business, financial condition and results of operations. HCI Group, Inc. disclaims all obligations to update any forward-looking statements.

Company Contact:

Rachel Swansiger, Esq.

Investor Relations

HCI Group, Inc.

Tel (813) 405-3206

rswansiger@hcigroup.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover

Gateway Investor Relations

Tel (949) 574-3860

HCI@gatewayir.com

Media Contact:

Jordan Schmidt

Gateway Investor Relations

Tel (949) 386-6332

jordan@gatewayir.com





- Tables to follow -

HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 (Unaudited) Assets Fixed-maturity securities, available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $45,031 and $70,265, respectively and allowance for credit losses: $0 and $588, respectively) $ 46,414 $ 71,722 Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $39,603 and $47,029, respectively) 44,924 51,130 Limited partnership investments 26,305 27,691 Investment in unconsolidated joint venture, at equity 655 705 Real estate investments 73,812 74,472 Total investments 192,110 225,720 Cash and cash equivalents 626,286 431,341 Restricted cash 2,400 2,400 Accrued interest and dividends receivable 330 588 Income taxes receivable — 4,554 Premiums receivable, net (allowance: $2,237 and $2,053, respectively) 69,121 68,382 Prepaid reinsurance premiums 762 36,376 Reinsurance recoverable, net of allowance for credit losses: Paid losses and loss adjustment expenses (allowance: $0 and $0, respectively) 13,166 14,127 Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses (allowance: $57 and $85, respectively) 48,827 71,019 Deferred policy acquisition costs 44,427 43,858 Property and equipment, net 13,317 12,767 Right-of-use-assets - operating leases 2,946 4,002 Intangible assets, net 10,933 3,568 Other assets 55,585 22,611 Total assets $ 1,080,210 $ 941,313 Liabilities and Equity Losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 203,785 $ 212,169 Unearned premiums 309,842 269,399 Advance premiums 21,225 11,370 Assumed reinsurance balances payable 87 87 Reinsurance payable on paid losses and loss adjustment expenses 7,398 — Accrued expenses 11,776 10,181 Income taxes payable 2,552 — Deferred income taxes, net 7,050 11,925 Revolving credit facility — 23,750 Long-term debt 160,569 156,511 Lease liabilities - operating leases 2,950 4,014 Other liabilities 46,856 40,771 Total liabilities 774,090 740,177 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interest 88,071 — Equity: Common stock, (no par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 8,265,640 and 7,785,617

shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively) — — Additional paid-in capital — — Retained income 215,612 199,592 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of taxes 1,054 1,544 Total stockholders' equity 216,666 201,136 Noncontrolling interests 1,383 — Total equity 218,049 201,136 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and equity $ 1,080,210 $ 941,313

HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue Gross premiums earned $ 139,440 $ 107,803 $ 270,382 $ 200,168 Premiums ceded (46,436 ) (34,354 ) (89,535 ) (65,073 ) Net premiums earned 93,004 73,449 180,847 135,095 Net investment income 2,635 1,604 7,229 1,412 Net realized investment gains (losses) 2,607 1,435 3,720 (809 ) Net unrealized investment gains (losses) 1,489 2,884 1,220 (1,921 ) Credit losses on investments — (87 ) — (526 ) Policy fee income 992 847 1,962 1,676 Other 777 585 1,400 1,170 Total revenue 101,504 80,717 196,378 136,097 Expenses Losses and loss adjustment expenses 55,917 39,843 101,668 67,921 Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses 23,169 12,991 46,234 24,817 General and administrative personnel expenses 10,546 9,731 20,196 18,098 Interest expense 2,000 3,020 4,079 5,990 Loss on repurchases of convertible senior notes — 150 — 150 Other operating expenses 4,775 3,159 9,002 6,641 Total expenses 96,407 68,894 181,179 123,617 Income before income taxes 5,097 11,823 15,199 12,480 Income tax expense 1,267 2,887 4,524 2,997 Net income $ 3,830 $ 8,936 $ 10,675 $ 9,483 Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (2,179 ) — (2,973 ) — Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 266 — 363 — Net income after noncontrolling interests $ 1,917 $ 8,936 $ 8,065 $ 9,483 Basic earnings per share $ 0.25 $ 1.16 $ 1.02 $ 1.23 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.24 $ 1.08 $ 0.98 $ 1.23 Dividends per share $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ 0.80 $ 0.80

HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

A summary of the numerator and denominator of basic and diluted income per common share calculated in accordance with GAAP is presented below.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended GAAP June 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 Income Shares (a) Per Share Income Shares (a) Per Share (Numerator) (Denominator) Amount (Numerator) (Denominator) Amount Net income $ 3,830 $ 10,675 Less: Net income attributable to redeemable

noncontrolling interest (2,179 ) (2,973 ) Less: TypTap Group's net loss attributable to non-HCI common stockholders and TypTap Group's participating securities 429 501 Net income attributable to HCI 2,080 8,203 Less: Income attributable to participating securities (168 ) (569 ) Basic Earnings Per Share: Income allocated to common stockholders 1,912 7,526 $ 0.25 7,634 7,500 $ 1.02 Effect of Dilutive Securities: Stock options — 175 — 141 Convertible senior notes* — — — — Warrants — 247 — 161 Diluted Earnings Per Share: Income available to common stockholders and assumed conversions $ 1,912 7,948 $ 0.24 $ 7,634 7,802 $ 0.98 (a) Shares in thousands. * For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, convertible senior notes were excluded due to anti-dilutive effect.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted net income is a Non-GAAP financial measure that removes from net income the effect of unrealized gains or losses on equity securities required to be included in results of operations in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification 321. HCI Group believes net income without the effect of volatility in equity prices more accurately depicts operating results. This financial measurement is not recognized in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance. A reconciliation of GAAP net income to Non-GAAP Adjusted net income and GAAP diluted earnings per share to Non-GAAP Adjusted diluted earnings per share is provided below.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 GAAP Net income $ 3,830 $ 10,675 Net unrealized investment losses (gains) $ (1,489 ) $ (1,220 ) Less: Tax effect at 24.52182% $ 365 $ 299 Net adjustment to Net income $ (1,124 ) $ (921 ) Non-GAAP Adjusted Net income $ 2,706 $ 9,754

HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

A summary of the numerator and denominator of the basic and diluted income per common share calculated with the Non-GAAP financial measure Adjusted net income is presented below.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Non-GAAP June 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 Income Shares (a) Per Share Income Shares (a) Per Share (Numerator) (Denominator) Amount (Numerator) (Denominator) Amount Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 2,706 $ 9,754 Less: Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest $ (2,179 ) $ (2,973 ) Less: TypTap Group's net loss attributable to non-HCI common stockholders and TypTap Group's participating securities $ 431 $ 504 Net income attributable to HCI $ 958 $ 7,285 Less: Income attributable to participating securities (65 ) (496 ) Basic Earnings Per Share before unrealized gains/losses on equity securities: Income allocated to common stockholders 893 7,526 $ 0.12 6,789 7,500 $ 0.91 Effect of Dilutive Securities: Stock options — 175 — 141 Convertible senior notes* — — — — Warrants — 247 — 161 Diluted Earnings Per Share before unrealized gains/losses on equity securities: Income available to common stockholders and assumed conversions $ 893 7,948 $ 0.11 $ 6,789 7,802 $ 0.87 (a) Shares in thousands. * For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, convertible senior notes were excluded due to anti-dilutive effect.

Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 GAAP diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.24 $ 0.98 Net unrealized investment losses (gains) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.16 ) Less: Tax effect at 24.52182% $ 0.06 $ 0.05 Net adjustment to GAAP diluted EPS $ (0.13 ) $ (0.11 ) Non-GAAP Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.11 $ 0.87



